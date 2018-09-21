Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady always will remain connected in the media. Apparently, the two quarterbacks still are connected with each other through their phones.

Appearing on Freakonomics Radio's The Hidden Side of Sports, the 49ers quarterback explained that he became close with both Brady and quarterback Jacoby Brissett during his time with the Patriots.

"We always had a good relationship," Garoppolo said. "Initially when I was younger, kind of like an older brother type of relationship, but as I got older and matured through the NFL, we became closer and we became good friends.

"You know, we still text here and there. Jacoby was a good friend of mine, too."

Garoppolo and Brady even shared the same agent, Don Yee, in New England, and still do to this day.

"The three of us always were texting each other," said Garoppolo, who was traded to the 49ers last year. "Everyone said it was a terrible decision to have the same agent, but I think it worked out very well.

"Our agents look out for both of us, both of our best interest. But at the end of the day, it's the NFL. It's a business."

Garoppolo made quite the stir this summer when he made comments on how he "thought he was better" than Brady when he was backing up the five-time Super Bowl winner.

“It’s like when I go to New England,” Garoppolo said in July as part of a feature story with Bleacher Report. “When I first got there, I thought in my head, ‘I’m better than this dude.' "

It sure sounds that off the field, the two quarterbacks are on much better terms than perceived. On the field, Brady has thrown for 511 yards and five touchdowns with one interception this season while Garoppolo is behind at 467 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions.