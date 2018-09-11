49ers

49ers look ahead to Lions, focus on solving red-zone issues

By Matt Maiocco September 11, 2018 9:25 AM

SANTA CLARA -- What you need to know about the 49ers’ offensive efficiency – or lack thereof: The only time the team scored a red zone touchdown on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, they were not even in the red zone.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo escaped pressure, spinning to his left, then lofted a 22-yard touchdown pass to receiver Dante Pettis, who made a nice catch in the back of the end zone.

Because the 49ers had moved the ball to the Vikings’ 17-yard line before a 5-yard sack, the offense was credited with a touchdown inside the red zone.

The 49ers ended up with just six points on their other three trips inside the Vikings’ 20-yard line, reaching as far as the 1-, 15-, and 4-yard lines.

“It’s just the same for every other team in the NFL, it gets harder the tighter you get. It always does. That’s every team,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday, one day after his team’s 24-16 loss at Minnesota on the first Sunday of the NFL regular season.

“Last year, I think we got better in the red zone as the year went, just like I think we got better on offense as the year went. Usually, a really good offense will do better in the red zone because they’re really good. I think we’ve made a lot of strides, but it definitely does get tougher down there.”

The 49ers return to action with a chance to solve their offensive issues against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The Lions were humiliated, 48-17, in the head-coaching debut of former New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia on Monday night. And the Lions could be without their best defensive player, pass-rusher Ziggy Ansah, who exited the game with a shoulder injury.

San Francisco faced a much more difficult task in the opener on Sunday. The 49ers were several missed opportunities away from showing they are a very good offense on Sunday against the defense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL last season in yards and points allowed:

--Running back Alfred Morris fumbled – he blamed his sweaty arms – at the 1-yard line to end one prime scoring chance in the first half.

--Pettis had his hands on what would have been a 43-yard touchdown pass, but Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes ripped the ball out before Pettis could secure it.

--Wide receiver Pierre Garçon made a leaping attempt and had his hands on the ball just as Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes bumped him to break up what would have been a 15-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

--Tight end George Kittle would not have scored a touchdown had he not misjudged an over-the-shoulder throw from Garoppolo early in the third quarter, but the play would have gained approximately 40 yards.

--On the next play, Kendrick Bourne ran the wrong route, and Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes made the easy interception of a Garoppolo's pass and returned it for a touchdown.

--Kittle had an opportunity to get into the end zone in the fourth quarter, but Garoppolo overthrew him on what should have been a simple 4-yard touchdown pass.

“I think it was very evident that there were a lot of opportunities we missed out there,” Shanahan said. “I think the guys knew that before they saw the tape and after. A lot of that, you can feel two ways about it. You have mixed emotions about it because it’s frustrating when you let opportunities go, but also when you come in feeling like crap after a loss like you always do, it’s also good to see that you’re capable of doing a lot better. We can see that and we’ve just got to do it.”

The design of the offense appeared to allow Garoppolo and his intended targets some opportunities to capitalize with touchdowns. But the 49ers also could not cash in on four plays from inside the Vikings’ 5-yard line, ending with Morris’ fumble.

Shanahan said there are things everyone can do better, including himself.

“Every time you don’t do well you look at,” Shanahan said. “You try to get guys as open as possible. That’s something I take very personally on every single play in the game. When people aren’t open, I always look at myself.

“Yeah, you need guys to beat man coverage, and those are the type of guys we want here, and I think our guys have done a good job at beating man coverage. But we always look into that, for sure.”

Matthew Stafford struggles ahead of Lions' Week 2 matchup with 49ers

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff September 10, 2018 10:13 PM

Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions will enter their Week 2 game against the 49ers licking their wounds. 

Stafford threw four interceptions in a 48-17 loss to rookie Sam Darnold and the Jets on Monday night, and New York managed to pick off backup Matt Cassell, too. Detroit gained just 39 yards on the ground.

If it seemed like the Jets knew what the Lions were doing, well, it's because they reportedly did.

Stafford placed the blame on himself after the lopsided loss. 

“I told those guys in there, ‘I’ll take this one,’ ” Stafford said, via Lions.com. “I hope I never have to say that again. I don’t want to do it. I’ll push myself as hard as I can to make sure I don’t have to.”

The 30-year-old signal-caller was not sacked, but he was hit four times. He appeared to injure his left knee at one point in the third quarter, but he returned with just over eight minutes remaining in regulation. Cassell took over for good in the final two minutes.

Week 2, then, should feature two offenses looking to get their mojo back at Levi's Stadium. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 15 of his 33 passes in a Week 1 loss to the Vikings, and he told reporters Sunday that his offense has "the right mindset of ... watching film and bouncing back."

49ers enter Week 2 with questions at right guard

By Matt Maiocco September 10, 2018 4:42 PM

SANTA CLARA – The 49ers open their week of preparations to face the Detroit Lions with few assurances of who will be available to start at right guard.

Starter Mike Person sustained a foot strain that forced him out of action in the second quarter of the 49ers' opener on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. His backup, Joshua Garnett, was carted off the field in the third quarter with an injury coach Kyle Shanahan described as a dislocated toe.

Neither injury is considered a long-term injury, Shanahan said on Monday. But it is unknown whether either player will be available to face the Lions on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Reserve offensive lineman Erik Magnuson is making progress after sustaining a hamstring injury during the preseason. He is scheduled to return to limited practice this week, but Shanahan said Magnuson has only an outside chance to be available for the game.

Rookie tackle Mike McGlinchey filled in at right guard on Sunday after the injuries to Person and Garnett.

“I was so impressed by McGlinchey,” Shanahan said. “By no means did he play perfect. It was neat to see how he reacted on the sideline. There was nothing about him that was scared to try it."

Person is also the team's backup center, so the 49ers must look at how to fill that role if Person is unable to play this week.

Veteran guard Matt Tobin, whom the 49ers signed last week, is another option to start this week. The 49ers have two offensive linemen on the practice said: Zack Golditch and Najee Toran.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin left Sunday’s game against the Vikings with a right quadriceps contusion. Shanahan said Goodwin is listed as day to day.

Linebacker Brock Coyle sustained a concussion on Sunday and is in the NFL’s return-to-play protocol.

The 49ers have yet to make a decision on filling the spot on their roster that opened with linebacker Dekoda Watson going on injured reserve. The 49ers will have some players in for workouts on Tuesday, Shanahan said. Former New Orleans linebacker Hau'oli Kikaha and former Indianapolis linebacker Erik Walden are among those who will work out, ESPN reported.

 

