49ers vs. Bears live stream: How to watch NFL Week 16 game online

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff December 21, 2018 10:37 PM

For the second year in a row, the 49ers appear to be closing out a season on a high note.

After winning their final five games of the 2017 regular season, San Francisco enters Week 16 of 2018 riding a two-game winning streak, with potentially two more victories to add to their total. The first of those possibilities comes on Sunday against one of the best teams in the NFC in the form of the Chicago Bears.

The Bears (10-4-0) have won seven of their last eight games, and have already clinched a playoff spot. They follow the lead of their defense, which allows the third-fewest yards and points per game and has forced an NFL-high 35 turnovers so far.

Can Nick Mullens and the 49ers keep the good times rolling against perhaps the best defense in the league, or will Khalil Mack and Co. prove too much to handle?

Here's how you can stream 49ers-Bears live online. 

Start time: Sunday, Dec. 23, at 1:05 p.m. PT
TV channel: FOX
49ers live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial

Four 49ers players to watch in NFL Week 16 game vs. Bears

By Matt Maiocco December 22, 2018 10:13 AM

Coming off victories against Denver and Seattle, teams fighting for the playoffs, the 49ers will go up against a team that has already clinched a division title.

But the Chicago Bears (11-4) still have plenty for which to play. The Bears remain in contention to earn a first-round bye. They cannot afford a loss to the 49ers or they will surely be playing on wild-card weekend.

Here are four 49ers to watch Sunday at Levi’s Stadium:

RT Mike McGlinchey

Since arriving with the No. 9 overall pick, McGlinchey has not given the 49ers any reason to second-guess their decision. He has started every game at right tackle, while grading out as the top rookie offensive lineman, according to Pro Football Focus.

A couple weeks ago, he went up against Von Miller. Now, he faces another huge test against Khalil Mack, a strong candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

“He’s always up for the challenge of whoever he’s going against,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He’s very prepared. If he gets beat by somebody, he doesn’t panic and overcompensate.

“He thinks of why he did and he usually gets better as he struggles in a game. So, that’s what a true O-lineman is like and the type that usually, as long as they stay healthy, they get better as their career goes.”

LT Joe Staley

There will come a time when McGlinchey moves to the left side to take over for Staley, but that time figures to be at least one year away. Staley and McGlinchey have formed a bond that has seemingly helped both players.

Both have been studying Mack this week in preparation for Sunday’s game.

Mack has spent a nearly equal amount of time at both defensive end positions. If Mack is having more success against one of the 49ers’ tackles, Chicago defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is likely to continue to stick with the better matchup.

Staley is still going strong, He rates as the league’s sixth-best tackle according to PFF. He has surrendered just four sacks this season and has been equally strong in the run game. Yet, Staley was not even chosen as an alternate for the Pro Bowl.

CB Tarvarius Moore

It has been a long process for Moore to get on the field, but that time has come. The 49ers invested a third-round pick in him, and then converted him from safety at Southern Mississippi to NFL cornerback.

After making progress behind the scenes, Moore got his most extensive playing time of the season on Sunday against Seattle when Ahkello Witherspoon went down with a knee injury. Moore will get the opportunity to start the final two games of the season.

Moore has a chance to finish the season strong and insert himself into the competition for a starting job next season.

DT Solomon Thomas

His stat sheet against the Seahawks was unremarkable, but Thomas had the most impactful game of his two-year career. Twice, the offensive linemen assigned to block Thomas were called for holding penalties. One of those penalties wiped out a 32-yard pass play in overtime.

Thomas is seeing more playing time, and he appears to be getting better by the week. His best game in college came against Mitchell Trubisky in the Sun Bowl. He sacked Trubisky once, then threw him to another loss on a game-ending two-point conversion attempt.

The Bears traded up one spot with the 49ers at No. 2 to select Trubisky, while the 49ers selected Thomas at No. 3 in the 2017 draft.

49ers' 2019 cornerback plan could be shaped in final weeks of 2018 season

49ers' 2019 cornerback plan could be shaped in final weeks of 2018 season

By Matt Maiocco December 21, 2018 4:19 PM

Editor's note: The 49ers' season isn't over, but we'll keep one eye on the future with our weekly series on the team's biggest needs heading into 2019 and how voids can be filled best. In the first two parts, we focused on edge rusher and wide receiver. In the final installment, we look at the 49ers’ future at cornerback.

