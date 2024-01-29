 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Wisconsin
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Wisconsin’s not going anywhere
Duke Blue Devils
UConn, Purdue stay atop AP Top 25 while chaos ensues as Duke, Wisconsin, Iowa State make big jumps
Kansas State
South Carolina keeps grip on No. 1 in AP women’s poll as top teams stumble; Kansas State up to No. 2

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_whoeatgood_240129.jpg
Way too early Super Bowl LIX champion odds
nbc_golf_roundtablediscussion_240129.jpg
Could Kim make any impact in a pro golf return?
nbc_ffhh_superbowl58_240129.jpg
Shanahan, Swift headline Super Bowl 58 storylines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Wisconsin
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Wisconsin’s not going anywhere
Duke Blue Devils
UConn, Purdue stay atop AP Top 25 while chaos ensues as Duke, Wisconsin, Iowa State make big jumps
Kansas State
South Carolina keeps grip on No. 1 in AP women’s poll as top teams stumble; Kansas State up to No. 2

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_whoeatgood_240129.jpg
Way too early Super Bowl LIX champion odds
nbc_golf_roundtablediscussion_240129.jpg
Could Kim make any impact in a pro golf return?
nbc_ffhh_superbowl58_240129.jpg
Shanahan, Swift headline Super Bowl 58 storylines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Baseball

Draft Guide