MATT MAIOCCO

49ers' rookie Marcell Harris gets quick chance for redemption against Seahawks

By Matt Maiocco December 13, 2018 8:50 AM

SANTA CLARA – Marcell Harris never lost sight of his goal, even after sustaining a torn Achilles in July of 2017 that wiped out his senior season at Florida.

He was asked to identify the most difficult part about missing a whole season?

“Missing a whole season,” he answered. “That was the hardest part. I’m a player. I love ball. Any time I get on the field, I give my all, all the time.”

His path to the NFL was not ideal, yet the 49ers selected the strong safety in the sixth round of this year’s draft. But a hamstring injury during training camp set him back even further. He did not play any games in the preseason and landed on injured reserve for the first eight games of the regular season.

After slowing working back into the mix on special teams, Harris earned his first start in Week 13 at Seattle. It was a game of ups and downs – mostly downs – as he missed three tackles in the 49ers’ 43-16 loss.

“There was some stuff where I kind of got out of place on sometimes,” Harris said. “But at the same time, I made some mistakes and made up for them in big ways the next week.”

Harris bounced back strong in the 49ers’ 20-14 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. He recorded seven tackles, including two behind the line of scrimmage.

His biggest sequence came midway through the fourth quarter as the 49ers were holding onto a 13-point lead. On a third-and-2 from the 49ers’ 21-yard line, Harris stopped Denver running back Royce Freeman for a 1-yard loss. On fourth down, Case Keenum threw to Phillip Lindsay, and Harris brought him down 2 yards shy of the first down.

“It was a team defensive effort,” Harris said. “Those plays were big in the game. But at the same time, we had to finish and that’s what we did.”

While his own injuries impacted the start of Harris’ NFL career, his rise to the starting lineup has been a result of a rash of injuries in the 49ers’ defensive backfield.

Adrian Colbert (high ankle sprain) and Jimmie Ward (fractured forearm) are on injured reserve. Jaquiski Tartt, who opened the season at strong safety, has missed time with a shoulder injury. Tartt moved to free safety for the game in Seattle to allow Harris to play his natural position.

Just two weeks after making his starting debut against the Seahawks, Harris is back preparing for the rematch. There is plenty of room for improvement. The Seahawks averaged 5.8 yards per rushing attempt while gaining 168 yards on the ground, and quarterback Russell Wilson threw for four touchdowns.

“I’m going to redeem myself with tackling, most definitely,” Harris said. “The first game I came out of, I felt like I didn’t do well. From here on out, that’s one of my biggest keys. Keep moving forward and keep stacking these games on top of each other.”

49ers injury report: Jaquiski Tartt, K'Waun Williams remain sidelined

By Matt Maiocco December 12, 2018 2:09 PM

SANTA CLARA – Defensive backs Jaquiski Tartt and K’Waun Williams remained out of practice Wednesday, as the 49ers began preparations to face the Seattle Seahawks.

Tartt (shoulder) and Williams (knee) sustained injuries in the 49ers’ Dec. 2 game at Seattle. Both players were inactive in the 49ers’ 20-14 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Defensive lineman Cassius Marsh also did not practice, as he remains in the NFL’s return-to-play protocol after sustaining a concussion on Sunday. Marsh was evaluated for a concussion the following day.

Linebacker and special-teams player Mark Nzeocha did not practice due to a groin injury.

Running back Matt Breida (ankle) returned to limited practice on Wednesday. He was inactive against the Broncos.

Offensive linemen Weston Richburg (knee) and Laken Tomlinson (hip), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (back), and linebacker Malcolm Smith (Achilles) were limited.

49ers practice report

WEDNESDAY
Did not practice
DE Cassius Marsh (concussion)
LB Mark Nzeocha (groin)
T Joe Staley (not injury related)
S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)
CB K'Waun Williams (knee)

Limited practice
RB Matt Breida (ankle)
DT D.J. Jones (back)
C Weston Richburg (knee),
LB Malcolm Smith (achilles)
G Laken Tomlinson (hip)

Jeff Garcia: Nick Mullens continues to do what's asked of him

By Jeff Garcia December 12, 2018 1:00 PM

Editor’s note: Former 49ers Pro Bowl quarterback Jeff Garcia, now an NBC Sports Bay Area analyst, shares his thoughts on the team each week throughout the season. This week, he takes a look at two impressive young guys on offense.

