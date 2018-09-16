11:45 a.m.: Good news for 49ers fan – Jimmy Garoppolo looks as crisp as the beautiful day here at Levi’s.

11:40 a.m.: The 49ers’ inactives are in, and there aren’t any surprises, really.

Guard Michael Person (foot) and safety Adrian Colbert (hamstring) were listed as questionable, but it appears they’ll play.

The 49ers also caught a break, as defensive end Ziggy Ansah will not play for the Lions. He had been listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.

Ansah said Friday he was optimistic he would play today, but he was labored in the little bit that he went through practice. Would expect a lot of Romeo Okwara today. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 16, 2018

Lions running back LaGarrette Blount also was questionable with a shoulder injury, but he’s on the active roster.

11:12 a.m.: Rookie Dante Pettis will make his first NFL start today, and if this sweet grab during warmups is any indication, he's more than ready.

The toe drag 🤤 pic.twitter.com/22jDjBu0kf — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 16, 2018

One receiver who isn't on NFL field is Josh Gordon, but he's certainly on 49ers fans' mind after this morning's NFL Media report that he'd like to come to San Francisco.

Our Ray Ratto doesn't see a Gordon-to-49ers union happening, though.

There's a sale on Josh Gordon, but the 49ers don't have to be buyers . . . yet. @NBCSAuthentic: https://t.co/oKaJT5G9ih — Ray Ratto (@RattoNBCS) September 16, 2018

11 a.m.: We're two hours from kickoff, so join Matt Maiocco and Laura Britt on the field at Levi's Stadium for 49ers First Look as they dissect the 49ers' home opener against the Lions and answer your questions during warmups.

Click here to watch and submit your questions while you watch the 49ers take the field.

10:22 a.m.: As we wait for injury updates and inactives, be sure to check out Matt Maiocco's four 49ers players to watch for today's home opener against the Lions.

7:45 a.m.: Jimmy Garoppolo has the taste of losing in his mouth for the first time as an NFL starter. He’ll try to rinse that out today when the Detroit Lions visit his 49ers at Levi’s Stadium for a 1:05 p.m. showdown.

Garoppolo stumbled out of the gates last Sunday, throwing three interceptions against the vaunted Vikings defense in a 24-16 loss. The Lions’ defense isn’t so celebrated, despite the presence of former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, whose unit allowed rookie QB Sam Darnold to shred them in a 48-17 Jets win after a pick-six on his first NFL throw.

Matthew Stafford, the Lions’ veteran quarterback, enters the game needing some confidence after he threw four interceptions in that loss. Detroit doesn’t have overwhelming talent at running back, though, and LeGarrette Blount is nursing a shoulder injury, so Stafford most likely will sling the ball 30 or more times again. He fell below that mark just four times last season.

Stay tuned to this live blog throughout the morning for pregame updates, then during the game for instant highlights and analysis from Santa Clara to see if Jimmy G can get the 49ers back on track. He probably will since it’s bad form to lose on your bobblehead day, right?

Every fan in attendance at Sunday's home opener is leaving with a @JimmyG_10 bobblehead!



Tickets start at $64. Be here! https://t.co/CAP4Cy5K1j pic.twitter.com/LAuCzgV9kG — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 14, 2018

Off the field, those Josh Gordon rumors should keep 49ers fans thinking about the possibilities.

***

