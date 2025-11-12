 Skip navigation
American Century Championship - Korbel Events

Korbel Hole in One Contest
DSC_3317-1536x1024.jpg

The Korbel Hole-In-One Contest competition is a popular highlight of American Century Championship Week. Using the famous 17th hole as a backdrop, celebrities tee up three shots each to see who can get closest to dropping one in the cup on this scenic par 3.

Past Winners:

  • 2012 – John Elway – closest to the pin 6’ 7.5” – donated to Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation
  • 2013 – Bode Miller – closest to the pin 13’ 7” – donated to Tahoe Tallac Association
  • 2014 – Mark Rypien – closest to the pin 7’ – donated to Tahoe Fund
  • 2015 – Willie Robertson – closest to the pin 12′ 1” – donated to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care
  • 2016 – Joe Theismann – closest to the pin 3′ 4″ – donated to Take Care Tahoe
  • 2017 – Mark Mulder – closest to the pin 12′ 4” – donated to Douglas County Search and Rescue
  • 2018 – Derek Lowe – closest to the pin 7′ 11” – donated to SOS Outreach
  • 2019 – Derek Lowe – closest to the pin 21” – donated to Tahoe Prosperity Center
  • 2020 – Canelo Álvarez – closest to the pin 13′ 1″ – donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe
  • 2021 – Michael Peña – closest to the pin 16′ 4″ – donated to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care
  • 2022 – Alfonso Ribeiro – closest to the pin 3′ 3″ – donated to South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center
  • 2023 – Alfonso Ribeiro – closest to the pin 5′ 8″ – donated to American Century Celebrity Tournament Charity
Korbel Long Drive Competition

Korbel Long Drive Competition: Held on Hole 16 with a scenic 546-yard par 5. The celebrity player with the longest drive will receive $5,000 for their charity of choice.

  • 2021 – Travis Kelce – 362-yards – donated to 87 & Running
  • 2022 – Jon Lester – 343 yards – donated to All For the Millers
  • 2023 – Patrick Mahomes – 347 yards – donated to 15 and The Mahomies Foundation