Keep you're eyes glued to Twitter if you're an NFL fan right now.

The early negotiation period has started Monday for free agency. Teams can't sign players until Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT, but the two sides can agree to contracts.

Here in the Bay Area, the 49ers and Raiders both have plenty of cap space to work with. Tune in right here for the latest news, rumors and updates.

Monday

6:28 p.m. PT: Another pass rusher is off the board. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Anthony Barr is heading to the Jets.

Former Vikings’ LB Anthony Barr intends to sign with the NY Jets, per league source. Jets get a pass rusher. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

6:15 p.m. PT: The AFC West just got another playmaker and defense. Former Texans DB Kareem Jackson is off to the Broncos, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports.

The #Broncos are giving former #Texans DB Kareem Jackson a 3-year deal worth $33M, source said. The versatile player gets $23M fully guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

6:01 p.m. PT: Former Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby is still out there, and the 49ers definitely have a need for DBs. NFL Network's James Palmer reported that San Francisco is among a few teams interested in acquiring the former first-round pick.

Broncos former first round pick CB Bradley Roby getting a lot of interest. Looks like right now it could be down to Texans, Browns, Steelers, 49ers, Raiders and Broncos. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 11, 2019

4:24 p.m. PT: The "Honey Badger" has found a new home. Tyrann Mathieu plans to sign with the Chiefs, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Texans’ S Tyrann Mathieu intends to sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

3:04 p.m. PT: Nick Foles reportedly will get paid to not be Blake Bortles in Jacksonville.

Guranteed money for Nick Foles in Jacksonville, per source: $50.125 million. https://t.co/45h5eJtHkM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

You know what they say about big contracts, right?

3:00 p.m. PT: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly are saying goodbye to two wide receivers.

DeSean Jackson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @RapSheet — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2019

Wide Receiver Adam Humphries will be signing with the Titans per sources. He is coming off a standout season with the Bucs, as he had career-highs in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He finished his fourth season with 76 catches, 816 yards and five touchdowns — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 11, 2019

Longtime Baltimore Raven Terrell Suggs, meanwhile, reportedly is headed to the NFC West.

Source: The #AZCardinals are expected to sign former #Ravens pass-rusher Terrell Suggs. Back home where he went to college. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

Suggs, of course, was a key cog in a Ravens team that beat the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. Now, they'll play him twice a year.

2:55 p.m. PT: Death, taxes and Frank Gore having an NFL home.

Bills have agreed with Frank Gore on a 1-year, $2 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

2019 will mark Gore's 15th season in the league, and the former 49er has rushed for over 700 yards in 14 consecutive seasons.

Meanwhile, another free-agent running back is having a harder time picking a new home.

I’m sooooo torn right now 😩😩😩😩...decisions — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 11, 2019

1:12 p.m. PT: The 49ers have depth at running back, but ESPN's Chris Mortensen wouldn't rule them out on the Le'Veon Bell sweepstakes just yet.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen mentioned on NFL Live that he's heard #49ers are potentially in the market for free agent Le'Veon Bell. #Jets still viewed as clear favorites. — Evan Silva (@evansilva) March 11, 2019

Aggrieved Steelers fans will be happy to know that Pittsburgh's airport offers at least one direct flight per day to SFO.

12:33 p.m. PT: Kwon Alexander wants to see OBJ with the 49ers as much as you do.

Does personnel power come with Alexander's reported four-year deal?

12:23 p.m. PT: Another big name at a position of need for both Bay Area teams reportedly comes off the board.

Patriots DE Trey Flowers intends to sign with Detroit, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

The 49ers and Raiders are still in position to address their pass-rushing deficiencies in the draft, as both teams will pick in the top five. Both teams are armed with ample cap space, but the Lions backed up the Brinks Truck.

Per @AdamSchefter, Trey Flowers deal with the Lions is expected to something close to $16M-$17M per season. Massive. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 11, 2019

12:12 p.m. PT: You can reportedly check one name off of the list of avaiable safeties.

