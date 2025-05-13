Adelia Petrosian

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Playoffs-Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty
WNBA Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark lead the way in Rotoworld mock draft
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
Jordan Spieth, inspired by Rory McIlroy, once again eyes career Grand Slam at PGA
Philadelphia Phillies v St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 13

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_johnsonandkeegan_250513.jpg
Bradley ready to adapt at ‘difficult’ Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_lf_spiethpresser_250513.jpg
Spieth ‘inspired’ by Rory with shot at Grand Slam
nbc_dps_nbainjuries_250513.jpg
Injuries impacting landscape of 2025 NBA Playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Playoffs-Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty
WNBA Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark lead the way in Rotoworld mock draft
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
Jordan Spieth, inspired by Rory McIlroy, once again eyes career Grand Slam at PGA
Philadelphia Phillies v St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 13

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_johnsonandkeegan_250513.jpg
Bradley ready to adapt at ‘difficult’ Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_lf_spiethpresser_250513.jpg
Spieth ‘inspired’ by Rory with shot at Grand Slam
nbc_dps_nbainjuries_250513.jpg
Injuries impacting landscape of 2025 NBA Playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Adelia Petrosian