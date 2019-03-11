49ers

49ers look to add veteran edge rusher in free agency before NFL draft

By Matt Maiocco March 11, 2019 3:01 PM

The free-agent signing period begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. This is Part Four of a series that examines the 49ers’ biggest offseason needs and their options in free agency.

The 49ers used the first hours of the open negotiating period to fill a need at inside linebacker.

They remain in pursuit of a veteran edge rusher.

DeForest Buckner supplied the 49ers last season with their first legitimate pass-rush threat since the days of Aldon Smith.

Buckner has things handled on the inside. Now, the 49ers need to add upgrades on the outside via free agency and the draft. The 49ers’ top edge rushers last season were Ronald Blair and Cassius Marsh, who recorded 5.5 sacks apiece.

An upgrade at edge rusher would have an impact throughout the 49ers’ defense. The 49ers managed an NFL-record-worst two interceptions last season. Opposing quarterbacks were rarely rushed into bad decisions and poor throws.

On the roster

Cassius Marsh, Ronald Blair, Pita Taumoepenu, Dekoda Watson

On the market

Considering the 49ers are so thin at edge rusher, there should be plenty of options available in free agency who can provide the team with upgrades.

The 49ers figure to have interest in Ziggy Ansah, whom 49ers executive Martin Mayhew selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft as general manager of the Detroit Lions. Moreover, new defensive line coach Kris Kocurek worked with Ansah. A six-year veteran, Ansah has been plagued by injuries. But in 2015 and ’17, when he was mostly healthy, Ansah recorded 14.5 and 12 sacks.

Justin Houston, 30, recorded 9.5 and nine sacks the past two seasons. In 2014, he had 22 sacks. The Kansas City Chiefs announced Houston's release Sunday after failing to find a trade partner.

Other pass-rush options available on the open market are Preston Smith (Washington) and Za'Darius Smith (Baltimore).

Of course, there is such a premium for pass-rushers that many of the top performers are already off the market. Demarcus Lawrence (Dallas), Jadeveon Clowney (Houston), Dee Ford (Kansas City) and Frank Clark (Seattle) were tagged as franchise players. Brandon Graham (Philadelphia) and Dante Fowler (L.A. Rams) were signed to extensions before the start of the open negotiating period. During the opening negotiating period, Trey Flowers and Terrell Suggs reportedly reached contract agreements with Detroit and Arizona, respectively.

Offseason approach

The 49ers do not have a need to add just one edge rusher. The 49ers need multiple edge rushers. One of those edge rushers is likely to come in free agency. Then, the 49ers will have the opportunity to select either Nick Bosa or Josh Allen with the No. 2 overall draft pick.

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff March 11, 2019 6:30 PM

Keep you're eyes glued to Twitter if you're an NFL fan right now. 

The early negotiation period has started Monday for free agency. Teams can't sign players until Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT, but the two sides can agree to contracts.

Here in the Bay Area, the 49ers and Raiders both have plenty of cap space to work with. Tune in right here for the latest news, rumors and updates. 

Monday

6:28 p.m. PT: Another pass rusher is off the board. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Anthony Barr is heading to the Jets.

6:15 p.m. PT: The AFC West just got another playmaker and defense. Former Texans DB Kareem Jackson is off to the Broncos, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports.

6:01 p.m. PT: Former Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby is still out there, and the 49ers definitely have a need for DBs. NFL Network's James Palmer reported that San Francisco is among a few teams interested in acquiring the former first-round pick.

4:24 p.m. PT: The "Honey Badger" has found a new home. Tyrann Mathieu plans to sign with the Chiefs, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

3:04 p.m. PT: Nick Foles reportedly will get paid to not be Blake Bortles in Jacksonville. 

You know what they say about big contracts, right? 

3:00 p.m. PT: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly are saying goodbye to two wide receivers.

Longtime Baltimore Raven Terrell Suggs, meanwhile, reportedly is headed to the NFC West. 

Suggs, of course, was a key cog in a Ravens team that beat the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. Now, they'll play him twice a year. 

2:55 p.m. PT: Death, taxes and Frank Gore having an NFL home.

2019 will mark Gore's 15th season in the league, and the former 49er has rushed for over 700 yards in 14 consecutive seasons. 

Meanwhile, another free-agent running back is having a harder time picking a new home.

1:12 p.m. PT: The 49ers have depth at running back, but ESPN's Chris Mortensen wouldn't rule them out on the Le'Veon Bell sweepstakes just yet.

Aggrieved Steelers fans will be happy to know that Pittsburgh's airport offers at least one direct flight per day to SFO. 

12:33 p.m. PT: Kwon Alexander wants to see OBJ with the 49ers as much as you do.

Does personnel power come with Alexander's reported four-year deal?

12:23 p.m. PT: Another big name at a position of need for both Bay Area teams reportedly comes off the board. 

