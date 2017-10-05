Nationals

NLDS 2017: Nationals' odds for World Series title ahead of series vs. Cubs

By Tyler Byrum October 05, 2017 1:18 PM

Ahead of the NLDS match-up of the Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs, the betting site Bovada has released their odds for each team to win the 2017 World Series title.

The Nationals rank fourth overall and are second in the National League. 

Ranking in the top half of the remaining postseason teams, the Washington Nationals come in at 7/1 odds.

They are slightly ahead of their NLDS opponent, the Chicago Cubs (8/1).

RELATED: MLB POSTSEASON POWER RANKINGS 

Cleveland Indians            10/3
Los Angeles Dodgers      10/3
Houston Astros                  5/1
Washington Nationals      7/1
Boston Red Sox                  8/1
Chicago Cubs                      8/1
Arizona Diamondbacks     9/1
New York Yankees             9/1

Overwhelmingly the top teams in the American League and National League are the favorites. Fortunately for the Nationals, there is a possibility that Washington may not face any of the three teams ahead of them to win the title.

It may not necessarily be likely, but still possible. 

NLDS 2017 Preview: Nationals vs. Cubs Predictions

By NBC Sports Washington October 05, 2017 3:10 PM

The Nationals' quest for the 2017 World Series championship begins on Friday when they take on the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs in the 2017 National League Divisional Series.

This marks the Nationals' fourth trip to the postseason since moving to the nation's capital over a decade ago, and the team is still looking for its first trip to the NLCS.

In order to do so, they will have to defeat one of baseball's best rosters, led by one of baseball's best managers in Joe Maddon.

Can the Nationals bullpen dominate in October like it did in September? Will the Nationals bats heat up like the first half of the season? How healthy will Bryce Harper be?

These are all questions that will be answered beginning on Friday.

But with the series still in front of us, we took the pulse of the NBC Sports Washington newsroom to see what people are thinking.

So here it is, NBC Sports Washington's 2017 NLDS Nationals-Cubs predictions.

RELATED: NATIONALS-CUBS TALE OF THE TAPE

NLDS 2017: Nationals vs. Cubs Predictions

Smokin' Al Koken & Brooks Orpik: (@RealSmokinAL): On being a Cubs fan: "My buddies work in Arizona now, so I don't have any allegience to the Cubs. A couple years ago, when we had Game 7 against the Islanders, a couple of guys came over. Harper, Scherzer, (Doug) Fister. We've always gotten great support from them and I know the guys in our room would love to return it." On the Nationals starting rotation: "It's a prety good problem to have, Straburg going Game 1. Still a bit of a question mark around Scherzer but anyone who watches him knows what type of competitor he is, so I know he will do everything he can to get out there." Orpik's prediction: "First round is best of five, so I'll say Nats in 4." Prediction: Nationals in 4. 

— Joe Beninati (@JoeBpxp): I know this may sound familiar to DC sports fans, but I was hoping for a different NLDS matchup! Then again, I like seeing the would-be champions defeat the reigning champions somewhere along the road ... might as well be right off the bat! I am confident that the Nationals have the arms to get the job done, and this fall their bats will behave better. Prediction: Nationals in 4. 

— Rob Carlin (@RobCarlinNBCS) While the Nats finally addressed their biggest issue over the years by shoring up their bullpen, I’m still a “show me” type of guy.  I  can’t trust those guys under the lights of the postseason until I see it. For the first time in 100 years, we can say the Cubs have been there and done that. Add in Max Scherzer's injury & the fact Bryce Harper hasn’t played much the last few months, and I fear another early playoff exit in DC. PREDICTION: Cubs in 4.

— Julie Donaldson (@JDonaldsonNBCS): With the Nationals healthy (fingers crossed), Dusty Baker gets closer to his first ring against his former team. Prediction: Nationals in 5.

— Tarik El-Bashir (@TarikNBCS): I’ve been saying for a couple of months now that the Nats, when at full strength, are the best team in baseball. They’ve got the offense. They're great in the field. And their one question mark — the bullpen — was shored up at the deadline. Bring it home, boys! Prediction: Nationals in 5. 

— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS): This is it. This is the year. No, not necessarily the World Series, but at least getting past the division series. Scherzer and Strasburg will be too much in a five-game series. But the bats need to show up. Prediction: Nationals in 4. 

— Chick Hernandez (@ChickAtNBCS): With Bryce Harper back in the lineup. the Nats get fresh legs and add depth to the middle of the lineup. The 1-2 punch of Strasburg & Scherzer — in whatever order — will have them steamrolling through the first series. Prediction: Nationals in 5.

— Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS): The Nationals' lineup is stacked, and their pitching staff may be the best they've ever had, but after the All-Star break the Cubs scored more runs than anybody and had the best record in the NL. It's just a tough draw for the Nats. Prediction: Cubs in 5.

— Craig Laughlin (@Laughlin18): Here is my prediction. Blue Jays win it all!!! I have a great feeling about the Nats this season! They are ready to take the next step to win it all for our city. Will Bryce and Max be themselves ? If so, the pitching should be the difference. Predicton: Nationals in 5. 

— Michael Jenkins (@JenksNBCS): The Nationals finally pull it together and advance to the NLCS thanks to a stellar starting rotation and a bullpen that holds up just enough. Prediction: Nationals in 5.

— Troy Machir (@TroyMachir): The nation's capital does not do playoff sports very well, at least not recently. Will it change this year? It has to. The Cubs just got their world championship. Time for them to wait another 100 years. Seriously. I can't deal with anymore dissapointment. Prediction: Nationals in 5.​

— Grant Paulsen (@GranthPaulsen)The Nationals have two ace-caliber starters, a revamped bullpen with three quality late-inning arms and one of the best lineups in baseball. Mike Rizzo has built a championship club and it will finally pay off with an NLCS appearances. Prediction: Nationals in 4.

— Rich Tandler (@TandlerNBCS): Sure, I’m a little worried about Bryce Harper and Max Scherzer. Actually, you add those up and that’s a lot of worry. But even if they aren’t at the top of their games, there is still Stras, Gio, Rendon, Zimm, Murphy, and the rest. I look for Michael Taylor to play a big role in the Nationals’—yes, I’m going to say it—sweep of the Cubs. Prediction: Nationals in 3. 

As postseason begins, Bryce Harper continues to support hometown in wake of tragedy

harper_vegasstrong.jpg

By Tyler Byrum October 05, 2017 11:50 AM

Four days removed from the horrific shooting in Las Vegas, Bryce Harper continues show unwavering support for his hometown with the postseason on the horizon. 

On Thursday morning, Harper showed up to Washington Nationals' practice wearing a #VegasStrong sweatshirt. Later in the day, he displayed personalized "Pray for Vegas" cleats.

In addition, Harper unveiled new cleats with the famous 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada' sign with multiple "Pray for"s on each side. 

It is not likely that Harper will wear these cleats during the NLDS this weekend against the Chicago Cubs. The currently MLB rules do not allow personalized cleats to be wore by the players during the game.

A native of Las Vegas, Harper has constantly shown his support for his city throughout his career. On Monday morning, Harper released this statement via Twitter

The pride of Vegas runs deep when you are born and raised in such a great town. I can't fathom the horrific event that has taken place! ... ...My thoughts and prayers go out to the families that have been affected by this and to all the people that have lost their lives way too soon! Las Vegas I love you and stand with you

Early Monday morning, at least 59 people were killed and another 500 wounded after a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. For more information on this story here is the latest from NBC News.

On Friday the Nationals will host the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of their NLDS match-up. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Nationals Park

