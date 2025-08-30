Latest News
PL Update: Man United survive Burnley collapse
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze a chaotic Saturday in Matchweek 3, starting with Fulham's controversial loss to Chelsea, Bournemouth's win at Spurs, Man United's dramatic win over Burnley, and more.
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze a chaotic Saturday in Matchweek 3, starting with Fulham's controversial loss to Chelsea, Bournemouth's win at Spurs, Man United's dramatic win over Burnley, and more.
Key players to watch in Liverpool v. Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe discuss the latest reports on Liverpool trying to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace before previewing Sunday's blockbuster fixture between the Reds and Arsenal at Anfield.
Amorim’s takeaways from Man Utd’s win v. Burnley
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe hear from Ruben Amorim and Scott Parker following Manchester United's dramatic 3-2 win against Burnley.
Isidor opens up on his ‘unbelievable’ week
Wilson Isidor not only scored the game-winning goal for Sunderland against Brentford, he also celebrated his 25th birthday and the birth of daughter earlier this week.
Newcastle ‘lacked fight, energy’ against Leeds
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Leeds' gritty draw with Newcastle at Elland Road in Matchweek 3.
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Newcastle Matchweek 3
Watch full-match highlights from Newcastle's visit to Elland Road to take on Leeds in Matchweek 3.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Everton Matchweek 3
Watch full-match highlights from Everton's visit to the Midlands to take on Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 3.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Burnley Matchweek 3
Relive full-match highlights from a dramatic affair at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Burnley in Matchweek 3.
Amorim gets much-needed win as Man United survive
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's dramatic 3-2 win against Burnley at Old Trafford.