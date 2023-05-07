Lance ahead of 49ers teammate Purdy in 2023 NFL MVP odds

Trey Lance, who is coming off an ankle injury that ended his 2022 NFL season in Week 2, likely will be under center when the 49ers begin their 2023 season.

Brock Purdy is on schedule as he recovers from right elbow surgery. As a result, odds provided by our partner PointsBet give the edge to Lance for the 2023 NFL MVP heading into this season.

PointsBet has the North Dakota State product at plus-4000 to take home the honors; meanwhile, Purdy isn't too far behind with a plus-5000 to win the award.

The odds offer insight into two possible realities for San Francisco as the PointsBet believes that Lance will be the starting quarterback for the 49ers to begin the season.

Lance played two games before having his season ended in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering an ankle injury. The 22-year-old again will attempt to prove that he's the franchise quarterback after the 49ers traded multiple first-round picks to move up to take him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The other reality that the oddsmakers might see is that Purdy won't be healthy to start the season, but with the odds between the Iowa State product and Lance being close, PointsBet doesn't count out the 23-year-old to seeing the field.

San Francisco did add Sam Darnold to the quarterback depth chart, but the discussion surrounds Lance and Purdy as to who should be the starting quarterback, as the 49ers have Super Bowl LVIII aspirations.

