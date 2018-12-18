49ers

49ers continue to believe in themselves, and it shows in upset wins

By Jeff Garcia December 18, 2018 7:31 AM

Editor’s note: Former 49ers Pro Bowl quarterback Jeff Garcia, now an NBC Sports Bay Area analyst, shares his thoughts on the team each week throughout the season. This week, he looks at how the 49ers have pulled off back-to-back upsets at this stage in the season.

For a team that has struggled to find wins this season, you have to appreciate the preparation and effort that we have witnessed from the 49ers these last two weeks.

With the 49ers owning just two wins and facing four potential playoff teams in this fourth-quarter final stretch, none of the critics gave this battered team a chance to compete. This is where believing in themselves, staying together and blocking out the noise has helped this youth movement to grow up and elevate their game.

Team-first mindset key to upset win

Coming off an impressive win over the Broncos and facing a division rival that destroyed them two weeks ago in Seattle, 43-16, who would have thought that the 49ers could put together a total team effort that would lead to an exciting and impressive 26-23 overtime win?

This Seahawks team has everything to play for, battling for a playoff berth and riding a 10-game, five-year winning streak versus the struggling 49ers.

This is where the preparation, the energy and the team-first mentality helped them prevail. This game was a reminder of the great 49ers-Seahawks battles during the Jim Harbaugh era, where the games went down to the wire and both teams had a run-first, smash-mouth mentality.

The Seahawks stayed true to that this past weekend — the league leaders in pounding the rock went for 168 yards compared to the 49ers’ 94. But it was a clutch 16-yard overtime run by the young 49ers running back, Jeff Wilson Jr., that set up the game-winning kick by sure-footed Robbie Gould.

When I say team effort, that’s exactly what it was.

DeForest Buckner leads defensive charge

Defensively, the 49ers were challenged by talented Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, but they did an admirable job of containing him and pressuring him into short dump-off completions throughout the game.

Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner became Wilson’s backfield buddy, getting after him and sacking him twice. The 49ers’ young secondary competed throughout, with unknown names like Moore, Exum, Reed and Harris stepping in and stepping up, limiting Wilson and the ‘Hawks to 217 total passing yards and three sacks.

Team is growing before our eyes

Offensively, the 49ers were aided by a first-quarter 97-yard kickoff-return touchdown by rookie Richie James that answered the Seahawks’ opening-drive score.

From that point on, we saw a 49ers offense that was efficient and exciting, with big completions coming from the young quarterback, Nick Mullens, to Dante Pettis, Garrett Celek and George Kittle. Just when you thought the Seahawks would break it open, the 49ers answered back.

We saw tough running from the tandem of Wilson and Matt Breida. We saw an offense that continuously competed and overcame adverse situations throughout the game. And when it came time to put together that game-winning drive, the 49ers stepped up to the moment.

We have seen a young team grow up in front of us. They have weathered many storms but continue to fight and battle with that next-man-up mentality.

They face another challenge this coming weekend with Da Bears coming into town. Chicago has a tough, opportunistic defense led by pass-rushing monster and game changer Khalil Mack.

We’ll all be sitting on the edge of our seat to see which 49ers team shows up. Of course, the optimist in me believes we’ll see the one that we all witnessed these last two weeks. It’s consistency that builds championship-caliber teams, and here’s another opportunity to show what they’re made of against a division-leading opponent.

By Matt Maiocco December 19, 2018 7:05 AM

The 49ers Insider Podcast

The weekly NFL Quarterback Power Rankings definitely made an impact this season, as we received word that people gathered at coffee shops and juice bars across the globe to discuss.

However, the decision was made to produce one final weekly ranking with two games remaining in the regular season so that we could do our part in preventing American productivity from lagging in the final weeks of 2018.

The season began with Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo tied at No. 15.

Carr ended up putting together a decent season in an otherwise disaster for the Raiders, while Garoppolo made the ill-advised decision to plant his left foot and try to cut back inside for a couple of more yards late in the Week 3 loss to Kansas City. The 49ers’ hopes ended at that point.

Garoppolo sustained a torn ACL, but the 49ers expect him to be ready to participate in organized team activities this offseason.

Nick Mullens did everything the 49ers asked of him, and rose from and unknown to the top two-thirds of quarterbacks in the league.

