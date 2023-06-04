Chiefs mourn Norma Hunt, wife of team founder Lamar Hunt
Published June 4, 2023 05:07 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on all of Norma Hunt’s contributions to the NFL, after she died at the age of 85 following a long history with the league as the wife of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt.
Norma Hunt, the wife of Chiefs founder, has passed. She was 85.
The Chiefs announced Norma Hunt’s passing on Sunday evening .
She attended all 57 Super Bowls, staring with the game that pitted the Chiefs against the Packers even before the name “Super Bowl” had been coined. The name ultimately was Lamar’s idea.
Lamar died in 2006, at the age of 74.
“The entire NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Norma Hunt, who was a significant presence in the NFL for the last seven decades,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.
We extend our condolences to the Chiefs and the Hunt family.