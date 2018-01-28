Patriots

Brady: 'Hand isn't where I'd like it to be'

cp-patriots-brady-injured-hand-011818.jpg

By NBC Sports Boston Staff January 28, 2018 4:37 PM

Brady's hand injury was rumored to be anything from a scratch to ligament sprain.

Whatever it was, Brady and the Patriots expected about a three week recovery period. That would be right in time for the Super Bowl.

Today the Patriots QB admitted that his hand isn't as far along as he would like. But he also cited that it was only 11 days ago when he injured it. 

“I’m still working on it,” Brady said to ESPN regarding his hand. “Again, it was only 11 days ago when I hurt it, but I think we’re in a decent place and hopefully it can get better over the course of the next seven days. Not quite where I want it to be right now, but hopefully by game time it should be.”

'You've got to play a damn near perfect game against them'

By Associated Press January 29, 2018 6:37 AM

Opponents tend to freak out against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick just when they're about to conquer the New England Patriots' dynastic duo. 

The pair have built such a reputation of coming through in the clutch that foes often outthink themselves with conservative, uncommon or unconventional calls against the five-time champs.

Think Seattle in Super Bowl 49 and Atlanta in Super Bowl 51.

The Patriots have built an extreme confidence through five Super Bowl-winning seasons under Brady and Belichick and are disciplined when other teams get discombobulated, like last month when they sniffed out Ben Roethlisberger's fake spike and intercepted him in the end zone, reshaping the AFC playoff picture.

"You're basically talking about experience and knowing that no matter what the score is, it's not insurmountable," said ex-NFL quarterback Joe Theismann.

He pointed to Brady's habit of making a few plays every game that swing momentum and Belichick's knack for coaxing his counterparts into beating themselves - like the Indianapolis Colts did with their fake punt fiasco in 2015.

"The New England Patriots find a way to make a play when no one else seems to be able to do that," Theismann said. "Teams that haven't been in that situation don't really understand the ability of New England teams to be able to overcome darn near anything."

Like the 25-point second-half deficit Brady rallied the Patriots from in last year's Super Bowl or the 10-point fourth-quarter hole he dug them out of against Jacksonville in the AFC championship last week.

"You've got to play a damn near perfect game against them," lamented Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson.

Therein lies the trap.

The Jaguars were on the verge of knocking off New England when a flurry of follies in Foxboro aided Brady's two-TD rally that sent the seemingly impervious Patriots back to another Super Bowl.

"You can never have a safe lead with (No.) 12 at the helm," Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson said. " . . . That's Tom Brady, the greatest to ever lace up the cleats at the quarterback position."

And Belichick, arguably the best to ever roam the sideline.

The Patriots may need no assistance but that hasn't stopped teams from helping them out like Jacksonville did last week with a delay penalty coming out of a timeout and a rushed punt that essentially gave Brady an extra timeout before halftime.

"I think why the Patriots are so good is because they capitalize off people making those mistakes," said Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson. "They don't make mistakes, hardly. They're well-coached. You don't necessarily have to be the most talented team. You saw last year they weren't the most talented team. Yet, they're the best team because they function together well and they're coached well."

New England safety Duron Harmon said the Patriots never panic like so many other teams because they rehearse adversity so well and so often in practice.

"We go over every type of situation that you can think of," Harmon said.

Theismann said Belichick is simply the best at teaching "if somebody's going to beat us, they're going to have to beat us; we're not going to beat ourselves."

"What New England does is New England preaches discipline and understanding your job," Theismann said, singling out lieutenants Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia in addition to Belichick, who, along with his personnel assistants, identifies coachable players who fit in.

"Think about it: You never see Bill Belichick run up the sideline and call a timeout because the time clock's running out," Theismann said. "You don't see Bill's players making those kids of errors. I mean, I was very fortunate to play for Joe Gibbs and Joe was the same type of game manager, where he was aware and he made me aware of all the possible circumstances and situations that you deal with.

