49ers

49ers decline to exercise contract option on Earl Mitchell

mitchell.png
USA TODAY SPORTS IMAGES

49ers decline to exercise contract option on Earl Mitchell

By Matt Maiocco March 13, 2019 1:31 PM

The 49ers are turning to D.J. Jones, as the club officially declined to exercise the option on veteran nose tackle Earl Mitchell’s contract for the 2019 season.

The 49ers informed Mitchell of their decision in January but left the door open to pursue a trade. Mitchell was scheduled to make $3.7 million in salary and bonuses for 2019.

Jones, a sixth-round pick in 2017, started the final four games of the season as Mitchell’s role was reduced to make room for the younger player. Mitchell, a nine-year pro, was declared inactive for the final two games.

[RELATED: How D.J. Jones benefitted from Earl Mitchell's professionalism]

The club last week announced it would not pick up the $6 million option on wide receiver Pierre Garçon.

The 49ers also announced the re-signing of long-snapper Kyle Nelson to a four-year contract. Nelson is set to serve the final six games of a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Nelson is allowed to take part in all of the 49ers’ offseason practices and exhibition games before his suspension begins at the beginning of the regular season. There is language in Nelson’s contract to enable the 49ers to stick with Colin Holba as long-snapper when Nelson returns from his suspension, according to a source.

Nelson has served as the 49ers’ long-snapper since the 2014 season.

With the start of the new league year, defensive lineman Arik Armstead’s full salary of $9.046 million, as the 49ers picked up the fifth-year option on the 2015 first-round draft pick.

The 49ers did not give cornerback Tyvis Powell a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

NFL free agency tracker live: Rumors, news as players sign contracts

NFL free agency tracker live: Rumors, news as players sign contracts

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff March 13, 2019 12:12 PM

Keep your eyes glued to Twitter if you're an NFL fan right now. 

[RELATED: Live updates, news from Day 2 of early negotiations]

The first two days of free agency's early negotiation period brought a flurry of moves. And now, teams can finally sign free agents. 

NFL teams can sign free agents starting Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT. Before then, the two sides can only agree to terms.

Here in the Bay Area, the 49ers and Raiders both have plenty of cap space to work with. Tune in right here for the latest news, rumors and updates on Day 3 of the early negotiation period. 

Wednesday 

1:14 p.m. PT: Another safety reportedly has officially hit the market.

Could the 49ers or Raiders come calling? Both teams need help in the secondary ...

1:09 p.m. PT: The Ravens' reshuffling is now official. 

Finally, John Elway has found a QB who did something he couldn't: Beat the 49ers in a Super Bowl. 

1:06 p.m. PT: Happy new (NFL) year! The deals are starting to become official.

12:05 p.m. PT: The Browns reportedly are shopping defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The 49ers have already traded for Dee Brown, but you can never have too many pass rushers ...

11:45 a.m. PT: Le'Veon Bell seems pretty pumped up about joining the Jets. 

11:03 a.m. PT: The Raiders are adding to their wide receiver corps. Former Chargers wideout Tyrell Williams is heading to Oakland, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

9:53 a.m. PT: The Chargers have a new backup QB for Philip Rivers. Tyrod Taylor is heading to Los Angeles, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported.

9:24 a.m. PT: The Ravens aren't done! Baltimore agreed to a three-year deal with running back Mark Ingram, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported. 

9:15 a.m. PT: It turns out Earl Thomas is going to the AFC North after all. The hard-hitting safety reportedly has agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

With all of the talent leaving Pittsburgh, the rest of the division is loading up. 

8:06 a.m. PT: Deep breath, 49ers fans. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports the Browns will NOT sign safety Earl Thomas. 

7:57 a.m. PT: Kicker alert! Will Lutz will stay in New Orleans, as NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports the two sides have agreed to a five-year deal. 

49ers Mailbag: Some free agency needs filled, others remain untouched

49ers Mailbag: Some free agency needs filled, others remain untouched

By Matt Maiocco March 13, 2019 10:45 AM

The 49ers have filled two of their biggest needs with the acquisitions of inside linebacker Kwon Alexander and edge rusher Dee Ford.

The 49ers have not acquired a wide receiver. The pass-catcher they wanted, Odell Beckham Jr., was dealt from the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday.

