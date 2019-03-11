49ers

2019 NFL mock draft: Who are consensus picks for Raiders, 49ers?




By Marcus White March 11, 2019 4:09 PM

The 2019 NFL Draft might still be a month-and-a-half away, but that means we're right in the middle of prognostication season. 

With a pick each in the top five, 49ers and Raiders fans surely have racked up plenty of searches for "NFL mock draft" since the end of the regular season in order to find out the consensus projections. Now, there's a datbase for that.

SB Nation's Adam Stites has compiled an ever-updating directory of mocks for every pick in the first round, and Bay Area football fans will like the results. 

As of this writing, the majority of the 50-plus mock drafts Stites compiled (57 percent, as of this writing) predict that the 49ers will draft Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa. The links between the Arizona Cardinals and Heisman-winning quarterback Kyler Murray have manifested in 51 percent of the mocks Stites gathered, and that would open the door for the 49ers to draft the player who many consider to be the best in his draft class. 

Murray's common selection at No. 1 overall would seem to benefit the Raiders, too. In 49 percent of the mock drafts in SB Nation's database, the Silver and Black picked Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (26 percent) or Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen (23 percent). After finishing 2018 with an NFL-low 13 sacks, either Williams or Allen would provide a shot in the arm to the Raiders defense.

Whether or not all of that happens is another question entirely, though. The draft is still 45 days away, and a lot can change during that time. 

If any of it does happen, you'll have an easy place to see who got it right. 

Keep you're eyes glued to Twitter if you're an NFL fan right now. 

The early negotiation period has started Monday for free agency. Teams can't sign players until Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT, but the two sides can agree to contracts.

Here in the Bay Area, the 49ers and Raiders both have plenty of cap space to work with. Tune in right here for the latest news, rumors and updates. 

Monday

6:28 p.m. PT: Another pass rusher is off the board. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Anthony Barr is heading to the Jets.

6:15 p.m. PT: The AFC West just got another playmaker and defense. Former Texans DB Kareem Jackson is off to the Broncos, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports.

6:01 p.m. PT: Former Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby is still out there, and the 49ers definitely have a need for DBs. NFL Network's James Palmer reported that San Francisco is among a few teams interested in acquiring the former first-round pick.

4:24 p.m. PT: The "Honey Badger" has found a new home. Tyrann Mathieu plans to sign with the Chiefs, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

3:04 p.m. PT: Nick Foles reportedly will get paid to not be Blake Bortles in Jacksonville. 

You know what they say about big contracts, right? 

3:00 p.m. PT: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly are saying goodbye to two wide receivers.

Longtime Baltimore Raven Terrell Suggs, meanwhile, reportedly is headed to the NFC West. 

Suggs, of course, was a key cog in a Ravens team that beat the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. Now, they'll play him twice a year. 

2:55 p.m. PT: Death, taxes and Frank Gore having an NFL home.

2019 will mark Gore's 15th season in the league, and the former 49er has rushed for over 700 yards in 14 consecutive seasons. 

Meanwhile, another free-agent running back is having a harder time picking a new home.

1:12 p.m. PT: The 49ers have depth at running back, but ESPN's Chris Mortensen wouldn't rule them out on the Le'Veon Bell sweepstakes just yet.

Aggrieved Steelers fans will be happy to know that Pittsburgh's airport offers at least one direct flight per day to SFO. 

12:33 p.m. PT: Kwon Alexander wants to see OBJ with the 49ers as much as you do.

Does personnel power come with Alexander's reported four-year deal?

12:23 p.m. PT: Another big name at a position of need for both Bay Area teams reportedly comes off the board. 

The 49ers and Raiders are still in position to address their pass-rushing deficiencies in the draft, as both teams will pick in the top five. Both teams are armed with ample cap space, but the Lions backed up the Brinks Truck.

12:12 p.m. PT: You can reportedly check one name off of the list of avaiable safeties.

Both the 49ers and Raiders could use help in the secondary, but the price to add some just went up. Leave it to Washington to reset the market with a lucrative deal.  

11:30 a.m. PT: Twitter detectives realized that Earl Thomas liked Kwon Alexander's tweet acknowledging his agreement with the 49ers. Will Thomas be joining him in San Francisco?

