The 49ers are turning to D.J. Jones, as the club officially declined to exercise the option on veteran nose tackle Earl Mitchell’s contract for the 2019 season.

The 49ers informed Mitchell of their decision in January but left the door open to pursue a trade. Mitchell was scheduled to make $3.7 million in salary and bonuses for 2019.

Jones, a sixth-round pick in 2017, started the final four games of the season as Mitchell’s role was reduced to make room for the younger player. Mitchell, a nine-year pro, was declared inactive for the final two games.

The club last week announced it would not pick up the $6 million option on wide receiver Pierre Garçon.

The 49ers also announced the re-signing of long-snapper Kyle Nelson to a four-year contract. Nelson is set to serve the final six games of a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Nelson is allowed to take part in all of the 49ers’ offseason practices and exhibition games before his suspension begins at the beginning of the regular season. There is language in Nelson’s contract to enable the 49ers to stick with Colin Holba as long-snapper when Nelson returns from his suspension, according to a source.

Nelson has served as the 49ers’ long-snapper since the 2014 season.

With the start of the new league year, defensive lineman Arik Armstead’s full salary of $9.046 million, as the 49ers picked up the fifth-year option on the 2015 first-round draft pick.

The 49ers did not give cornerback Tyvis Powell a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.