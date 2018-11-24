49ers

Four 49ers players to watch in NFL Week 12 game vs. Buccaneers

By Matt Maiocco November 24, 2018 10:56 AM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL. They also have the most erratic.

The Bucs are the league's top-ranked offense in total yards. And they are the worst in the league with a minus-23 turnover margin.

The 49ers haven't exactly shown they are capable of cashing in on their opponents' mistakes because they are the second-worst team in the NFL in turnover margin.

So something will have to give when the 49ers (2-8) face the Buccaneers (3-7) on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

Here are four 49ers players you should watch in the NFL Week 12 game:

WR Dante Pettis

Veteran wide receiver Pierre Garçon will be out of action for the third time in the 49ers' past four games. Kendrick Bourne is in line to start, but the team also will look to Pettis to help pick up the slack.

The 49ers had high hopes for Pettis, a second-round draft pick, when the season began. But he has been limited with injuries since Week 1, and missed three games with a knee injury.

“He’s kind of been fighting his way back since then,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of Pettis. “This last month where he has gotten healthier, he’s gotten better each week, but he hasn’t fully gotten back to where he started out.

“I am expecting a lot of big things out of Dante, and I want him to be further along than he is. Unfortunately, he’s had some setbacks. I feel better about where he is now. I will be surprised if he doesn’t get better each week here all the way up until Week 16.”

Pettis entered Week 10 with just three catches for 96 yards and one touchdown. He then had a career-best four receptions but for just 12 yards against the New York Giants.

Whether on offense or special teams, where his output has been pedestrian as a punt returner, the 49ers expect more play-making out of Pettis.

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

The Bucs feature two big-time receivers. And if Sunday is like so many games this season, quarterback Jameis Winston will work the side of the 49ers' defense opposite Richard Sherman, where Witherspoon is.

Witherspoon will get back to work after a difficult game against the Giants. He'll be challenged on every snap, whether he's going up against Mike Evans or DeSean Jackson.

“I think it was good for him to get away,” Shanahan said of the break during the bye week. “I know he had a tough last game.”

Shanahan said he was particular hard on Witherspoon during the meeting when all the team’s mistakes were rehashed the day after the loss to the Giants.

“And Ahkello handled it very well,” Shanahan said. “He didn’t deny anything. He manned up and showed everything that he made mistakes on.

"All I’ve seen from Ahkello this week is a guy who came back in good spirits, ready to compete. He’s been as aggressive as he’s been all year in practice. I’ve liked his demeanor.”

QB Nick Mullens

The Bucs have recorded only one interception in 10 games, putting them on pace for the lowest interception total in NFL history. Mullens was plagued by interceptions throughout his college career, so he should have an opportunity to have a big game.

Tampa Bay’s 25 sacks rank tied for 19th in the league with the 49ers, and Mullens also has been exceptional through his two starts at avoiding sacks.

The 49ers have gone back-to-back games without allowing a sack for the first time since Jeff Garcia was quarterback in 2000. The organization has not gone three consecutive games without allowing a sack since 1979.

This could be a shootout, and Mullens will have to avoid those sacks and turnovers to keep up with the Bucs' explosive offense on the other side.

DL Solomon Thomas

The bye week also might have come at a time for Thomas to clear his mind and for the 49ers' defensive coaching staff to devise a plan for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Thomas has been a part-time player who hasn't earned a consistent role as an inside pass rusher in the team’s nickel defense. He ranks 17th on the team in tackles, and he has one sack through 10 games after recording three as a rookie.

General manager John Lynch recently said on The 49ers Insider Podcast that he hasn't given up hope on Thomas.

“A lot of people use the word 'bust' or whatever,” Lynch said. “He’s not that. He’s a good football player for us.

“I think a lot of people struggle when you have the No. 3 pick. ‘Why isn’t he in there more?’ And that’s something we have to answer. But you have to earn those opportunities. That’s something Kyle has always been clear on. Solly needs to continue to earn those. And we need to continue to put him in position to thrive.”

Reuben Foster arrested on domestic violence charge before 49ers-Bucs game

fosterusatsi.jpg
USATSI

By Jennifer Lee Chan November 24, 2018 9:57 PM

TAMPA, Fla. -- 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested Saturday night on a domestic violence charge, about 15 hours before kickoff against the Buccaneers.

Foster was booked into jail at 11:11 p.m. ET, and no bond was immediately posted, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff arrest report. Foster was arrested on "probable cause" of battery (domestic violence), the report said.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the news of Foster’s arrest. The 49ers didn’t immediately release a statement.

According to the arrest report, Foster was detained at 9:10 p.m., local time, at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, where the 49ers are staying. The Tampa Police Department later released a statement saying "Foster and the victim lived together in the past and they were involved in an on-again-off-again relationship over the past three years."

