49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo reveals he still texts with Tom Brady

By Dalton Johnson September 21, 2018 7:35 AM

Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady always will remain connected in the media. Apparently, the two quarterbacks still are connected with each other through their phones. 

Appearing on Freakonomics Radio's The Hidden Side of Sports, the 49ers quarterback explained that he became close with both Brady and quarterback Jacoby Brissett during his time with the Patriots. 

"We always had a good relationship," Garoppolo said. "Initially when I was younger, kind of like an older brother type of relationship, but as I got older and matured through the NFL, we became closer and we became good friends. 

"You know, we still text here and there. Jacoby was a good friend of mine, too."

Garoppolo and Brady even shared the same agent, Don Yee, in New England, and still do to this day.

"The three of us always were texting each other," said Garoppolo, who was traded to the 49ers last year. "Everyone said it was a terrible decision to have the same agent, but I think it worked out very well. 

"Our agents look out for both of us, both of our best interest. But at the end of the day, it's the NFL. It's a business."

Garoppolo made quite the stir this summer when he made comments on how he "thought he was better" than Brady when he was backing up the five-time Super Bowl winner.

“It’s like when I go to New England,” Garoppolo said in July as part of a feature story with Bleacher Report. “When I first got there, I thought in my head, ‘I’m better than this dude.' "

It sure sounds that off the field, the two quarterbacks are on much better terms than perceived. On the field, Brady has thrown for 511 yards and five touchdowns with one interception this season while Garoppolo is behind at 467 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions.

49ers vs. Chiefs live stream: Watch 2018 NFL Week 3 game online

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff September 21, 2018 11:38 AM

The 49ers (1-1) are looking to win two straight games when they take on the Cheifs (2-0) Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, and hand their opponent its first loss.

Can Jimmy Garoppolo take advantage of a Chiefs defense that has given up a league-worst 860 yards passing this season? Are we going to see another big game from Matt Breida? Will the 49ers' defense be able to slow down Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's high-octane offense? 

We'll find out the answers to those questions and more soon enough.

Here's how and when to watch the 49ers-Chiefs game, both on TV and online:

Start time: Sunday, Sept. 23, at 10:00 a.m. PT
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial

This Sunday, be sure to watch 49ers Pregame Live at 9 a.m. and 49ers Postgame Live immediately after the game on NBC Sports Bay Area and live streaming on the NBC Sports app. Greg Papa, Donte Whitner, Jeff Garcia, Matt Maiocco and Laura Britt will have everything you need to know. 

49ers expect Richard Sherman to play vs. Chiefs, 'taking it smart'

By Matt Maiocco September 21, 2018 10:09 AM

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman did not take part in 49ers practice on Thursday, but coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects him to start Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sherman, 30, an eight-year pro, was held out of practice due to an unspecified heel condition, according to the team’s practice participation report. Shanahan said on his weekly radio show the rest was prescribed as a precaution.

“Sherm, I expect him to be out there,” Shanahan said Friday morning on San Francisco radio station KNBR (680-AM). “He didn’t practice yesterday. He’s had some wear and tear on his heel and everything like that he’s been through, but we’re taking it smart with him.”

Sherman underwent season-ending surgery last November on his right Achilles tendon while with the Seattle Seahawks. In the offseason, he underwent a procedure to remove bone spurs from his left heel.

