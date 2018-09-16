49ers

49ers vs. Lions live: Score, highlights, analysis from NFL Week 2 game

49ers vs. Lions live: Score, highlights, analysis from NFL Week 2 game

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff September 16, 2018 11:20 AM

11:45 a.m.: Good news for 49ers fan – Jimmy Garoppolo looks as crisp as the beautiful day here at Levi’s.

11:40 a.m.: The 49ers’ inactives are in, and there aren’t any surprises, really.

Guard Michael Person (foot) and safety Adrian Colbert (hamstring) were listed as questionable, but it appears they’ll play.

The 49ers also caught a break, as defensive end Ziggy Ansah will not play for the Lions. He had been listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.

Lions running back LaGarrette Blount also was questionable with a shoulder injury, but he’s on the active roster.

11:12 a.m.: Rookie Dante Pettis will make his first NFL start today, and if this sweet grab during warmups is any indication, he's more than ready.

One receiver who isn't on NFL field is Josh Gordon, but he's certainly on 49ers fans' mind after this morning's NFL Media report that he'd like to come to San Francisco.

Our Ray Ratto doesn't see a Gordon-to-49ers union happening, though.

11 a.m.: We're two hours from kickoff, so join Matt Maiocco and Laura Britt on the field at Levi's Stadium for 49ers First Look as they dissect the 49ers' home opener against the Lions and answer your questions during warmups.

Click here to watch and submit your questions while you watch the 49ers take the field.

10:22 a.m.: As we wait for injury updates and inactives, be sure to check out Matt Maiocco's four 49ers players to watch for today's home opener against the Lions.

7:45 a.m.: Jimmy Garoppolo has the taste of losing in his mouth for the first time as an NFL starter. He’ll try to rinse that out today when the Detroit Lions visit his 49ers at Levi’s Stadium for a 1:05 p.m. showdown.

Garoppolo stumbled out of the gates last Sunday, throwing three interceptions against the vaunted Vikings defense in a 24-16 loss. The Lions’ defense isn’t so celebrated, despite the presence of former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, whose unit allowed rookie QB Sam Darnold to shred them in a 48-17 Jets win after a pick-six on his first NFL throw.

Matthew Stafford, the Lions’ veteran quarterback, enters the game needing some confidence after he threw four interceptions in that loss. Detroit doesn’t have overwhelming talent at running back, though, and LeGarrette Blount is nursing a shoulder injury, so Stafford most likely will sling the ball 30 or more times again. He fell below that mark just four times last season.

Stay tuned to this live blog throughout the morning for pregame updates, then during the game for instant highlights and analysis from Santa Clara to see if Jimmy G can get the 49ers back on track. He probably will since it’s bad form to lose on your bobblehead day, right?

Off the field, those Josh Gordon rumors should keep 49ers fans thinking about the possibilities.

***

This Sunday, be sure to watch 49ers Pregame Live at 12 p.m. and 49ers Postgame Live immediately after the game on NBC Sports Bay Area and live streaming on the NBC Sports app. Greg Papa, Donte Whitner, Jeff Garcia, Matt Maiocco and Laura Britt will have everything you need to know from the 49ers’ home opener.

49ers-Lions inactives: Mike Person, Adrian Colbert in; Ziggy Ansah out

img_3217.jpg
MATT MAIOCCO

49ers-Lions inactives: Mike Person, Adrian Colbert in; Ziggy Ansah out

By Matt Maiocco September 16, 2018 11:44 AM

SANTA CLARA – Right guard Mike Person is available to play in the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Detroit Lions after being listed as questionable with a foot strain.

Also, the 49ers will not have the services of linebacker Malcolm Smith, who will miss his 18th regular-season game in a row since signing with the 49ers as an unrestricted free agent in March 2017.

Linebacker Elijah Lee is expected to start in the absences of Smith, Reuben Foster and Brock Coyle. Foster is serving the second of a two-game NFL suspension, and Coyle is on injured reserve with a broken bone in his back.

Safety Adrian Colbert is also available to start on Sunday, as he was listed as questionable throughout the week with a hamstring injury.

Undrafted rookie guard Najee Toran is the backup right guard, and would see action if Person were not available.

The most notable inactive player in the game is Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah, one of the better pass-rushers in the NFL. He is out with a shoulder injury.

49ers inactives

WR Marquise Goodwin (quadricep)
LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring)
G Mike Person (foot)
G Joshua Garnett (toe)
OL Erik Magnuson (hamstring)
OT Shon Coleman
G Matt Tobin
DT Jullian Taylor

Lions inactives

DE Ziggy Ansah
WR Brandon Powell
RB Ameer Abdullah
OL Jamil Demby
G T.J. Lang
OL Andrew Donnal
TE Hakeem Valles

Why Josh Gordon is too risky for 49ers in the Lynch-Shanahan rebuild

Why Josh Gordon is too risky for 49ers in the Lynch-Shanahan rebuild

By Ray Ratto September 16, 2018 10:49 AM

The San Francisco 49ers are apparently the hot new funnel for disgruntled players, which is why Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions became in part a referendum on Josh Gordon.
 
Gordon, the hard-to-corral wide receiver who will reportedly be released by the Cleveland Browns for getting on general manager John Dorsey’s last nerve, immediately was linked to the 49ers on the basis that he prefers them and Dallas to any other team.
 
This is interesting, as most folks would assume that any player who can’t find a way to repair his career in Cleveland probably doesn’t have sufficient leverage to pick a new landing spot.
 
Not only that, the 49ers’ alleged need for a wide receiver was already so acute that they needed Gordon in the same way that the Oakland Raiders needed suspension-bait Martavis Bryant. Because even uninspired talent is better than no talent at all.
 
The assumption here is that Coach Y can find the secret trigger that Coach X could not, and that even if Coach Y can’t do it, it’s still worth it because fantasy sports.
 
Yes, that’s the ultimate checkdown here. Gordon can defy his own demons, whether they be drug-motivation or even promptness-based, and the 49ers should just grab him because he’s on the shelf and marked down in price. It is, in short, asking “why not?” instead of “why?”
 
Only Gordon has spent most of his career providing the “why” rather than the “why not,” and general manager John Lynch has always seemed risk-averse to that category of player. Signing Gordon is a desperate act, based on insufficient data (the 49ers didn’t throw the ball well against one of the game’s best defenses in Minnesota).
 
Indeed, Gordon is really the play you make when you’re running low not just on skilled bodies but bodies, period. The 49ers would need to be shredded at the position for Gordon to become appealing, and truth be told, Lynch would clearly prefer to be less desperate than Gordon at this stage of the season.
 
And certainly less desperate than Dallas.
 
Thus, the fascination with Gordon is removed from any rational context – he is getting canned by the worst team in the game, he is interested in going to a marquee team based simply on the argument that, “Hey, I’m me,” and football rosters are not constructed based on availability alone.
 
This could change come 4:30 p.m., of course, but things always change. But the temptation to play free-range general manager is always greater than the desire of the actual general manager. In short, Gordon is too risky a play for a team seeking stability.
 
At least he is now. Check back in six hours, though, because in the National Football League, as horrifying as this seems, everything is always an ACL away.

***

This Sunday, be sure to watch 49ers Pregame Live at 12 p.m. and 49ers Postgame Live immediately after the game on NBC Sports Bay Area and live streaming on the NBC Sports app. Greg Papa, Donte Whitner, Jeff Garcia, Matt Maiocco and Laura Britt will have everything you need to know from the 49ers’ home opener.

Load more