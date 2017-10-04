Washington Nationals

Quick Links

Cubs announce Game 1 starter and rest of rotation for NLDS vs. Nationals

hendricks-nats-usati.jpg
USA Today Sports Images

Cubs announce Game 1 starter and rest of rotation for NLDS vs. Nationals

By NBC Sports Washington Staff October 04, 2017 7:45 PM

Trending Now

2:57

Wizards coach Scott Brooks plays Chris Miller in HORSE

1:35

Rizzo: 'We fear nobody, but respect everybody'

2:21

Rizzo still unsure who will take the mound on Friday

1:39

Barry Trotz explains Caps' new power play look

1:29

Barry Trotz: Expectations for Caps has been 'tempered' a bit

The Washington Nationals will be facing off against pitcher Kyle Hendricks in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon made this announcement on Wednesday, along with the rest of the pitching rotation for the series against the Nats.

Although Hendricks missed most of June and July with a hand injury, the right-handed pitcher finished the regular season with a 7-5 record and a 3.03 ERA.

In his last 11 starts with the Cubs, Hendricks has gone 3-2 with a 2.23 ERA. During that span, he's had 64 strikeouts and 19 walks in 682/3 innings.

RELATED: NLDS 2017 PREVIEW: NATIONALS V. CUBS

Looking ahead, lefty Jon Lester will be starting for the Cubs in Game 2 on Saturday. Then Jose Quintana will toe the rubber in Game 3 on Monday. Finally, if necessary, Jake Arrieta will start in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Unlike the Cubs, the Nationals have yet to announce their pitching rotation for the series. With Max Scherzer dealing with a hamstring injury, it is almost certain that Stephen Strasburg will start Game 1 for the Nats. 

The 29-year-old has been dominant since the All-Star break. In September alone, Strasburg compiled 40 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings. He has also gone 4-0 in his five last starts with a .083 ERA. 

RELATED: STRASBURG AND DOOLITTLE CAPTURE MONTHLY NL AWARDS

With Strasburg likely to open the series, either Gio Gonzalez or Scherzer will take over pitching duties in Game 2 on Saturday.

The Nationals are expected to unveil their pitching rotation on Thursday. After that, the announcements will be done, and the baseball will finally get started.

Quick Links

Scherzer or Strasburg? Mike Rizzo still unsure of NLDS Game 1 starting pitcher

Scherzer or Strasburg? Mike Rizzo still unsure of NLDS Game 1 starting pitcher

By Lisa Redmond October 04, 2017 10:15 AM

Trending Now

2:57

Wizards coach Scott Brooks plays Chris Miller in HORSE

1:35

Rizzo: 'We fear nobody, but respect everybody'

2:21

Rizzo still unsure who will take the mound on Friday

1:39

Barry Trotz explains Caps' new power play look

1:29

Barry Trotz: Expectations for Caps has been 'tempered' a bit

The Nationals are two days away from hosting the reigning World Series champs, the Chicago Cubs, in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. 

General manager Mike Rizzo has made adjustments all season long to get his team to this spot. One thing he is still unsure of though is who will take the mound on Friday night. 

RELATED: PREVIEWING NATS VS. CUBS

The obvious starter would be the teams ace Max Scherzer, but he is currently dealing with a '"tweaked" hamstring. Scherzer insist he will be pitching in the NLDS but if he can't start Game 1, who will?

"You know, we're not sure yet," Rizzo said on the Sports Junkies Wednesday.

"We haven't made the decision. We certainly haven't made the announcement."

"Max is not only our number one starter, he's probably the number one starter in the league and maybe in baseball. If he's capable of pitching Game 1, he's the Game 1 starter. If we feel it's beneficial for him to get an extra day or two days to rest the hamstring and prepare for Game 2 or Game 3 , we would certainly be open to that."

Having your number one pitcher not feeling 100 percent would send any other team into a frenzy, but luckily for the Nats, their depth at that position is one of the strongest in the league.

"The good thing about our club is that we have two number one pitchers with Stras and Max and we're fortunate to have that option. When you run the hottest pitcher in baseball out there Game 1 and Stephen Strasburg, that's not the worst thing in the world. We'll take that any day of the week."

