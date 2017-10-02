Washington Nationals

Nationals pitchers Strasburg and Doolittle capture top monthly awards

Nationals pitchers Strasburg and Doolittle capture top monthly awards

By NBC Sports Washington Staff October 02, 2017 6:22 PM

September proved to be a good month for two of the Nationals' top pitchers.

Ace Stephen Strasburg and reliever Sean Doolittle were both awarded for their excellent pitching performances throughout the month. Strasburg was named the NL Pitcher of the Month while Doolittle was named the NL Reliever of the Month.

During September, Strasburg made five starts for the Nationals, where he was practically untouchable. He went 4-0 with an 0.83 ERA and struck out 40 batters. Prior to September, Strasburg went 20 straight innings without allowing a single run.

The streak finally came to an end on Sept. 17, but not before Strasburg had set a Nationals franchise record with 35 scoreless innings.

After the streak was broken, Strasburg allowed only two doubles during the rest of the month. He was also the only pitcher to post an opp SLG below .200 in September. 

RELATED: MLB POSTSEASON POWER RANKINGS 

With the regular season in the books, Strasburg finished with a 15-4 record, a 2.52 ERA and his third ever NL monthly pitching award. With the Nats looking to make a run deep in the playoffs, Strasburg will likely be a major asset for them moving forward.

Doolittle has also proven to be an asset for the Nats. His quality pitching in September earned him his first ever NL monthly pitching award. 

The left-handed pitcher made eight saves for the Nationals in September as a reliever. Doolittle also had a 1.64 ERA and a .158 opponent batting average during the month. 

The reliever also denied opposing batters of any runs in nine of his 11 appearances. He even prevented any earned runs in 10 of those 11 games. His quality play throughout September earned him his first ever NL monthly pitching award.

Since joining the Nationals from Oakland in mid-July, Doolittle has proven to be one of the team's most reliable pitchers. 

RELATED: NLDS 2017: NATIONALS V. CUBS INFO 

With the playoffs set to start on Friday, Strasburg and Doolittle will likely be major factors for the Nats in their series against the Chicago Cubs. 

Gio Gonzalez gives up 5 in 1st of 11-8 loss to Pirates

Gio Gonzalez gives up 5 in 1st of 11-8 loss to Pirates

By Associated Press October 01, 2017 7:45 PM

WASHINGTON -- Gio Gonzalez gave up five runs in the first inning of yet another concerning outing for a Washington Nationals starting pitcher, and the NL East champions wrapped up the regular season Sunday with an 11-8 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Gonzalez (15-9) needed 39 pitches across 16 arduous minutes to record the game's first three outs, while his ERA rose from 2.75 to 2.96 just in that opening inning. The Pirates batted around as the lefty walked two batters, hit Jordan Luplow to force in a run with the bases loaded and allowed Max Moroff's three-run double along with Jacob Stallings' RBI single.

This came a day after 2016 NL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer left his last pre-playoffs start for Washington in the fourth inning after feeling something wrong with his right hamstring. At least Scherzer sounded optimistic about things Sunday, saying that an MRI exam showed he had only "tweaked" his muscle, not strained it.

Gonzalez wound up going only 4 1-3 innings, allowing six runs, seven hits and three walks. It was his shortest appearance of a bounce-back season after going 11-11 with a 4.57 ERA in 2016 and part of a downward trend of late: Four of Gonzalez's last five starts lasted five innings or fewer. Only one other time all year did he depart that quickly, way back on May 3.

This time, Gonzalez left after serving up three consecutive hits in the fifth.

Just to introduce another element of uncertainty from a game that didn't matter for either team, Tanner Roark -- slated to join Stephen Strasburg, Scherzer and Gonzalez in Washington's postseason rotation -- entered in the sixth and promptly gave up two runs, three hits and a walk in his one-inning tuneup.

Hardly the preferred sort of preparation before facing the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs in an NL Division series that starts in the nation's capital in less than a week.

Washington's hitters did not exactly look ready for prime time for much of the day, either: They went 0 for 7 with the bases loaded, including a strikeout and groundout by Trea Turner, and a groundout by Bryce Harper.

Angel Sanchez (1-0) earned his first big league win with two shutout innings in relief. George Kontos got the final out for his first save in 322 appearances in the majors.

Washington's Anthony Rendon hit a three-run shot off in the first, his 25th homer of the year. Michael A. Taylor added his 19th homer in the seventh; he was hit by a pitch on his right hand in the eighth.

