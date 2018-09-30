49ers

Fantasy football waiver wire: Target ex-49er Vance McDonald in Week 5

mcdonaldusatsi.jpg
USATSI

Fantasy football waiver wire: Target ex-49er Vance McDonald in Week 5

By Marcus White September 30, 2018 8:45 PM

Whether your fantasy-football league crowns a champion in Weeks 16 or 17, teams are already starting to separate themselves. 

Winless teams could find themselves trailing playoff spot by two, three, or even four games, and the clock is ticking with nine weeks before the playoffs tend to start. Teams at the top, then, have a real opportunity to separate themselves from the pack. 

But no matter where you sit, finding capable players on the waiver wire is vital during the dog days of the fantasy football season. Here's who you should target ahead of Week 5. 

Nyheim Hines (14.5 percent of ESPN leagues, 13 percent of Yahoo leagues)

Hines exploded in Week 4, despite only rushing for 10 yards. He caught nine passes for 63 yards, and also caught two touchdowns. The rookie out of North Carolina State also tied for the team-lead in targets (11). 

Through four games, Hines has been targeted 26 times, and he's caught no fewer than five passes in three out of four games so far. That makes Hines an intriguing option in PPR leagues, but a touchdown-dependent one in non-PPR setups. 

Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars QB (Owned in 18.5 percent of ESPN leagues, 32 percent of Yahoo leagues)

We can't believe it either, but Bortles has been one of the better fantasy quarterbacks this season. He bounced back from a down week against the Tennessee Titans with 388 passing yards and two touchdowns, and his only blemish against the New York Jets on Sunday was an interception. 

Picking up Bortles for Week 5 could put your fantasy team in a good place, especially if you have one of the many big-name QBs who has struggled so far in 2018. With a matchup against a porous Kansas City Chiefs pass defense, Bortles is a great streaming option if you're looking for an improved signal-caller. 

Dede Westbrook (12.7 percent of ESPN leagues, 17 percent of Yahoo leagues)

Westbrook benefitted from Bortles' big day. He hauled in a team-high nine catches (on a team-high 13 targets) for 130 yards and scored two touchdowns. Westbrook led the Jaguars in total targets for the second time in four weeks, and has finished no worse than second among Jacksonville wideouts in targets every week.

He's the No. 2 wide receiver in a pass-happy offense, and has a very favorable matchup in Week 4 against the Chiefs. Mike Evans, Desean Jackson, and Allen Robinson are all off during Week 5, and Westbrook offers plenty of upside in their absence. 

Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers TE (31.3 percent of ESPN leagues, 43 percent of Yahoo leagues) 

We swear we're not just watching the AFC South. It would have been hard for McDonald to top his viral stiff arm, but the former 49ers tight end followed it up with a solid performance nonetheless. He caught five passes for 62 yards, but a fumble prevented him from hitting double-digit points in PPR leagues for the second straight week. Injuries at the position make that blemish easy to overlook. 

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 4, and Rob Gronkowski is banged up on a short week. McDonald's gotten more targets than teammate and Week 1 stud Jesse James each of the last two weeks, so he's a solid option if you're looking to ride the hot hand at a volatile position.

49ers report card: Grades on offense, defense in 29-27 loss to Chargers

49ers report card: Grades on offense, defense in 29-27 loss to Chargers

By Matt Maiocco September 30, 2018 8:08 PM

CARSON -- The 49ers let one get away Sunday, dropping to 1-3 on the season with a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in front of a red-clad crowd of 25,397 at StubHub Center.

Here is a look at this week’s 49ers grades.

Rushing Offense

The injuries along the offensive line didn't help, as the 49ers managed just 76 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Matt Breida, who came into the game tied for the NFL lead in rushing, wasn't 100 percent. He was nursing a knee injury, and he still managed to be the 49ers’ leading rusher with 39 yards on nine carries. Alfred Morris didn't have much success, either, gaining 14 yards on four carries.

The 49ers never were able to get the running game going, with just five of their 22 first downs coming on the ground.

Grade: C-minus

Passing Offense

C.J. Beathard did a good job of keeping drives alive with third-down conversions. He completed 23 of 37 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. One of his TDs was an 82-yard catch-and-run from tight end George Kittle.

