Washington Capitals

Quick Links

Western Conference Predictions: Who's on the Rise?

screen_shot_2017-10-03_at_11.08.30_am.png

Western Conference Predictions: Who's on the Rise?

By NBC Sports Washington Staff October 03, 2017 11:25 AM

Trending Now

1:39

Barry Trotz explains Caps' new power play look

1:29

Barry Trotz: Expectations for Caps has been 'tempered' a bit

1:09

Sounds of Sunday: Week 4 recap vs. Chiefs

1:15

Media can be tough, but Niskanen always speaks up

2:19

Offseason Timeline: A look back at the Capitals' summer

A new NHL season begins on Wednesday. Now it's time to put our experts to the test.

Tarik El-Bashir and J.J. Regan will cover the Capitals all season long for NBC Sports Washington. What do they think the NHL season will hold? It's time to get their season predictions. First, let's start with the Western Conference.

El-Bashir

Central
1. Dallas
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago

Pacific
1. Anaheim
2. Edmonton
3. San Jose

Wild card

1. Nashville
2. St. Louis

RELATED: TOM WILSON HAS ANOTHER HEARING WITH TEH DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY

The skinny: With Ben Bishop steadying a previously shaky situation in net, Alexander Radulov bolstering the O and Ken Hitchock back behind the bench, the Stars are ready to rise in the Central. Bruce Boudreau’s Wild will qualify for the postseason for a sixth straight year, but the question is this: can ‘Gabby’ get them past last year’s first-round flameout? The top-heavy Blackhawks have fizzled in the first round each of the past two seasons, but I’m not ready to write off a core headlined by Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Duncan Keith. P.K. Subban and the Predators are still a playoff team but before you get all crazy about their 2017-18 prospects remember this: they were the tournament’s 16th seed a year ago. I’ve still got Blues getting in, despite a rash of injuries. Why? They were lights out defensively after Mike Yeo took over behind the bench last February, and I’d expect that trend to continue.    

In the Pacific, Anaheim will be banged up to start the year with Hampus Lindholm, Sami Vatanen and Ryan Kesler sidelined, but they’re still formidable, with a stingy D and enough veteran savvy to hold off Connor McDavid and Oilers. Speaking of, McDavid feels like he’s primed to have another MVP year, doesn’t it? I’m not sure the Sharks have another Cup run left in them, but Brent Burns, Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski and Co. are good enough to make some noise in a weak division that’ll see Calgary and Los Angeles keep things interesting before just missing out. It’ll be fun to track Vegas’ progress, but they won’t be close for a couple of years.

Conference winner: The Ducks, once they’re healthy, will have the skill and experience to win in the West.

Regan

Central
1. Dallas
2. Chicago
3. Nashville

Pacific
1. Edmonton
2. Anaheim
3. Calgary

Wild card
1. Minnesota
2. San Jose

The skinny: The biggest issue holding the Stars back has been their goaltending. Now that they have a legitimate No. 1 in Ben Bishop, the sky's the limit. Nashville looks poised for a big season after their coming out party last year, but keep an eye on Pekka Rinne who turns 35 in November. You should never count out a Bruce Boudreau team in the regular season, but that is an older team and you have to wonder how much confidence there is in the head coach after yet another disappointing postseason. We have seen this story play out with three different teams now and I believe the Wild are due for a major step back. Those four teams make the playoffs over an injury-riddled St. Louis, a dreadful Colorado and a Winnipeg team that is still a goalie short and a year away.

In the Pacific, Edmonton is on the rise. You may be worried about their salary cap situation, but for now Connor McDavid makes them a contender. Anaheim has won six division championships in a row, but they are getting older, have plenty of injuries to deal with already and it will be hard to stifle the momentum of the Oilers. Calgary is on the rise, but I do not think they have addressed their goaltending issues. I understand why they needed to move on from Brian Elliott, but I also do not see Mike Smith as an upgrade. San Jose’s time has passed and I think they will only just squeak into the playoffs as a wild card over Winnipeg and Los Angeles.

Conference winner: The conference looks wide open so I will go with the best player, McDavid, to lead the Oilers to a conference title.

RELATED: NHL POWER RANKINGS

Quick Links

Tom Wilson's second suspension will cost him four regular-season games

tom-wilson-ustat.png
USA TODAY Sports

Tom Wilson's second suspension will cost him four regular-season games

By Tarik El-Bashir October 03, 2017 5:56 PM

Trending Now

1:39

Barry Trotz explains Caps' new power play look

1:29

Barry Trotz: Expectations for Caps has been 'tempered' a bit

1:09

Sounds of Sunday: Week 4 recap vs. Chiefs

1:15

Media can be tough, but Niskanen always speaks up

2:19

Offseason Timeline: A look back at the Capitals' summer

Tom Wilson has been suspended four games by the NHL for boarding St. Louis forward Sammy Blais, dealing the Caps a blow before the regular season even started.