RELATED: STRASBURG AND DOOLITTLE WIN NL AWARDS

So, will the possible delay of Scherzer's start affect how Mike Rizzo and Dusty Baker set the Nats' lineup? 

"I think going into this, injuries or how people feel, will affect the people that you put on the roster. Your extra players and that type of thing. I think that Max's situation is such that we feel good about where he's at. I don't think it would correlate any other move because of the hamstring."

"But, we still haven't decided on the last one or two players on the roster. It's going to be contingent on how people progress. You know, we're looking at Brian Goodwin in the workouts here to see how he's feelings, how he's moving, how he's running, and some other different guys, you know, on taking the last piece of that roster and see how it will improve us for a short, five-game series." 

The Nationals are set to take on the Cubs at Nats Park Friday at 7:31p.m. on TBS.

Quick Links

NLDS 2017 Preview: Nationals vs. Cubs Tale of the Tape

harper_nationals_usat.jpg

NLDS 2017 Preview: Nationals vs. Cubs Tale of the Tape

By Nick Ashooh October 03, 2017 1:43 PM

Trending Now

2:57

Wizards coach Scott Brooks plays Chris Miller in HORSE

1:35

Rizzo: 'We fear nobody, but respect everybody'

2:21

Rizzo still unsure who will take the mound on Friday

1:39

Barry Trotz explains Caps' new power play look

1:29

Barry Trotz: Expectations for Caps has been 'tempered' a bit

It's been a long time since the Washington Nationals played truly meaningful baseball. With such a commanding lead in the division, they've spent most of the past couple months just making sure they were healthy and tuned up for the postseason.

That now starts Friday, which the Chicago Cubs coming to town for the first two games of the NLDS.

The biggest question surrounding the Nationals, though, is whether or not they can make it past Chicago, to the NLCS for the first time in franchise history.

Here's a look at both teams before Friday's Game 1.

RELATED: STRASBURG AND DOOLITTLE TAKE HOME MONTHLY AWARDS

Starting Pitching

Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Gio Gonzalez form as dominant a trio of starters as the Nats have ever worked with, and there's nothing better than having strong pitching in October. Scherzer's hamstring will be a concern, even if he says he's fine. 

Strasburg has been their best pitcher since the All-Star break, and went 4-0 with a 0.83 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 32 2/3 innings in September to earn his third career National League Pitcher of the Month Award. He also allowed just 19 hits and seven walks without giving up a home run in five outings in the last full month of the season.

Scherzer, Strasburg, and Gonzalez all ranked in the top-5 for ERA in the NL during the regular season as well.

The Cubs fell just behind the Nats in team ERA at the end of the season. The Nationals also rank eigth in walks, the Cubs 22nd. 

Advantage: Nationals

Bullpen

What was once a glaring issue for the Nationals, is now a strength, finishing fourth in the NL in saves. 

Still, the Cubs have a much better bullpen ERA, fewer walks, and a lot more strikeouts. 

Sean Doolittle did win NL Reliever of the Month, and the additions of Ryan Madson, Brandon Kintzler, along with Doolittle really improved a Nationals’ bullpen that was one of the worst in the league during the first half of the season.

Outside of those three pitchers though, the rest of the bullpen is far less reliable. 

Advantage: Cubs

Hitting

The Cubs bring a little more power in terms of home runs, but both are almost dead even in runs scored during the regular season. 

Daniel Murphy finished second in batting (.322), while Ryan Zimmerman and Anthony Rendon also finished hitting over .300 ranking inside the top-15. 

That Nats finished the regular season with the advantage in team batting as well. 

Advantage: Nationals

RELATED VIDEO: RIZZO TALKS HARPER'S RETURN FROM INJURY

Experience

Major disadvantage for the Nationals here. The Cubs won the World Series last year, while the Nats are still looking to win their first playoff series in franchise history. 

Yes, they won their fourth NL East title in six seasons, but experience comes when the games get deeper into the postseason.

That Nationals haven't been there yet, and the Cubs have won it it.

Advantage: Cubs

RELATED VIDEO: WILL REGULAR SEASON SUCCESS FOR NATS CONTINUE IN POSTSEASON?

Load more