Keep you're eyes glued to Twitter if you're an NFL fan right now.
The early negotiation period has started Monday for free agency. Teams can't sign players until Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT, but the two sides can agree to contracts.
Here in the Bay Area, the 49ers and Raiders both have plenty of cap space to work with. Tune in right here for the latest news, rumors and updates.
Monday
6:28 p.m. PT: Another pass rusher is off the board. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Anthony Barr is heading to the Jets.
6:15 p.m. PT: The AFC West just got another playmaker and defense. Former Texans DB Kareem Jackson is off to the Broncos, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports.
6:01 p.m. PT: Former Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby is still out there, and the 49ers definitely have a need for DBs. NFL Network's James Palmer reported that San Francisco is among a few teams interested in acquiring the former first-round pick.
4:24 p.m. PT: The "Honey Badger" has found a new home. Tyrann Mathieu plans to sign with the Chiefs, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
3:04 p.m. PT: Nick Foles reportedly will get paid to not be Blake Bortles in Jacksonville.
You know what they say about big contracts, right?
3:00 p.m. PT: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly are saying goodbye to two wide receivers.
Longtime Baltimore Raven Terrell Suggs, meanwhile, reportedly is headed to the NFC West.
Suggs, of course, was a key cog in a Ravens team that beat the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. Now, they'll play him twice a year.
2:55 p.m. PT: Death, taxes and Frank Gore having an NFL home.
2019 will mark Gore's 15th season in the league, and the former 49er has rushed for over 700 yards in 14 consecutive seasons.
Meanwhile, another free-agent running back is having a harder time picking a new home.
1:12 p.m. PT: The 49ers have depth at running back, but ESPN's Chris Mortensen wouldn't rule them out on the Le'Veon Bell sweepstakes just yet.
Aggrieved Steelers fans will be happy to know that Pittsburgh's airport offers at least one direct flight per day to SFO.
12:33 p.m. PT: Kwon Alexander wants to see OBJ with the 49ers as much as you do.
Does personnel power come with Alexander's reported four-year deal?
12:23 p.m. PT: Another big name at a position of need for both Bay Area teams reportedly comes off the board.
The 49ers and Raiders are still in position to address their pass-rushing deficiencies in the draft, as both teams will pick in the top five. Both teams are armed with ample cap space, but the Lions backed up the Brinks Truck.
12:12 p.m. PT: You can reportedly check one name off of the list of avaiable safeties.
Both the 49ers and Raiders could use help in the secondary, but the price to add some just went up. Leave it to Washington to reset the market with a lucrative deal.
11:30 a.m. PT: Twitter detectives realized that Earl Thomas liked Kwon Alexander's tweet acknowledging his agreement with the 49ers. Will Thomas be joining him in San Francisco?
11:00 a.m. PT: Keep those Odell Beckham-to-49ers dreams alive. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller hears that the 49ers believe a trade for the Giants' star receiver is still possible.
10:47 a.m. PT: The 49ers got their inside linebacker. They reportedly have agreed to a four-year deal with Kwon Alexander, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
49ers Insider Matt Maiocco breaks down the deal here.
10:05 a.m. PT: Former Steelers tailback Le'Veon Bell has been linked to the Raiders, but perhaps they won't be able to strike a deal. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports that the team may not have enough cash to make a contract work.
9:42 a.m. PT: Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. The Giants reportedly are still involved in trade discussions regarding their star receiver, per The Athletic's Jeff Howe.
The 49ers need a true No. 1 receiver and have shown interest in Beckham, as NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported Sunday.
9:30 a.m. PT: Free agent safety Earl Thomas is ready to see where he goes next.
Thomas has been linked as a possible fit with the 49ers. Former Seahawks teammate and current 49er Richard Sherman has been recruiting Thomas to San Francisco ... we'll see if it pays off.
9:15 a.m. PT: The Raiders continue to make moves. They have agreed to a deal with former Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This makes Brown the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history, and as Schefter notes, will move Kolton Miller to right tackle.
7:56 a.m. PT: Former Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson is signing with the Eagles, reports ESPN's Josina Anderson.
The deal is for three years and $30 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
7:38 a.m. PT: Rapoport has another name for the Raiders. Former 49ers offensive tackle Trent Brown is a top target for Oakland.
5:41 a.m. PT: The Lions have signed wide receiver Danny Amendola
4:30 a.m. PT: Now that the Raiders have traded for wide receiver Antonio Brown, will they add another former Steelers star. As NFL Media's Ian Rapoport points out, the Silver and Black could certainly be suitors for running back Le'Veon Bell.