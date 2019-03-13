49ers

49ers decline to exercise contract option on nose tackle Earl Mitchell

49ers decline to exercise contract option on nose tackle Earl Mitchell

By Matt Maiocco March 13, 2019 1:31 PM

The 49ers are turning to D.J. Jones, as the club officially declined to exercise the option on veteran nose tackle Earl Mitchell’s contract for the 2019 season.

The 49ers informed Mitchell of their decision in January but left the door open to pursue a trade. Mitchell was scheduled to make $3.7 million in salary and bonuses for 2019.

Jones, a sixth-round pick in 2017, started the final four games of the season as Mitchell’s role was reduced to make room for the younger player. Mitchell, a nine-year pro, was declared inactive for the final two games.

The club last week announced it would not pick up the $6 million option on wide receiver Pierre Garçon.

The 49ers also announced the re-signing of long-snapper Kyle Nelson to a four-year contract. Nelson is set to serve the final six games of a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Nelson is allowed to take part in all of the 49ers’ offseason practices and exhibition games before his suspension begins at the beginning of the regular season. There is language in Nelson’s contract to enable the 49ers to stick with Colin Holba as long-snapper when Nelson returns from his suspension, according to a source.

Nelson has served as the 49ers’ long-snapper since the 2014 season.

[RELATED: Some free agency needs filled, others remain untouched]

With the start of the new league year, defensive lineman Arik Armstead’s full salary of $9.046 million, as the 49ers picked up the fifth-year option on the 2015 first-round draft pick.

The 49ers did not give cornerback Tyvis Powell a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Tevin Coleman contract has 49ers running backs excited about backfield

coleman.jpg
USATSI

Tevin Coleman contract has 49ers running backs excited about backfield

By Matt Furtado March 13, 2019 4:32 PM

Just after the news broke that the 49ers plan to sign running back Tevin Coleman, questions about the backfield depth chart started to arise.

Although there seems to be a shortage of spots available at running back, it didn't keep Coleman's future backfield-mates from tweeting their excitement to have him on the team.

Jerick McKinnon, who was last year's big free agent signing for the Niners before tearing his ACL before the regular season, was the first one to tweet at Coleman.

With McKinnon coming back from injury this season with the addition of Coleman, last year's No. 1 back, Matt Breida, could find himself taking a drop in the depth chart.

Regardless, he still thinks the backfield is about to be lit.

Raheem Mostert, who filled in while Breida was down with injuries last season, was also quick to welcome Coleman.

Mostert may be the lesser-known name out of the group, but it seems as if his job is safe for the time being.

[RELATED: Why 49ers should consider signing Eric Berry]

They may all end up competing for jobs down the road, but at least for now, they can still be excited for each other and the team.

NFL free agency tracker live: Rumors, news as players sign contracts

NFL free agency tracker live: Rumors, news as players sign contracts

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff March 13, 2019 5:45 PM

Keep your eyes glued to Twitter if you're an NFL fan right now. 

[RELATED: Live updates, news from Day 2 of early negotiations]

The first two days of free agency's early negotiation period brought a flurry of moves. And now, teams can finally sign free agents. 

NFL teams can sign free agents starting Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT. Before then, the two sides can only agree to terms.

Here in the Bay Area, the 49ers and Raiders both have plenty of cap space to work with. Tune in right here for the latest news, rumors and updates on Day 3 of the early negotiation period. 

Wednesday 

5:45 p.m. PT: The Blake Bortles era in Jacksonville is over.

Somewhere, Jason from "The Good Place" is crying.

4:21 p.m. PT: Former Raiders tight end Jared Cook is scheduled to visit the Saints, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported.

The Raiders have a decision to make with Cook, but given they added Brown and Williams on offense, maybe they let him walk.

3:38 p.m. PT: Jimmie Ward is returning to the 49ers on a one-year deal, NFL Insider Adam Caplan reported.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco confirmed the agreement. Ward has always been a favorite of the coaching staff, with Kyle Shanahan saying at the combine, "I love Jimme Ward."

3:04 p.m. PT: The 49ers are adding another playmaker to their backfield and are agreeing to a deal with Tevin Coleman, reported ESPN's Adam Schefter.

2:17 p.m. PT: ESPN's Adam Schefter has an update on the Raiders' agreement with Tyrell Williams.

In a press conference introducing Antonio Brown, Jon Gruden offered no comment on the status of the Raiders' negotiations with Williams. 

1:14 p.m. PT: Another safety reportedly has officially hit the market.

Could the 49ers or Raiders come calling? Both teams need help in the secondary ...

1:09 p.m. PT: The Ravens' reshuffling is now official. 

Finally, John Elway has found a QB who did something he couldn't: Beat the 49ers in a Super Bowl. 

1:06 p.m. PT: Happy new (NFL) year! The deals are starting to become official.

12:05 p.m. PT: The Browns reportedly are shopping defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The 49ers have already traded for Dee Brown, but you can never have too many pass rushers ...

11:45 a.m. PT: Le'Veon Bell seems pretty pumped up about joining the Jets. 

11:03 a.m. PT: The Raiders are adding to their wide receiver corps. Former Chargers wideout Tyrell Williams is heading to Oakland, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

9:53 a.m. PT: The Chargers have a new backup QB for Philip Rivers. Tyrod Taylor is heading to Los Angeles, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported.

9:24 a.m. PT: The Ravens aren't done! Baltimore agreed to a three-year deal with running back Mark Ingram, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported. 

9:15 a.m. PT: It turns out Earl Thomas is going to the AFC North after all. The hard-hitting safety reportedly has agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

With all of the talent leaving Pittsburgh, the rest of the division is loading up. 

8:06 a.m. PT: Deep breath, 49ers fans. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports the Browns will NOT sign safety Earl Thomas. 

7:57 a.m. PT: Kicker alert! Will Lutz will stay in New Orleans, as NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports the two sides have agreed to a five-year deal. 

Load more