It’s the second suspension for Wilson in a short amount of time—and that factored into the Department of Player Safety’s decision on Tuesday afternoon.

Wilson was banned two preseason games last month for a late hit on the Blues’ Robert Thomas.

Then, a little more than a week later, he was called before the league again, this time for the hit on Blais.

In Sunday’s preseason finale, Wilson crunched Blais into the boards from behind.

Wilson was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct.

Here’s the video explanation of DoPS's decision:

RELATED: CAPITALS SUBMIT 23-MAN ROSTER; WHO MISSED OUT?

In a sign that the Caps expected Wilson to be suspended, the right wing was not assigned to a line in practice on Tuesday. Instead, Alex Chiasson was skating in Wilson's spot with center Lars Eller and left wing Brett Connolly.

Before the suspension was announced, Coach Barry Trotz made the case that the hit wasn’t as bad as it looked.

“I got a chance to look at the hit; I know there’s not a film on that,” Trotz said, referring to the fact that the game was not broadcast in Washington or St. Louis, meaning there were limited camera views of the hit. “Whatever the league decides, they’ll decide and we’ll react to it.”

Trotz added: “I looked at it in slow motion today and it doesn’t look near as bad as maybe I thought. The young player, to me, saw him coming and Tom actually just hits his arm and throws his arm into the glass. It looked a lot worse than if you could get good film on it.”

MORE CAPITALS: CAPS TRUE OR FALSE WITH KEITH JONES

Blais was checked for a concussion and returned to the game.

Wilson will miss Thursday’s opener in Ottawa, plus games against Montreal, Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh. He's eligible to return to the lineup at New Jersey on Oct. 9.

 

Quick Links

Bowey, Chiasson left off Caps' official 23-man roster, but Thursday's lineup is far from set

usatsi_10325478.jpg
USA TODAY Sports

Bowey, Chiasson left off Caps' official 23-man roster, but Thursday's lineup is far from set

By J.J. Regan October 03, 2017 5:34 PM

Trending Now

1:39

Barry Trotz explains Caps' new power play look

1:29

Barry Trotz: Expectations for Caps has been 'tempered' a bit

1:09

Sounds of Sunday: Week 4 recap vs. Chiefs

1:15

Media can be tough, but Niskanen always speaks up

2:19

Offseason Timeline: A look back at the Capitals' summer

The Capitals submitted a 23-man roster as required by the NHL at Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline and Madison Bowey and Alex Chiasson were not on it. 

Heading into Tuesday, the Capitals' roster officially had 24 players. Forward Chiasson was not considered officially part of the roster as he was with the team on a professional tryout and not under contract. That means the team still had to cut one player from its roster.

The waiver deadline came and went on Tuesday and the team stood pat, signaling that they would have to move a player who is waiver exempt in order to get to the required 23. Bowey was that player.

RELATED: CAPITALS TRUE OR FALSE WITH KEITH JONES

Here is the 23-man roster the team submitted:

Forwards: Nicklas Backstrom, Jay Beagle, Andre Burakovsky, Brett Connolly, Lars Eller, Tyler Graovac, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie, Alex Ovechkin, Devante Smith-Pelly, Chandler Stephenson, Jakub Vrana, Nathan Walker, Tom Wilson

Defensemen: John Carlson, Taylor Chorney, Christian Djoos, Aaron Ness, Matt Niskanen, Dmitry Orlov, Brooks Orpik

Goalies: Philipp Grubauer, Braden Holtby

But Tuesday's roster does not signal Bowey will not be in the lineup for Thursday's opener in Ottawa.

Barry Trotz was asked earlier on Tuesday if whoever the Caps moved before the roster deadline could still play in the first one or two games of the season.

"Yeah, absolutely," he said. "It's very possible."

A team official further clarified after the deadline had passed that the roster submitted will not necessarily be the roster for Thursday's game.

MORE CAPITALS: A LOOK BACK AT THE CAPS' OFFSEASON

Why the uncertainty so close to the season?

First, we do not yet know if Wilson is going to be suspended for his hit Sunday on Sammy Blais. Depending on how long that suspension is, it may determine whether the team wants to initially carry a 14th forward to start the season. Second, general manager Brian MacLellan told reporters on Tuesday that he was working on a contract with Chiasson. Should the team sign him, that adds one more player to the roster meaning another player would have to go.

In short, the Capitals do have a 23-man roster, but it is still too early to tell what their roster for Thursday's opener will be.

Load more