There was a welcome sight for Washington in the seventh: Harper racing home from first -- hair in full flow -- on Adrian Sanchez's double, showing no signs of trouble from the hyperextended left knee that landed the 2015 NL MVP on the DL for 42 games.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker pulled regulars at the start of innings, letting them join teammates on the field before being substituted while spectators responded with ovations.

Right fielder Harper left in the top of the eighth, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (.303, 36 homers, 108 RBIs a year after .218, 15, 46) in the fourth, third baseman Rendon in the fifth, second baseman Daniel Murphy in the sixth and left fielder Jayson Werth in the ninth.

GOODBYE WERTH?

In the last regular-season game of Werth's $126 million, seven-year contract, he was greeted by a standing ovation from some in the announced crowd of 36,652 before his first at-bat. A video montage played on the scoreboard above center field and fans held signs saluting him, including one that read, "Thank you, Jayson." Werth doffed his batting helmet to the crowd before his final at-bat. When he jogged off the field in the ninth, Harper met him outside the dugout for a hug.

LONG DAY'S NIGHT

The time of 4 hours, 22 minutes made this the longest nine-inning regular-season game, by time, in both Pirates and Nationals history.

ATTENDANCE

The Nationals finished with a total home attendance of 2,524,980 in 2017, an average of 31,173.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Season ends with a 75-87 record, slightly worse than last year's 78-83. Pittsburgh hasn't had this few wins since going 72-90 in 2010, manager Clint Hurdle's first season.

Nationals: Host the NL Central champion Cubs in Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday. Washington went 97-65, two more wins than a year ago and one short of the Nationals-best 98 in 2012.

Max Scherzer plays catch; hamstring 'tweaked' not strained

Max Scherzer plays catch; hamstring 'tweaked' not strained

By Associated Press October 01, 2017 3:49 PM

WASHINGTON -- Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer bounded up the stairs from the dugout to the field on his way to his usual post-start catch Sunday, the white compression sleeve on his right leg the only indication that he was dealing with what the two-time Cy Young Award winner said an MRI exam showed was a "tweaked" hamstring.

Scherzer left his last regular-season start after only 3 1/3 innings on Saturday night after feeling something in his hamstring while throwing a changeup. The club sent Scherzer for an MRI as a precaution.

"Showed exactly what we thought: Nothing major. More of a tool to help know how we need to treat it. We have a pretty good idea of what we need to be able to do to get back out there. The good news thing about this is, I can walk and run around on this. It's not a major strain or anything, where it's debilitating," Scherzer said Sunday in the home clubhouse at Nationals Park. "So I'm pretty upbeat and positive about going forward here."

What he would not do is weigh in on whether he would pitch Friday in Game 1 or Saturday in Game 2 of NL East champion Washington's NL Division Series against the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

The Nationals have not said whether Scherzer or Stephen Strasburg is their planned Game 1 starter.

"It's tough to say right now, when we're not even 24 hours out" from the leg problem surfacing, Scherzer said. "We're still trying to get all the doctors to take a look at this and make sure that we have the absolutely correct diagnosis. But we have a really, really good idea of what we've got here."

Scherzer, who won the NL Cy Young Award last season to go with his 2013 AL honor for Detroit, is a contender again this season. He leads the NL in strikeouts with 268 and his 2.51 ERA is second to Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Scherzer finished with a 16-6 record.

"It's never good when your ace walks off the mound in the fourth inning of the second-to-last game of the season," Washington general manager Mike Rizzo said, "but he feels optimistic about it."

This is the latest health issues in 2017 for Scherzer, who spent time on the disabled list in August with a neck problem and left a start in early September after a batted ball struck his left calf.

"Frustrating as all get-out. I've done such a good job of taking care of my body over the course of my career and have never come out of starts, and this year I think I've come out of three. That's frustrating for me, because I always take pride in pitching deep into games and taking the ball every fifth day," said Scherzer, who bounced on his toes in the clubhouse to show reporters his leg felt fine. "Unfortunately, some of these injuries are out of my control right now. Because I'm doing everything I can to stay out there on the mound and to try to be healthy, but unfortunately, I've got a few ailments."

NOTE: RHP Shawn Kelley said that no decision has been made on how to treat the bone chips in his right elbow that limited the range of motion in his pitching arm even more than it already was after two Tommy John surgeries. In addition, he said Sunday, he "started having sensations in my hand and numbness and tingling and stuff." An operation is a possibility. "We're still waiting to consult with people and try to get the best plan of attack," said Kelley, who went on the 60-day disabled list Saturday. "Obviously, I've got a special case with my elbow. It's very fragile."