The 49ers turned to their young players against the Denver Broncos, and those guys stepped up.

As much as the Broncos were coming in on a three-game win streak, they had some issues with young guys taking more prominent roles on the field. The 49ers turned to their own group of youngsters, and those guys played well. It was good to see.

Rookie defensive backs D.J. Reed Jr. and Marcell Harris played really solid football. They were involved. They were all over the field, combining for 19 tackles.

Harris made two big stops on back-to-back, third- and fourth-down plays in the fourth quarter. That was a big sequence, as the 49ers were protecting their lead.

The 49ers led 20-0 at halftime. The offense did not score in the second half. They will need four good quarters to hang with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Nothing to knock with Nick

Every week we’re trying to pick apart Nick Mullens’ game and figure out his weakness that can be exposed as he moves forward. But every week, he steps up and does his job. There has not been any noticeable drop-off.

The Tampa Bay game was the worst showing for the entire team this season. But in four of his five starts, Nick has played some pretty good football. He has been very efficient and makes good decisions with the football.

Against the Broncos, the second half was nowhere near the first half. They pulled the reins back a little and tried to focus on the running game. The big mistake was the interception, but even that was not his fault. It was a pass that should have been caught, but it was deflected into the defender’s hands.

Nick continues to play good, clean football. It is hard to say anything negative about him, especially because he is not surrounded by a bunch of elite weapons. There really is no No. 1 wide receiver out there, though Dante Pettis is doing a lot of good things. It’s good to get Marquise Goodwin back out there.

[RELATED: Pettis leads 49ers receivers in snaps]

The 49ers are playing a running back, Jeff Wilson Jr., who is essentially the fifth man in line. Of course, tight end George Kittle is doing some great things. Nick is doing a great job of getting the ball into the right guy’s hands. He is making plays and moving the chains.

For being on a big stage in his first opportunity in the NFL, Nick Mullens is doing everything the 49ers are asking of him.

Kittle channeling his inner T.O.

George Kittle is fun to watch. He’s got a great attitude. You wish more guys had his attitude and his approach to the game. He is refreshing.

Of course, he has a lot of athletic ability. But what I see most from Kittle is the fight within him. He is not going to be denied. It’s his mental and physical toughness. He takes the approach into every game that he is going to be the difference-maker. He is going to battle every single play, whether he is blocking or running a route. He wants to be the best player on the field.

When he gets the ball in his hands, you see can see how he runs. It’s like when T.O. used to run those slant routes or take those quick throws and turn them into big gains. T.O. ran with purpose, with anger and with an attitude that showed, “I am going to get to the end zone.” You see that with Kittle, too.

The guy can move. When he starts getting down the field, he does not want to be stopped. You see the same approach when he blocks on the line of scrimmage. He takes pride in his work. That’s what makes him so good.

It’s too bad he did not get the ball in the second half to get the single-game yardage record for a tight end. That is a record that has stood for a long time, and it’s unfortunate he did not get that opportunity to break Shannon Sharpe’s mark.

Closest thing to the playoffs

The Niners have to be feeling good about themselves coming out of last week with a win. Denver had a lot riding on that game. They were competing for a playoff spot, and the Niners knocked them off.

Seattle comes to Levi’s Stadium playing some really good football, especially on defense. What they did Monday night against Minnesota and all their weapons across the board was very impressive.

The 49ers know what they’re up against. They know what it’s going to take to win this game. In Seattle, the offense played well in the second half. They have to match that.

They must be better on the defensive side. You know Seattle is going to come in and play smash-mouth football with their three-headed monster rotation at running back. Obviously, the defense has to contain Russell Wilson. They must keep him in the pocket, and force him to throw over defenders and not through lanes.

Seattle is one of the hotter teams in the National Football League right now. It would be a great opportunity to play with a nothing-to-lose mindset. There is nothing on the line for the 49ers in this game, outside of playing for pride and showing they can knock off a playoff team.

And if they can do that with their young players just two weeks after getting blown out in Seattle, it would serve as a great building block for the future.

