49ers on pace to set NFL record they don't want -- least takeaways

antoneexumpickusatsi.jpg
USATSI

By Jennifer Lee Chan December 21, 2018 1:01 PM

SANTA CLARA — There’s something to be said about the ball bouncing your way, and for much of this season, it hasn’t for the 49ers.

They’re last in the NFL in takeaways with just five. The second-to-last team, the Baltimore Ravens, are in the double digits with 11.

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is in disbelief regarding the low amount of takeaways, calling it an anomaly that has sunk the team to 4-10.

"I’ve never seen it like this before in my life, where the ball just sits on the ground, and the bounces that other teams have gotten the drops,” Saleh said Thursday. “I’m baffled, I’ll be honest with you.”

No NFL team ever has finished with single-digit takeaways in a season, and the 49ers have two games left to avoid becoming the first with that dubious honor. The lowest amount of takeaways since the statistic has been recorded is 11 (1982 Baltimore Colts, 2013 Houston Texans, 2015 Dallas Cowboys and 2016 Chicago Bears)

Even though the 49ers went 6-10 last season, they still managed 20 takeaways. They also had that amount in 2016, when they went 2-14.

Saleh described the lack of takeaways this season as like water being held back by a dam. He predicted it could “flip in a hurry,” starting with Sunday’s home game against the Bears, who used to have similar issues.

“I look at Chicago from ’16 and ’17, they had, I think, it was 24 interceptions combined [actually 16],” Saleh said. “This year, they have 28, 27, something like that, whatever they have [they have a league-best 26]. They come in bunches.”

Added Saleh: “There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be in the middle of the pack, with all the opportunities that we have had.”

[RELATED: Shanahan explains why a strong 2018 finish is so crucial]

Saleh is correct, as the 49ers’ defense has been decent all season, particularly against the run. They’ve actually forced 12 fumbles but recovered it just three times. Jaquiski Tartt and Antone Exum Jr. have the only two interceptions.

Saleh had to take a slightly comedic approach to the odd phenomenon.

“For one reason or another, I swear I’ve never seen this. We’re almost snake-bitten. I should probably go to church a little more.”

49ers' 2019 cornerback plan could be shaped in final weeks of 2018 season

shermanwitherspoonusatsi.jpg
USATSI

By Matt Maiocco December 21, 2018 4:19 PM

Editor's note: The 49ers' season isn't over, but we'll keep one eye on the future with our weekly series on the team's biggest needs heading into 2019 and how voids can be filled best. In the first two parts, we focused on edge rusher and wide receiver. In the final installment, we look at the 49ers’ future at cornerback.

The 49ers’ cornerback situation, an easily identified weakness through most of the season, no longer is so easy to figure out.

In fact, after the final two games of the season, the 49ers might determine there are bigger offseason priorities than investing salary-cap space or a high draft pick in another cornerback.

After all, veteran Richard Sherman is expected to return for the second year of his three-year contract, and 49ers general manager John Lynch selected cornerbacks in the third rounds of the past two drafts.

Ahkello Witherspoon, a third-round choice in 2017, finished last season strongm and he was considered a starter for the foreseeable future. He struggled at the beginning of this season and lost his starting job, but he played well in recent weeks before sustaining a season-ending knee injury Sunday.

The 49ers invested a third-round pick in Tarvarius Moore this year, and he made the conversion from safety at Southern Miss to cornerback in the NFL. It has been a long process, but he'll make his first NFL start Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Moore's bigger test could come in Week 17, if the Los Angeles Rams have to go all-out to win for either home-field advantage or a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs.

Here are the cornerbacks who could stay, go or join the fold in San Francisco next season:

Players likely to stay in 2019

Richard Sherman
He might not have been all the way back from a torn Achilles that ended his final season with Seattle, but it's difficult to tell. That’s because the opposition rarely targeted him this season. He turns 31 in March and likely will be physically better in 2019 with more time to regain his strength.

In addition, Sherman was a great teammate and mentor in his first 49ers season. His addition was nothing but positive.