As the official NFL free-agent signing period begins Wednesday afternoon, there are several 49ers offseason issues that remain unresolved:

Why no AB? Why no OBJ? Why no Earl Thomas? (@changokid)
There is no question the 49ers would have wanted Beckham and Thomas, but they are not in a position where they are just one piece away from a championship and would go all-in to acquire either player.

In the case of Beckham, the 49ers did not want to give up the No. 2 overall pick. That is understandable. The Giants are in a similar spot as the 49ers. They need draft picks, so it helped them to be able to acquire a second first-round draft pick from Cleveland, in addition to a third-round selection and safety Jabrill Peppers. I don’t believe the 49ers had a player at a position of need for the Giants to throw into the mix to sweeten their offer.

With Thomas, the cost of the contract was the turn-off. The 49ers probably were not willing to go beyond the $9 million average they gave Richard Sherman last year. They deemed the dollar amount required to sign Thomas as too much for the salary structure of the team.

And with Antonio Brown, the 49ers had no interest in bringing him into their locker room. He’s a great player, but they did not see him as a fit with what they are trying to build with their culture. Add to the equation his age, guaranteed salary demands and the cost of trade compensation to Pittsburgh, and the 49ers took a hard pass on Brown.

How is the team going to address the WR position? (@GoldMine49)
They might add a veteran wide receiver. But I doubt that person would come in as an immediate starter. Anybody who is out there does not bring production that would be a significant upgrade over Kendrick Bourne and Marquise Goodwin. Bourne had a 42-catch, 487-yard season as a second-year pro. Goodwin has averaged more than 17 yards per catch in his two seasons with the 49ers.

The No. 36 overall pick would appear to be the sweet spot to add a wide receiver in the draft. Obviously, who the 49ers are able to select would depend on how many receivers fly off the board with the first 35 draft picks.

What do you make of the Niners and Bell links that came out. Should we be worried about Jerick? (@josh_49spurs)
The 49ers were in contact with Dee Ford’s agent to work out the details on his five-year contract. It just so happens that Ford’s agent is also Le’Veon Bell’s agent. What a coincidence, huh?

It certainly did not hurt Bell’s cause for the 49ers to have reported interest in him. After all, the Jets competed for Jerick McKinnon and Kyle Juszczyk the past two years in free agency, and both ended up signing with the 49ers. Do I believe the 49ers were really serious contenders on this one? No.

That said, there has to be some concern about McKinnon’s ability to come back from the torn ACL. He’s a running back whose strength is his quickness, speed and agility. How quickly he is able to get close to his old form remains to be seen.

Hey Matt, with Dee Ford on the team, how do you see him being used in combination with Bosa? How about with Allen? Burns? Sweat? (@ThatOsCruz)
Ford will line up at one end, and the No. 2 overall pick will line up on the other side in passing situations and they’ll try to meet at the quarterback as often as possible. The 49ers did not just need one upgrade at edge rusher, they need two upgrades.

[RELATED: Why Ford 'needed this' trade to 49ers from Chiefs]

Hey thanks Matt, if St. Mary's could do it, why not us? But also: Assuming we draft Bosa or Allen, would we still definitely stick with the 4-3 on D? (@qnjastros)
The only thing that will change up front is that the 49ers will have their defensive ends line up outside the offensive tackles and get up the field with new defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. Upwards of two-thirds of defensive snaps are played with a four-man line, two linebackers and five defensive backs. The 49ers’ run defense is fine. Where this team struggled was putting pressure on the quarterback and forcing poor decisions and bad throws.

(And how 'bout those Gaels? That was a truly incredible showing Tuesday night against the top-ranked Zags. Saint Mary's lost by 48 points just a few weeks ago in Spokane, but they never stopped believing in themselves. Yes, I'm a happy man.)

How do they address the secondary now that most top corners and safeties are off the market? (@jaxsontoschi)
Like the wide receiver position, I doubt the 49ers can bring in a veteran who would immediately be seen as a starter. And the same goes for the draft. There would have to be competition.

Right now, the 49ers have Richard Sherman, Ahkello Witherspoon and Tarvarius Moore at cornerback. They have Jaquiski Tartt, Adrian Colbert and Marcell Harris at safety. The club believes Jimmie Ward as their best defensive back at the time he got injured. They would like to bring him back, and they've offered him a one-year deal, according to a source.

Those players, along with anyone else brought in via free agency or the draft, would compete for the four starting jobs. The biggest help for the defensive backfield will likely end up coming from Ford and the other edge rusher who is coming on draft day.

Load more