11:00 a.m. PT: Keep those Odell Beckham-to-49ers dreams alive. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller hears that the 49ers believe a trade for the Giants' star receiver is still possible.

10:47 a.m. PT: The 49ers got their inside linebacker. They reportedly have agreed to a four-year deal with Kwon Alexander, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

49ers Insider Matt Maiocco breaks down the deal here.

10:05 a.m. PT: Former Steelers tailback Le'Veon Bell has been linked to the Raiders, but perhaps they won't be able to strike a deal. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports that the team may not have enough cash to make a contract work.

9:42 a.m. PT: Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. The Giants reportedly are still involved in trade discussions regarding their star receiver, per The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

The 49ers need a true No. 1 receiver and have shown interest in Beckham, as NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported Sunday.

9:30 a.m. PT: Free agent safety Earl Thomas is ready to see where he goes next.

Thomas has been linked as a possible fit with the 49ers. Former Seahawks teammate and current 49er Richard Sherman has been recruiting Thomas to San Francisco ... we'll see if it pays off.

9:15 a.m. PT: The Raiders continue to make moves. They have agreed to a deal with former Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This makes Brown the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history, and as Schefter notes, will move Kolton Miller to right tackle.

7:56 a.m. PT: Former Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson is signing with the Eagles, reports ESPN's Josina Anderson. 

The deal is for three years and $30 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

7:38 a.m. PT: Rapoport has another name for the Raiders. Former 49ers offensive tackle Trent Brown is a top target for Oakland. 

5:41 a.m. PT: The Lions have signed wide receiver Danny Amendola

4:30 a.m. PT: Now that the Raiders have traded for wide receiver Antonio Brown, will they add another former Steelers star. As NFL Media's Ian Rapoport points out, the Silver and Black could certainly be suitors for running back Le'Veon Bell. 

NFL free agency rumors: 49ers legend Frank Gore agrees to Bills contract

By Jennifer Lee Chan March 11, 2019 4:57 PM

Former 49ers running back Frank Gore has reportedly come to terms with the Bills to play in his 15th NFL season with a one-year, $9 million agreement. 

Gore appeared to confirm the agreement later Monday night.

Gore has spent some of the offseason working out with Bills running back LeSean McCoy in Miami, as he did in 2018. McCoy has been very vocal about his respect for the veteran running back, so it's possible that could have influenced his decision. 

It should be noted that Gore has until Wednesday at 1 p.m. to sign his name on the dotted line. Four years ago, Gore agreed to terms with the Eagles before ending up playing for the Colts instead. 

Gore ranks fourth in all-time career rushing yards with 14,478. He trails only Barry Sanders (15,269), Walter Payton (16,726) and Emmitt Smith (18,355). If you’re doing the math, Gore needs only 521 yards to tie Sanders. Just for perspective, Gore’s lowest season total was in his rookie year when he rushed for 608 yards. 

In his 10 years with San Francisco, Gore was selected to five Pro Bowls and rushed for over 1,000 yards in eight seasons. He was drafted in the third round of the 2005 draft, and of the 22 running backs drafted that year, only he and Darren Sproles were still playing in 2018.

Gore leads the league in career rushing attempts (3,382) rushing yards (14,748) and yards from scrimmage (18,544) of all active players. His average of 4.6 yards per attempt with the Dolphins in 2018 was his best since he was with the 49ers in 2012 when he averaged 4.7 yards per carry.

[RELATED: What 49ers envision from new linebacker Alexander]

Gore is beloved by the 49ers organization and fans alike, and will likely be inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and 49ers Hall of Fame once he becomes eligible. 

All-time NFL leading rushers
1. Emmitt Smith 18,355 (1990-2004)
2. Walter Payton 16,726 (1975-1987)
3. Barry Sanders 15,269 (1989-1998)
4. Frank Gore 14,748 (2005-current)
5. Curtis Martin 14,101 (1995-2005)
6. LaDainian Tomlinson 13,684 (2001-2011)
7. Jerome Bettis 13,662 (1993-2005)
8. Adrian Peterson 13,318 (2007-current)
9. Eric Dickerson 13,259 (1983-1993)
10. Tony Dorsett 12,739 (1977-1988)