The 49ers’ cornerback situation, an easily identified weakness through most of the season, no longer is so easy to figure out.

In fact, after the final two games of the season, the 49ers might determine there are bigger offseason priorities than investing salary-cap space or a high draft pick in another cornerback.

After all, veteran Richard Sherman is expected to return for the second year of his three-year contract, and 49ers general manager John Lynch selected cornerbacks in the third rounds of the past two drafts.

Ahkello Witherspoon, a third-round choice in 2017, finished last season strongm and he was considered a starter for the foreseeable future. He struggled at the beginning of this season and lost his starting job, but he played well in recent weeks before sustaining a season-ending knee injury Sunday.

The 49ers invested a third-round pick in Tarvarius Moore this year, and he made the conversion from safety at Southern Miss to cornerback in the NFL. It has been a long process, but he'll make his first NFL start Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Moore's bigger test could come in Week 17, if the Los Angeles Rams have to go all-out to win for either home-field advantage or a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs.

Here are the cornerbacks who could stay, go or join the fold in San Francisco next season:

Players likely to stay in 2019

Richard Sherman
He might not have been all the way back from a torn Achilles that ended his final season with Seattle, but it's difficult to tell. That’s because the opposition rarely targeted him this season. He turns 31 in March and likely will be physically better in 2019 with more time to regain his strength.

In addition, Sherman was a great teammate and mentor in his first 49ers season. His addition was nothing but positive.

Ahkello Witherspoon
Just like a year ago, Witherspoon finished strong before sustaining a knee injury that sent him to injured reserve to finish the season. Unlike a year ago, Witherspoon will be pushed for a starting job in 2019. He figures to face a stiff challenge from Moore and anyone else who's added in the offseason.

“He’s got to improve,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said this week of Witherspoon. “Hopefully, he’ll come back here ready to go next year and take off the way he finished.”

Players likely to go

Jimmie Ward
There was hesitation in putting Ward under this category. The general public might believe it's a foregone conclusion that Ward will not return to the 49ers. But not so fast.

Ward might not return at cornerback, anyway, but he could be back at safety, as the 49ers’ coaching staff loves his versatility to play any spot in the secondary. They also appreciate how Ward plays the game. The 49ers believed Ward was playing better than anyone in the secondary before he sustained a fractured forearm last month.

The issue with Ward has been his availability. Four of his five NFL seasons have ended with him sustaining broken bones. He plays hard, and that’s what the 49ers love about him. He's scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent, and while the 49ers would like to bring him back, it almost certainly would be on a one-year, prove-it contract.

Greg Mabin
The 49ers will look to improve their depth at cornerback, so that would leave Mabin in an uphill battle to return. He's scheduled to be an exclusive-rights free agent in the offseason.

49ers' offseason plan

Free agency
Just like any year, if a quality cornerback becomes available on the free-agent market, the price will go through the roof.

The best options this March could be Denver’s Bradley Roby and Kansas City’s Steven Nelson. Both players are listed at 5-foot-11, 194 pounds. Roby played this season on the fifth-year option, making $8.526 million. Nelson is wrapping up his fourth NFL season and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent. He has four interceptions and 14 passes defensed this season.

Draft
The safest bet at this stage is for the 49ers to select an edge rusher with the first-round pick. However, if the best ones are taken, the 49ers could go with 6-foot-2 LSU cornerback Greedy Williams early in the draft.

Picking near the top of the second round, such 6-1 corners as Amani Oruwariye (Penn State) and Trayvon Mullen (Clemson) could be options.

Bottom line
The 49ers very well might be fine with Sherman, Witherspoon and Moore as their top three cornerbacks heading into next season. After all, a better pass rush would provide assistance to the cornerbacks in covering wide receivers on the outside. 

But it's clear the 49ers want more competition across the board. It's difficult for any team to keep its cornerbacks healthy for an entire season, so it's also imperative for the team to increase the competition in training camp and enter the regular season with better depth.

