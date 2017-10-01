NHL Power Rankings 2017-18
NHL Power Rankings (Updated 10/2/2017)
Taking you through the ups and downs of the NHL season. Which teams are hitting their stride and which teams are struggling? Find out where all the teams stand in the NHL Power Rankings.
31. Colorado Alvalanche
Hey, I hear Colorado is a beautiful place to live. At least they've got that going for them.
30. Vegas Golden Knights
The team Vegas acquired in the expansion draft exceeded expectations, but they proceeded to trade away most of their good players with an eye toward the future. It was the right philosophy to take, but any cautious optimism anyone may have had for this season is now gone.
29. Vancouver Canucks
Another offseason in which Vancouver hinted at a rebuild and then didn't pull the trigger. The sad thing about it is they will probably be just as bad as they would have been had they just bit the bullet and started the rebuild.
28. New Jersey Devils
The Devils have pieces to build around...on offense. On defense this team is in trouble.
27. Arizona Coyotes
This will not be the year the Coyotes finally turn the corner, but there is at least hope for the future now given their young talent.
26. Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings look poised to start another postseason run, as in, how many seasons they will go without reaching the playoffs. It is a safe bet they will extend that streak to two this year.
25. Philadelphia Flyers
It's time to be concerned about Claude Giroux who had only 58 points last season and is not playing like an elite center. If he doesn't rebound, does Philadelphia have enough other pieces to be a playoff team?
24. New York Islanders
How much of a distraction will the John Tavares saga be for the Islanders? That's a concern but even if Tavares were to re-sign tomorrow, the Islanders look like a bubble team at best.
23. Florida Panthers
With Jonathan Marchessault, Jaromir Jagr, Reilly Smith and Jussi Jokinen gone, the Panthers will need to replace 72 goals from a team that was not good enough to reach the playoffs last year. A healthy Jonathan Huberdeau should help as should the addition of Evgeny Dadonov, but will it be enough?
22. Ottawa Senators
The whole house of cards comes tumbling down without Erik Karlsson. He may well return for the start of the season, but is he capable of staying healthy this season and playing as significant a role with the Senators as they will need?
21. Los Angeles Kings
It's hard to know what to expect from the Kings in their first year with John Stevens at the helm. There's plenty of talent, but Anze Kopitar has to be better than last year.
20. Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres hit the reset button in the offseason with a new coach and general manager. Have they finally put enough pieces around Jack Eichel to make a playoff push?
19. Winnipeg Jets
One of the biggest question marks for Winnipeg last season was goaltending. This year they replace Ondrej Pavelec with...Steve Mason. Problem solved?
18. St. Louis Blues
Injuries have hit the Blues hard already with Alexander Steen, Robby Fabbri, Zach Sanford and Jay Bouwmeester all on IR.
17. Boston Bruins
How exactly did Boston get better this offseason? They didn't and a team that was eliminated in the first round of the playorrs is expecting a better outcome. Good luck with that.
16. Carolina Hurricanes
This is a team on the rise and if Scott Darling can provide strong, consistent goaltending, there's no reason why the Hurricanes cannot reach the postseason this year.
15. San Jose Sharks
Age may finally catch up with the Sharks this year. They will likely be a bubble team to make the playoffs all season.
14. Minnesota Wild
You probably shouldn't underestimate a Bruce Boudreau team when it comes to the regular season and the Wild have one of the best goalies in the NHL, but it's hard to see this roster as anything but mediocre.
13. Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens added Jonathan Drouin to the mix, but lost Alexander Radulov and don't have any defensemen who can get their offense the puck. When that weakness was exposed in the postseason their response was to sign...Karl Alzner. Montreal may be due for a significant step back.
12. Calgary Flames
Calgary is an up and coming team, but is Mike Smith really good enough to get them to the next level?
11. New York Rangers
In a league that is incresingly becoming center-dominant, the Rangers are severly lacking depth down the middle. Still, New York is going to go as far as the Henrik Lundqvist takes them.
10. Dallas Stars
Oh what a difference a legitimate starting goalie will make for Dallas.
9. Toronto Maple Leafs
Is a young Toronto team really ready to make the jump to Cup contender? That may be a bit premature. As great as their offense is, the blue line is still a pretty significant question mark.
8. Washington Capitals
For the first time in several years, the Caps have some glaring holes on their roster, but let's not go overboard. They haven't gone from Presidents' Trophy winners to cellar dwellars. They just came back down to Earth.
7. Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets finished with the fourth best record in the NHL last year and now add Artemi Panarin. Neither Washington nor Pittsburgh added a player as potentially significant as Panarin.
6. Anaheim Ducks
Everyone likes the Oilers to win the Pacific, but the Ducks may have something to say about that. They have their eyes set on a sixth straight division championship.
5. Nashville Predators
Was last year the Predators' breaking out party? The defense will be as strong as ever, but do they have enough offensive fire power? Plus, you have to wonder how much Pekka Rinne has left in the tank.
4. Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton may have a cap crunch in the future, but for now Connor McDavid makes them a Cup contender.
3. Chicago Blackhawks
Despite a disappointing postseason and some changes in the offseason, Chicago should still be one of the top teams in the conference and the league.
2. Pittsburgh Penguins
The two-time defending champs look poised for another big season, but what happens this year when Matt Murray suffers his annual injury and there's no Marc-Andre Fleury to step in?
1. Tampa Bay Lightning
If Steven Stamkos is healthy, Tampa may well have the best roster in the NHL. The two questions you have to ask of the Lightning are if Stamkos can stay healthy and if Tampa will actually play up to their potential in the regular season, something they haven't done since reaching the Stanley Cup Finals in 2015.