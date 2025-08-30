 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Takeaways from Week 1: Arch Manning, Alabama have work to do
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Bryce Underwood, Justice Haynes shine for No. 14 Michigan in 34-17 win over New Mexico
Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal
No. 17 Kansas State dodges upset-minded FCS North Dakota 38-35 on last-minute TD

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_unctcupreview_250831.jpg
What to expect in Belichick’s North Carolina debut
nbc_rtf_bamafsureax_250830.jpg
Alabama stumbles in Week 1 loss to Florida State
nbc_rtf_firstimpressions_250831.jpg
Underwood, Aguilar make strong first impressions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedAmad Diallo

Amad
Diallo

PL Update: Man United survive Burnley collapse
August 30, 2025 04:05 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze a chaotic Saturday in Matchweek 3, starting with Fulham's controversial loss to Chelsea, Bournemouth's win at Spurs, Man United's dramatic win over Burnley, and more.
Up Next
nbc_pl_update_250830.jpg
22:36
PL Update: Man United survive Burnley collapse
GettyImages-2232147786_copy.jpg
3:59
Key players to watch in Liverpool v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_ruben_amorim_intrv_250830v2.jpg
9:03
Amorim’s takeaways from Man Utd’s win v. Burnley
nbc_pl_wilson_ilsidor_intv_250830.jpg
2:22
Isidor opens up on his ‘unbelievable’ week
nbc_pl_leenew_postgamereacs_250830.jpg
2:45
Newcastle ‘lacked fight, energy’ against Leeds
nbc_pl_leenewhl_250830.jpg
8:34
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Newcastle Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_wov_eve_hl_250830_copy.jpg
11:05
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Everton Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_muburhl_250830.jpg
15:49
Extended HLs: Man United v. Burnley Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_postgamereacs_250830.jpg
2:01
Amorim gets much-needed win as Man United survive
nbc_pl_sunbrehl_250830.jpg
13:29
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Brentford Matchweek 3