"For example, when you're coming out of your own end zone, if you're backed up inside your own 3-yard line, it's a great time to run a hard count because you're only going to get a yard-and a-half penalty. Instead of first-and-10, it's going to be first-and-11. But you do have the possibility (of drawing the defense offsides and) making it first-and-5."

Which is exactly what the Pats did to clinch Super Bowl 49. They were pinned at the 1-yard line after Malcolm Butler's interception and had to get out of the shadown of their own goal posts. Brady drew Seattle's Michael Bennett offside with a hard count, moving the ball out to the 6 and allowing the Pats to take two knees on the final snaps, ending the game.

"There is a game within the game that the Patriots play better than anybody," said Theismann.

They have a fistful of rings as a result.

AFC rallies to win Pro Bowl, 24-23

carr_pro_bowl.jpg

By Associated Press January 28, 2018 6:31 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. --- Delanie Walker held the ball in the end zone and waited for his teammates to celebrate.

They came from every direction: Left, right and even the bench.

The Tennessee Titans tight end caught two touchdown passes, including an 18-yarder with 1:31 remaining , and the AFC beat the NFC 24-23 in a rain-soaked Pro Bowl on Sunday.

Teammates mobbed him. Pittsburgh receiver Antonio Browns, Baltimore safety Eric Weddle, Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin were among those who left the sideline to congratulate Walker.

"That's as real as it gets in football," Oakland quarterback Derek Carr said. "You always want to win, especially with money on the line."

The winning team got $64,000 each, double the losing team's share.

"You've got guys on the sidelines saying, `I need that money,'" Carr said.

Carr completed 11 of 15 passes for 115 yards and connected with Walker on a skinny post for the winning score.

Denver's Von Miller sealed the victory when he caused and recovered a fumble by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Miller posed problems all afternoon for the NFC.

"I go all out all the time," Miller said.

Although the game was more two-hand touch than hard-nosed football, there were plenty of defensive gems.

Arizona's Patrick Peterson had two interceptions. Minnesota's Harrison Smith returned a pick for a score. And two players took exception to one aggressive takedown. Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan and Oakland guard Kelechi Osemele had words for New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan after he drilled Indianapolis tight end Jack Doyle.

None of those plays compared to Miller's game-clinching strip-sack.

"I knew Von was going to do it," Broncos teammate Aqib Talib said. "When it's clutch time, crunch time, that's what he does. We needed a play, and Von went and did what he does."

The AFC overcame a 17-point halftime deficit and four turnovers to win the annual all-star game.

Heavy downpours were partly to blame for the sloppiness.

The rain prompted some fans to leave Camping World Stadium and others to break out ponchos. It also caused players on both sidelines to scramble to protect cellphones.

Jordan, New Orleans running back Mark Ingram and others had their phones in hand during introductions, and dozens more could be seen using them on the sidelines early in the game. They shoved them in plastic bags as the rain started.

Each of the AFC quarterbacks - Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger, Kansas City's Alex Smith and Carr - threw interceptions. And Kansas City returner Tyreek Hill muffed a punt.

Carr made up for his mistake by completing a 12-yard pass to Miami's Jarvis Landry on a fourth-and-7 play in the waning minutes. He found Walker down the middle three plays later.

Walker was voted the offensive MVP, and Miller was the defensive MVP. Both got luxury cars to go along with trophies.

"He's a Super Bowl MVP and now a Pro Bowl MVP as well," Talib said of Miller. "Another accolade for him. The more accolades you get, the more people expect from you."

The NFC looked like it would coast to a victory early as two Minnesota Vikings made big plays a week earlier than they wanted (Super Bowl) and a week later than they needed (NFC championship game).

Adam Thielen had a touchdown reception on the opening drive, and Smith returned an interception 79 yards for a score as the NFC opened up a 20-3 lead at halftime.

But the NFC failed to hold onto the lead. Goff threw incomplete on two fourth-down passes late as Saints coach Sean Payton tried to keep drives alive and milk the clock.

That was the opening Carr, Walker and Miller needed.

"I think it makes it more exciting for the fans for us to put on a show like that and go down to the last minute and win the game," said Walker, who also caught a 4-yard TD pass from Smith in the third.

