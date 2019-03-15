Best remaining NFL free agents available right now heavy on defense

Berry, 30, played just four regular-season and playoff games for the Kansas City Chiefs over the last two seasons. He ruptured his Achilles in 2017, and dealt with a heel injury in 2018.

But Berry's résumé otherwise includes three All-Pro selections and four Pro Bowls. As Jennifer Lee Chan noted earlier this week, Berry's experience would be valuable for a young 49ers secondary. Even with the age and injury concerns, the chance Berry could rediscover his elite form is worth a shot.

It's not like the 49ers are tepid about signing promising players with an injury history, anyway.