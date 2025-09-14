Alphonce Simbu

 Skip navigation
Top News

Procore Championship 2025 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler turns Ryder Cup prep into sixth win of the season at Procore Championship
Procore Championship 2025 - Final Round
How much money has Scottie Scheffler NOW made? Did he break his own single-season record?
PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round
How Ryder Cuppers on both sides fared in final starts before Bethpage

Top Clips

nbc_snf_atlbowmanjrint_250914.jpg
Bowman Jr. dives for a huge interception
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250914.jpg
Analyzing Griffin’s missed putt ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250914.jpg
Scheffler is ‘almost unbeatable’

