Duane Brown seems hesitant about possibly moving to right tackle

  
Published June 4, 2023 05:28 PM
June 1, 2023 07:15 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how the Jets must adjust their approach with an older QB and why Aaron Rodgers knows how to send a message when he doesn’t like something, in order to get it changed.

Jets tackle Duane Brown’s rotator-cuff surgery could give Mekhi Becton an opportunity to flip from the right side to the left. That could result in Brown going from left to right.

Brown seems to be a little hesitant about making the move.

“It’s not something I’ve practiced over the years,” Brown said recently, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “Not to say I can’t do it, but I’ve been solidified [at left tackle] for a while.”

Becton is expected to be ready for training camp, after the knee injury that wiped out all of 2022 for the former first-rounder. Brown is currently behind Becton, in terms of rehab.

Becton has made clear his position that he’s a left tackle .

With Aaron Rodgers the new quarterback in New York, the Jets need strong offensive line play. They’re surely hoping to have both Becton and Brown ready to go, regardless of which one plays on the left side and which one plays on the right side.