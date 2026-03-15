 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

shiffrin, getty.jpg
Mikaela Shiffrin wins 109th World Cup race, nears record-tying overall season title
Golf: LIV Golf Riyadh - Second Round
Bryson DeChambeau beats LIV wild card Richard T. Lee in Singapore playoff
Fotyen Tesfay
Fotyen Tesfay runs second-fastest women’s marathon in history

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal1_260315.jpg
Szoboszlai’s screamer gives Liverpool lead
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260315.jpg
Cunha strikes Man United 2-1 ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_mugoal3_260315.jpg
Sesko makes it 3-1 for Man United against Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

shiffrin, getty.jpg
Mikaela Shiffrin wins 109th World Cup race, nears record-tying overall season title
Golf: LIV Golf Riyadh - Second Round
Bryson DeChambeau beats LIV wild card Richard T. Lee in Singapore playoff
Fotyen Tesfay
Fotyen Tesfay runs second-fastest women’s marathon in history

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal1_260315.jpg
Szoboszlai’s screamer gives Liverpool lead
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260315.jpg
Cunha strikes Man United 2-1 ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_mugoal3_260315.jpg
Sesko makes it 3-1 for Man United against Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Barcelona Marathon