But Beathard's two interceptions were killers. Tight end Garrett Celek had a pass deflect off his hand, resulting in an interception and setting up a Chargers field goal. And the game-ending pick came when Beathard was hit as he threw.

Grade: C

Rushing Defense

The 49ers’ run defense had been one of the team’s strengths through three games. But Chargers running back Melvin Gordon had a big day, rushing for 104 yards on 15 carries.

Again, the 49ers missed way too many tackles, especially in the fourth quarter when they needed some stops and could ill-afford to give the Chargers extra yardage.

Grade: D

Passing Defense

The 49ers played without cornerback Richard Sherman and neither of their starting safeties. But the pass defense provided a big play early with free safety Antone Exum’s interception and 32-yard return for a touchdown. Philip Rivers rebounded to throw for 250 yards and three touchdowns.

Ahkello Witherspoon struggled again and was benched in the second half in favor of Greg Mabin, who played well in his limited role.

Grade: C-minus

Special Teams

One of the game's key sequences came late in the first half, when the 49ers’ punt team allowed Desmond King to break loose on a 56-yard return. That set up a Chargers field goal on the final play of the first half.

Bradley Pinion finished with a net average of 30.6 on punts, and the 49ers got nothing from their return game. Ol’ reliable Robbie Gould converted his two field-goal attempts.

Grade: C-minus

Overall

It’s not good enough that the 49ers weren't buried after the Chargers went on a 20-0 run in the second and third quarters. This was a game the 49ers easily could have won. But they let it get away.

Coach Kyle Shanahan should have run out the clock at the end of the first half. Two failed challenges also proved costly in the second half, as the 49ers couldn't stop the clock to give their offense one final chance.

Grade: C-minus

49ers kick themselves for letting a win slip away against Chargers

49ers kick themselves for letting a win slip away against Chargers

By Matt Maiocco September 30, 2018 7:16 PM

CARSON -- The 49ers had a steady stream of injuries throughout Sunday's game, surrendered 20 unanswered points and gave up two interceptions that easily could have been avoided.

There are no awards for grit in the NFL, so nobody in the losing locker room was bragging about keeping the score close and having an opportunity to pull off an upset victory.

“We should’ve won the game,” 49ers center Weston Richburg said following the 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. “We had the opportunity to win the game but didn’t. I guess you could say we’re resilient and we’re not going to give up, but we had a great shot to win the game, and we just didn’t do it.”

And, for that, the 49ers have only themselves to blame, with breakdowns coming in every phase of the game.

Quarterback C.J. Beathard, making his first start of the season in place of injured Jimmy Garoppolo, threw an interception that deflected off tight end Garrett Celek's hands in the third quarter. Trevor Williams returned it 82 yards to set up a Chargers field goal.

The 49ers’ final hope ended late in the game when rookie safety Derwin James was unblocked off the left side and hit Beathard as he threw. Defensive lineman Isaac Rochell gathered in the interception that enabled the Chargers to run out the clock.

San Francisco's defense looked good in the first half -- unlike a week earlier, when the Kansas City Chiefs blew the game open early -- but the team had more missed tackles late in the game. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon ran though a lot of would-be tacklers to rush for 104 yards on 15 carries.

“I can’t put my finger on it,” 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster said. “But at the end of the day, last game it was a slow first half. This game, it was a slow second half. We got to finish.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan opted not to attempt to run out the clock at the end of the first half, and that strategy backfired. The 49ers took over at their own 25 after the Chargers pulled within 17-14 on a Philip Rivers touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler and a two-point conversion throw to Gordon.

Beathard threw an incomplete pass on first down. Running back Matt Breida ran out of bounds after catching an 8-yard pass on second down. Beathard again threw an incomplete pass on third down. When the 49ers took over, 47 seconds remained in the half, and they ran just 17 seconds off the clock before they called on Bradley Pinion to punt.

Desmond King fielded the punt and returned it 56 yards before Pinion tripped him up at the 49ers’ 32. The Chargers capped the first half with a field goal to tie the score.

Every mistake and every miscalculation played a vital role as the 49ers fell to 1-3 to open the season.

“That’s what we’re all here for, is to get wins,” Shanahan said. “We only have one of them right now, and we had an opportunity to win that game. There were lots of ups and downs throughout the game in all three phases, but we had a chance there at the end and we came up short. That’s disappointing.”

Load more