Sources: Former #Giants star S Landon Collins is signing a 6-year deal for a whopping $84M with the rival #Redskins. Hard to imagine a box safety with this kind of deal after last year’s slow safety market. This moves the market dramatically. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

Both the 49ers and Raiders could use help in the secondary, but the price to add some just went up. Leave it to Washington to reset the market with a lucrative deal.

11:30 a.m. PT: Twitter detectives realized that Earl Thomas liked Kwon Alexander's tweet acknowledging his agreement with the 49ers. Will Thomas be joining him in San Francisco?

11:00 a.m. PT: Keep those Odell Beckham-to-49ers dreams alive. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller hears that the 49ers believe a trade for the Giants' star receiver is still possible.

The #49ers aren’t don’t yet. Spoke to someone this morning who said a trade for @obj is still possible.



🍿🍿🍿 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 11, 2019

10:47 a.m. PT: The 49ers got their inside linebacker. They reportedly have agreed to a four-year deal with Kwon Alexander, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #49ers are signing LB Kwon Alexander to a 4-year deal worth $54M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

49ers Insider Matt Maiocco breaks down the deal here.

10:05 a.m. PT: Former Steelers tailback Le'Veon Bell has been linked to the Raiders, but perhaps they won't be able to strike a deal. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports that the team may not have enough cash to make a contract work.

According to @mortreport, the #Raiders will probably not sign former #Steelers RB @LeVeonBell because they don't have enough real cash [not a salary cap issue] — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 11, 2019

9:42 a.m. PT: Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. The Giants reportedly are still involved in trade discussions regarding their star receiver, per The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

The Giants are still involved in trade discussions with Odell Beckham Jr., according to a source. One of the league’s best wide receivers remains on the market. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 11, 2019

The 49ers need a true No. 1 receiver and have shown interest in Beckham, as NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported Sunday.

9:30 a.m. PT: Free agent safety Earl Thomas is ready to see where he goes next.

Thomas has been linked as a possible fit with the 49ers. Former Seahawks teammate and current 49er Richard Sherman has been recruiting Thomas to San Francisco ... we'll see if it pays off.

9:15 a.m. PT: The Raiders continue to make moves. They have agreed to a deal with former Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Patriots’ OT Trent Brown intends to sign a four-year, $66 million contract that includes $36.75 million guaranteed with the Oakland Raiders, per source, making him highest paid OL in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

This makes Brown the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history, and as Schefter notes, will move Kolton Miller to right tackle.

New Raiders LT Trent Brown will take over Raiders’ left tackle job, and former first-round pick Kolton Miller is expected to slide over to righ tackle. Raiders making moves. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

7:56 a.m. PT: Former Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson is signing with the Eagles, reports ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Im told unrestricted free agent DT Malik Jackson is expected to sign with the #Eagles, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 11, 2019

The deal is for three years and $30 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Malik Jackson's deal in Philly is expected to be for three years, $30 million -- an average of $10 million per year, per source. https://t.co/z6twxnRWlW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

7:38 a.m. PT: Rapoport has another name for the Raiders. Former 49ers offensive tackle Trent Brown is a top target for Oakland.

Keep an eye on the #Raiders as OT Trent Brown's market heats up. Internally, he's one of their top targets in free agency. pic.twitter.com/xIalBaf4fw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

The Raiders have interest in former 49er/Patriot OT Trent Brown, per @RapSheet. He wouldn't be cheap, but would quickly solve an issue up front. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) March 11, 2019

5:41 a.m. PT: The Lions have signed wide receiver Danny Amendola

4:30 a.m. PT: Now that the Raiders have traded for wide receiver Antonio Brown, will they add another former Steelers star. As NFL Media's Ian Rapoport points out, the Silver and Black could certainly be suitors for running back Le'Veon Bell.