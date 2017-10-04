Cubs announce Game 1 starter and rest of rotation for NLDS vs. Nationals

The Washington Nationals will be facing off against pitcher Kyle Hendricks in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon made this announcement on Wednesday, along with the rest of the pitching rotation for the series against the Nats.
Although Hendricks missed most of June and July with a hand injury, the right-handed pitcher finished the regular season with a 7-5 record and a 3.03 ERA.
In his last 11 starts with the Cubs, Hendricks has gone 3-2 with a 2.23 ERA. During that span, he's had 64 strikeouts and 19 walks in 682/3 innings.
Looking ahead, lefty Jon Lester will be starting for the Cubs in Game 2 on Saturday. Then Jose Quintana will toe the rubber in Game 3 on Monday. Finally, if necessary, Jake Arrieta will start in Game 4 on Tuesday.
Unlike the Cubs, the Nationals have yet to announce their pitching rotation for the series. With Max Scherzer dealing with a hamstring injury, it is almost certain that Stephen Strasburg will start Game 1 for the Nats.
The 29-year-old has been dominant since the All-Star break. In September alone, Strasburg compiled 40 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings. He has also gone 4-0 in his five last starts with a .083 ERA.
With Strasburg likely to open the series, either Gio Gonzalez or Scherzer will take over pitching duties in Game 2 on Saturday.
The Nationals are expected to unveil their pitching rotation on Thursday. After that, the announcements will be done, and the baseball will finally get started.