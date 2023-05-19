Alyssa Naeher retires from U.S. soccer team

Alyssa Naeher, the No. 1 U.S. goalkeeper at the last two Olympics and last two World Cups, is retiring from the national team at age 36 with a gold medal and two World Cup titles.

“Having the opportunity to be a part of the USWNT for the past 15 years has been the greatest honor,” Naeher said in a press release. “When I began this journey, I never could have imagined where it would take me, and now I find myself so grateful for all the incredible teammates that I have shared the field with; teammates that have turned into lifelong friends.”

Matches in Europe this Saturday against England and Dec. 3 against the Netherlands will mark her final trip with the national team.

Naeher is the only goalkeeper in women’s soccer history to record a shutout in a World Cup Final and an Olympic gold medal game, registering the latter in Paris against Brazil on Aug. 10.

The U.S. became the first women’s team in Olympic history to not concede a goal in the knockout rounds (against Japan, Germany and Brazil). Naeher was the oldest U.S. male or female goalie to ever play at an Olympics, according to the OlyMADMen.

She was a backup to Hope Solo before taking over following the 2016 Rio Games.

In 2019, Naeher became the first U.S. goalie other than Solo or Brianna Scurry to play at a World Cup since 1995. She played every minute of the tournament as the U.S. repeated as champion.

In 2021, she became the first U.S. goalie other than Solo or Scurry to play at an Olympics since 2000. She played every minute of the first four matches, including a quarterfinal win over the Netherlands, where she saved an 81st-minute penalty in a tie game, then saved two of the four Dutch shots in a shootout.

In the semifinal loss to Canada, she was subbed out in the 30th minute with a right knee injury from a collision with teammate Julie Ertz.

At the 2023 World Cup, Naeher again played every minute of the U.S.’ four matches. In a round of 16 loss to Sweden, she scored in a shootout. She became the first goalie to take and make a penalty kick in Women’s World Cup history.