Now, take some time away from your work duties and holiday shopping for the last time this year to peruse our final NFL QB Power Rankings:
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City: No need to wonder who will lead the next generation of superstar QBs. (Last week: 3)
2. Drew Brees, New Orleans: The MVP battle, as well as NFC home-field advantage, is going down to the wire. (3)
3. Philip Rivers, L.A. Chargers: He seems to enjoy playing a road game every week. (5)
4. Russell Wilson, Seattle: Whether he’s throwing footballs or shoes, he’s always on the mark. (4)
5. Tom Brady, New England: Reports of his demise has been greatly exaggerated. (6)
6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay: Because of him, the Packers’ job will be the best that’s come available in quite some time. (7)
7. Deshaun Watson, Houston: He’s been even better in Year 2, following ACL surgery, than he was after a remarkable start as a rookie. (9)
8. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis: Dearest Mother, provisions are needed for a cold late-December and maybe even January, too. (11)
9. Matt Ryan, Atlanta: The stats and the victories do not match up. (17)
10. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota: He could still pay off if the Vikings nail down the wild-card spot. (18)
11. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh: It’s pretty impressive to lead an upset of the Patriots with reportedly broken ribs that apparently weren’t broken at all. (10)
12. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland: No buyer’s remorse here. (12)
13. Dak Prescott, Dallas: Things were looking good . . . and then the Cowboys had their first shutout loss since 2003. (8)
14. DEREK CARR, RAIDERS: He should wear a T-shirt, “I survived Year 1 of Gruden.” (13)
15. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee: He’s made significant strides in his all-around game, including his downfield blocking. (15)
16. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago: Remember, playoff football is about the QB who does not lose it as much as it is about the QB who tries to win it. (22)
17. Cam Newton, Carolina: It was painful just watching him try to throw the football on Monday night. Give that man time to get healthy. (16)
18. Jared Goff, L.A. Rams: What’s happened? Sheesh. His crash of the last two weeks, however, did not keep him out of the Pro Bowl. (32)
19. NICK MULLENS, 49ERS: And, suddenly, people are writing about the potential bounty S.F. could get in a trade. (24)
20. Nick Foles, Philadelphia: They let darn-near anyone win a Super Bowl these days, don’t they? (Carson Wentz: 14)
21. Ryan Tannehill, Miami: Sadly, he won’t be handing the ball to Frank Gore for the remainder of the season. (1)
22. Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants: Bank it: He will still be the Giants’ quarterback a decade from now. (20)
23. Matthew Stafford, Detroit: He is the definition of empty calories. (21)
24. Sam Darnold, N.Y. Jets: J.J. Watt to Darnold: “You’re going to be a great pro.” That’s good enough for us. (26)
25. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay: One step forward, two steps back. (19)
26. Case Keenum, Denver: He kept them in it for a while but was not good enough to finish the job. (23)
27. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore: Sure, but is he “elite?” (25)
28. Josh Allen, Buffalo: It’s virtually impossible to succeed in Buffalo, so Allen did about as well as he could. (27)
29. Josh Rosen, Arizona: Despite a rough rookie season, Rosen should enter next season as the starter – regardless of the coach. (30)
30. Jeff Driskel, Cincinnati: It might be time for some permanent switches in Cincinnati. (28)
31. Josh Johnson, Washington: Bravo to Mr. Johnson for his first NFL victory at age 32. (Mark Sanchez, 31)
32. Cody Kessler, Jacksonville: We’re are reconsidering our at-least-he’s-better-than-Bortles stance. (29)

49ers' Robbie Gould wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

By Matt Maiocco December 19, 2018 6:48 AM

Kicker Robbie Gould was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday morning after booting four field goals in the 49ers’ 26-23 overtime upset of the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Gould made kicks from 28, 33 and 45 yards in regulation. His 36-yard field goal with 3:06 remaining in overtime supplied the the winning points, as the 49ers snapped a 10-game head-to-head losing streak against Seattle.

Gould, 36, a 14-year pro, has now won the weekly honor six times in his career. He has also won the Special Teams Player of the Month three times in his career.

On the season, Gould has made 29 of 30 field-goal attempts. He was named as an alternate to the NFC Pro Bowl team. Since signing with the 49ers on the first day of free agency in 2017, Gould has made 68 of 71 field-goal attempts.

He ranks No. 2 all-time in field-goal accuracy at 87.62 percent. Baltimore’s Justin Tucker leads at 90.55 percent. Earlier this season, Gould set the 49ers’ record for most consecutive field goals with 33.

NOTE: Listen to Robbie Gould on the 49ers Insider Podcast here.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was snubbed on the initial list of Pro Bowl selections, also was passed over for NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Buckner recorded 11 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss. But the weekly honor went to Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who had seven tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble against Arizona.

Buckner is a first alternate for the Pro Bowl, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area. If either Aaron Donald, Fletcher Cox or Akiem Hicks cannot play in the game, Buckner would get invited to his first Pro Bowl.

 