The 49ers and Raiders are still in position to address their pass-rushing deficiencies in the draft, as both teams will pick in the top five. Both teams are armed with ample cap space, but the Lions backed up the Brinks Truck.

12:12 p.m. PT: You can reportedly check one name off of the list of avaiable safeties.

Both the 49ers and Raiders could use help in the secondary, but the price to add some just went up. Leave it to Washington to reset the market with a lucrative deal.  

11:30 a.m. PT: Twitter detectives realized that Earl Thomas liked Kwon Alexander's tweet acknowledging his agreement with the 49ers. Will Thomas be joining him in San Francisco?

11:00 a.m. PT: Keep those Odell Beckham-to-49ers dreams alive. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller hears that the 49ers believe a trade for the Giants' star receiver is still possible.

10:47 a.m. PT: The 49ers got their inside linebacker. They reportedly have agreed to a four-year deal with Kwon Alexander, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

49ers Insider Matt Maiocco breaks down the deal here.

10:05 a.m. PT: Former Steelers tailback Le'Veon Bell has been linked to the Raiders, but perhaps they won't be able to strike a deal. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports that the team may not have enough cash to make a contract work.

9:42 a.m. PT: Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. The Giants reportedly are still involved in trade discussions regarding their star receiver, per The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

The 49ers need a true No. 1 receiver and have shown interest in Beckham, as NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported Sunday.

9:30 a.m. PT: Free agent safety Earl Thomas is ready to see where he goes next.

Thomas has been linked as a possible fit with the 49ers. Former Seahawks teammate and current 49er Richard Sherman has been recruiting Thomas to San Francisco ... we'll see if it pays off.

9:15 a.m. PT: The Raiders continue to make moves. They have agreed to a deal with former Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This makes Brown the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history, and as Schefter notes, will move Kolton Miller to right tackle.

7:56 a.m. PT: Former Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson is signing with the Eagles, reports ESPN's Josina Anderson. 

The deal is for three years and $30 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

7:38 a.m. PT: Rapoport has another name for the Raiders. Former 49ers offensive tackle Trent Brown is a top target for Oakland. 

5:41 a.m. PT: The Lions have signed wide receiver Danny Amendola

4:30 a.m. PT: Now that the Raiders have traded for wide receiver Antonio Brown, will they add another former Steelers star. As NFL Media's Ian Rapoport points out, the Silver and Black could certainly be suitors for running back Le'Veon Bell. 

NFL free agency rumors: 49ers legend Frank Gore agrees to Bills contract

By Jennifer Lee Chan March 11, 2019 4:57 PM

Former 49ers running back Frank Gore has reportedly come to terms with the Bills to play in his 15th NFL season with a one-year, $9 million agreement. 

Gore appeared to confirm the agreement later Monday night.

Gore has spent some of the offseason working out with Bills running back LeSean McCoy in Miami, as he did in 2018. McCoy has been very vocal about his respect for the veteran running back, so it's possible that could have influenced his decision. 

It should be noted that Gore has until Wednesday at 1 p.m. to sign his name on the dotted line. Four years ago, Gore agreed to terms with the Eagles before ending up playing for the Colts instead. 

Gore ranks fourth in all-time career rushing yards with 14,478. He trails only Barry Sanders (15,269), Walter Payton (16,726) and Emmitt Smith (18,355). If you’re doing the math, Gore needs only 521 yards to tie Sanders. Just for perspective, Gore’s lowest season total was in his rookie year when he rushed for 608 yards. 

In his 10 years with San Francisco, Gore was selected to five Pro Bowls and rushed for over 1,000 yards in eight seasons. He was drafted in the third round of the 2005 draft, and of the 22 running backs drafted that year, only he and Darren Sproles were still playing in 2018.

Gore leads the league in career rushing attempts (3,382) rushing yards (14,748) and yards from scrimmage (18,544) of all active players. His average of 4.6 yards per attempt with the Dolphins in 2018 was his best since he was with the 49ers in 2012 when he averaged 4.7 yards per carry.

[RELATED: What 49ers envision from new linebacker Alexander]

Gore is beloved by the 49ers organization and fans alike, and will likely be inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and 49ers Hall of Fame once he becomes eligible. 

All-time NFL leading rushers
1. Emmitt Smith 18,355 (1990-2004)
2. Walter Payton 16,726 (1975-1987)
3. Barry Sanders 15,269 (1989-1998)
4. Frank Gore 14,748 (2005-current)
5. Curtis Martin 14,101 (1995-2005)
6. LaDainian Tomlinson 13,684 (2001-2011)
7. Jerome Bettis 13,662 (1993-2005)
8. Adrian Peterson 13,318 (2007-current)
9. Eric Dickerson 13,259 (1983-1993)
10. Tony Dorsett 12,739 (1977-1988)