Ahkello Witherspoon
Just like a year ago, Witherspoon finished strong before sustaining a knee injury that sent him to injured reserve to finish the season. Unlike a year ago, Witherspoon will be pushed for a starting job in 2019. He figures to face a stiff challenge from Moore and anyone else who's added in the offseason.

“He’s got to improve,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said this week of Witherspoon. “Hopefully, he’ll come back here ready to go next year and take off the way he finished.”

Players likely to go

Jimmie Ward
There was hesitation in putting Ward under this category. The general public might believe it's a foregone conclusion that Ward will not return to the 49ers. But not so fast.

Ward might not return at cornerback, anyway, but he could be back at safety, as the 49ers’ coaching staff loves his versatility to play any spot in the secondary. They also appreciate how Ward plays the game. The 49ers believed Ward was playing better than anyone in the secondary before he sustained a fractured forearm last month.

The issue with Ward has been his availability. Four of his five NFL seasons have ended with him sustaining broken bones. He plays hard, and that’s what the 49ers love about him. He's scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent, and while the 49ers would like to bring him back, it almost certainly would be on a one-year, prove-it contract.

Greg Mabin
The 49ers will look to improve their depth at cornerback, so that would leave Mabin in an uphill battle to return. He's scheduled to be an exclusive-rights free agent in the offseason.

49ers' offseason plan

Free agency
Just like any year, if a quality cornerback becomes available on the free-agent market, the price will go through the roof.

The best options this March could be Denver’s Bradley Roby and Kansas City’s Steven Nelson. Both players are listed at 5-foot-11, 194 pounds. Roby played this season on the fifth-year option, making $8.526 million. Nelson is wrapping up his fourth NFL season and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent. He has four interceptions and 14 passes defensed this season.

Draft
The safest bet at this stage is for the 49ers to select an edge rusher with the first-round pick. However, if the best ones are taken, the 49ers could go with 6-foot-2 LSU cornerback Greedy Williams early in the draft.

Picking near the top of the second round, such 6-1 corners as Amani Oruwariye (Penn State) and Trayvon Mullen (Clemson) could be options.

Bottom line
The 49ers very well might be fine with Sherman, Witherspoon and Moore as their top three cornerbacks heading into next season. After all, a better pass rush would provide assistance to the cornerbacks in covering wide receivers on the outside. 

But it's clear the 49ers want more competition across the board. It's difficult for any team to keep its cornerbacks healthy for an entire season, so it's also imperative for the team to increase the competition in training camp and enter the regular season with better depth.

49ers-Bears injury report: Jaquiski Tartt goes on IR, out for season

tarttupsetramsap.jpg
AP

By Jennifer Lee Chan December 21, 2018 2:38 PM

There were no surprises on Friday's practice participation report, as the 49ers head toward their Week 16 home matchup with the Chicago Bears.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced that strong safety Jaquiski Tartt will go on injured reserve and miss the remaider of the season. Tartt hasn't been able to play for three weeks because of a shoulder injury, so the move was expected, and rookie Marcell Harris will continue to start in his place.

[RELATED: Moore relying on Sherman's advice in rookie season]

There have been numerous injuries in the 49ers' secondary and, as a result, a young group will be on the field Sunday against Mitchell Trubisky and Co. Harris, Tarvarius Moore and D.J. Reed all will try to maintain the momentum built from the 49ers' last two games, both wins.

Running back Matt Breida was a limited participant in practice Friday, but he wasn't on the status report. So, he'll be expected to play against Vic Fangio’s Bears defense but share carries with rookie Jeff Wilson, as recently has been the case.

Here's the full 49ers-Bears injury report:

49ers injury report

Out 
S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)

Limited Participation
RB Matt Breida (ankle)
LB Malcolm Smith (Achilles)
LB Mark Nzeocha (groin)

Full Participation
S Antone Exum (hip)
C Weston Richburg (knee)
OT Joe Staley (not injury related)
CB K'Waun Williams (knee)

Bears injury report

Doubtful
S Eddie Jackson (ankle)
LB Aaron Lynch (elbow)

Questionable
DT Bilal Nichols (knee)

Full Participation
DT Akiem Hicks (illness)