The statement sent to NBC Sports Bay Area read in full:

"Tampa Police officers responded to the Grand Hyatt hotel to investigate a domestic violence call shortly after 9 p.m. on November 24. Reuben Foster and the female victim were involved in a verbal altercation. The victim stated that during the altercation Foster slapped her phone out of her hand, pushed her in the chest area, and slapped her with an open hand on the right side of her face. Officers observed a one inch scratch on the victim's left collar bone. 

"During the investigation officers learned that Foster and the victim lived together in the past and they were involved in an on-again-off-again relationship over the past three years. 

"Foster was charged with one count of first degree misdemeanor domestic violence and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail." 

Tampa police later updated the police report, an officer told NBC Sports Bay Area, to state that the alleged open-handed slap was to the left side of the alleged victim's face.

Tampa police told KGO-TV that Foster was "very cooperative when arrested." They said the alleged victim called them to the 49ers' hotel, and had "very minor" injuries. 

Tampa police also told KGO that Foster will appear before a judge at 7 a.m. ET local time Sunday on the charge.

This isn’t the first time Foster has had legal issues. Domestic violence charges were dropped against him earlier this year after his then-girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, recanted her allegations that Foster had struck her several times in the head.

Foster also missed the 49ers’ first two games this season while suspended by the NFL over an arrest for misdemeanor marijuana possession and a subsequent weapons charge. Foster pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge, and was given community service and two years’ probation.

Foster’s future with the 49ers now is in question, as both coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have stated a no-tolerance policy concerning domestic violence.

Lynch addressed the matter prior to the start of the 2018 season.

“If Reuben did indeed hit this young lady,” Lynch said, referring to the Ennis case, “he won’t be part of our organization going forward.”

Lynch has said the 49ers didn’t treat the situation with Foster differently than that of Tramaine Brock, whom they immediately released after he was arrested.

Prior to the offseason, Lynch stated the 49ers have been very clear with Foster about their expectations.

“We have talked with Reuben, and the context in a broad sense of what we discussed with Reuben is just our expectations for him and our expectations for all our players,” Lynch said. “We have a high standard.”

Shanahan also addressed the previous allegations against Foster.

“We can promise you guys if there’s someone who ever hits their significant other, girlfriends, some person like that, that person is not going to be on our team,” Shanahan said. “I feel strongly about that. I know John does. I know our ownership does.

“That’s how we feel about it. Obviously, Reuben is on our team right now, so we’re waiting to see how that goes. But if that’s something that we felt he did or ended up happening, you guys will see how we feel.”

Foster, 24, has 29 tackles in six games this season. He slipped to the 49ers at No. 31 in the draft last year over concerns about a failed drug test at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Foster's availability for Sunday had been in question because of a hamstring strain that caused him to miss two games before the 49ers' bye week. 

Jimmy Garoppolo will soon return to 49ers' sideline as rehab continues

By Matt Maiocco November 24, 2018 7:10 PM

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is nearing the stage of his rehabilitation that will enable him to make his return to the 49ers’ sideline.

Garoppolo's season ended when he tore the ACL in his left knee during the 49ers’ Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Garoppolo underwent surgery on Oct. 3. He recently was allowed to jettison his crutches to walk without assistance.

Next up, Garoppolo will be allowed to travel with the team and watch games from the sideline, coach Kyle Shanahan told NBC Sports Bay Area.

“The Tuesday after the Monday night game is the first time he was off his crutches, so it’s been nice for him to come out to practice and things like that,” Shanahan said. “There’s one more week before the doctors allow him to travel. So he’ll be able to come on some road trips with us.”

Garoppolo was shown to a national television audience during the 49ers’ game against the New York Giants watching the game from a suite at Levi’s Stadium. Former 49ers general manager Scot McCloughan asked on Twitter why Garoppolo was not with his teammates on the sideline.

Shanahan answered the question, stating that the 49ers’ medical staff was following its long-standing policy. Running back Jerick McKinnon, who also tore his ACL, was not been allowed on the team’s sideline until now.

“It’s not my rule. It’s the same rule that our doctors had when he was here,” Shanahan said of McCloughan's comments. “We have a policy here when guys are on crutches. They have a certain amount of time to return from injury. And when they’re on crutches we don’t allow them on the sideline. We don’t think they can protect themselves.

“That was a rule that was made before I was here. I think Scot would remember because he was here, too. It’s the same doctors, so I think he knows the answer to that. Fortunately, McKinnon just got cleared last week, and Jimmy will be cleared for our next home game.”

Garoppolo is attending all meetings and spends a lot of time with the team’s other quarterbacks: Nick Mullens, C.J. Beathard and Tom Savage, who was waived Saturday but is likely to be re-signed.

When the 49ers return to Levi’s Stadium for their Dec. 9 game against the Denver Broncos, Garoppolo is expected to be on the sideline.

“Of course, Jimmy wants to be down there. It’s a lot more fun. He wants to be with his teammates, but that’s our team’s policy, and it’s a pretty smart one,” Shanahan said. “We’d love to have guys down there to watch and be close, so people don’t get upset with them. But I’d also rather them stay healthy and not get injured for no reason.”

