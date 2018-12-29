49ers

Four 49ers players to watch in NFL Week 17 game vs. Rams

By Matt Maiocco December 29, 2018 4:08 PM

When the 49ers take the field for the season finale on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, the offense will barely resemble the unit that opened the season.

The offensive line will be the same that opened the season on Sept. 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, but there are few familiar faces among the team’s skill positions.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been out since tearing his ACL in Week 3. Running back Alfred Morris started just one game before Matt Breida took over. But, now, Breida is not available, either.

The 49ers’ top three wide receivers when the season opened were Pierre Garçon, Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis. Those players are injured and will not be available on Sunday.

Instead, such players as quarterback Nick Mullens, running back Jeff Wilson Jr., wide receivers Kendrick Bourne, Steven Dunbar Jr., Max McCaffrey and others will take center stage for the 49ers.

Here are four 49ers to watch on Sunday against the NFC West champion Rams:

WR Kendrick Bourne

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he believes Goodwin will be more effective in the future in a specialized role, rather than as an every-down player. Goodwin’s consistency has been an issue, and that’s where Bourne needs to get better, too.

“He’s been more consistent with his feet,” Shanahan said of Bourne. “Sometimes he gets excited and slips a little bit and he’s done a better job staying up. His hands, I think everyone can see, even when he’s covered, he steps to the ball, he has aggressive hands.

”He’s a big guy out there, because of his hands and the way he attacks the ball and he’s fearless going over the middle. I know our quarterbacks really like throwing to him.”

Bourne came to the 49ers last season as an undrafted rookie from Eastern Washington. He is second on the 49ers behind tight end George Kittle with 37 receptions for 428 yards and three touchdowns.

[RELATED: Sherman, Harris fined for roles in 49ers-Bears scuffle]

TE George Kittle

Kittle has already set the franchise record for most receiving yards for a tight end. And with 79 catches for 1,228 yards, Kittle is just three receptions shy of Eric Johnson’s team record for receptions from a tight end.

Moreover, Kittle is within striking distance of Rob Gronkowski’s NFL record for receiving yards from a tight end. Gronkowski had 1,327 yards in 2011. But Kansas City’s Travis Kelce could get there first. Kelce enters the Chiefs game against the Raiders on Sunday with 1,274 receiving yards.

QB Nick Mullens

The first-year player from Southern Mississippi has shown this season that he is capable of being an NFL starting quarterback. He has one final shot as the 49ers’ starter until he goes to a reserve role indefinitely.

There is no competition for the 49ers' starting QB job. Jimmy Garoppolo is the 49ers’ future starter. Mullens likely heads into the offseason with an edge over C.J. Beathard for the backup job, based on his high level of play in the second half of the season.

If things go as planned next season, this might be the last time we see Mullens in a meaningful game in a long time.

DL Arik Armstead

The 49ers have a decision to make in the months after this game: Do they retain Armstead for next season on a one-year, $9 million contract as part of the fifth-year option?

The coaching staff has been impressed with Armstead’s work on base downs as a run defender. He has room to get better as a pass rusher, but he has not shown the quick-twitch ability to bring down quarterbacks.

It’s a big price to pay for a player who does not have a regular role on passing downs, but the 49ers have the salary cap space. Armstead can leave a good final impression with a strong showing against the division champions on Sunday.

College Football National Championship 2019: Alabama, Clemson set for Levi's

By Marcus White December 29, 2018 8:52 PM

Who else could it have been?

When the College Football Playoff concludes at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 7, the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the No. 2 Clemson Tigers. Clemson steamrolled No. 3 Notre Dame 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl, while Alabama withstood a late charge from Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and his Oklahoma Sooners en route to a 45-34 win in the Orange Bowl. 

That means one of the best rivalries in the sport is coming to the Bay Area. It will mark the third time in four years the schools will square off in the title game, and the fourth consecutive season they've met in the playoff.

49ers and Raiders fans with an eye to the future will have plenty of reason to watch, too. Both teams are on course to pick in the top five of the 2019 NFL Draft, and the best two teams in college football feature plenty of blue-chip players that could begin their NFL careers in the Bay Area -- and/or wherever the Raiders play next season.

Here are a pair of prospects 49ers and Raiders fans should have their eyes on:

Clelin Ferrell, DE (Clemson)

Ferrell moved into a tie with William "The Refrigerator" Perry for fourth on Clemson's all-time sacks list on Saturday. He also forced -- and recovered -- a fumble, and broke up a pass against the Fighting Irish. 

His ability to rush the passer is something the 49ers and Raiders desperately need, as the teams entered Week 17 standing 19th and 32nd in sacks, respectively. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound edge rusher was initially expected to enter the draft last spring, but his decision to spend another year in school could prove to be a boon for either Bay Area franchise if they take him in the first round. 

Ferrell may be a reach in the top five, as he's projected by many mocks to be picked after the top 10. That just may make him an option for the Raiders second (and maybe third) first-round pick -- one of which was acquired, ironically enough, when they traded their best pass rusher. 

Quinnen Williams, DL (Alabama)

Pro Football Focus rated Williams as the best player in college football this season, and he showed why on Saturday. Williams backed up his (almost) trash talk about Murray, helping the Crimson Tide hold the Sooners to just 10 points in the first half.

While the 49ers and Raiders don't need an interior lineman per se, Williams may be too good for either team to let slip past them. Rams superstar Aaron Donald has shown just how valuable an interior rusher could be, and neither the 49ers nor the Raiders are in a position to be choosy about how to make vital improvements in their pass rush. 

It's unlikely Williams will remain on the board much longer after San Francisco and Oakland end up picking, assuming he enters the draft. But if he does, a strong performance in their own backyard could be enough to convince the 49ers or Raiders to call his name. 

Richard Sherman, Marcell Harris fined for roles in 49ers-Bears scuffle

By Matt Maiocco December 29, 2018 2:00 PM

The NFL fined 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, teammates Marcell Harris and DeForest Buckner, as well as two Chicago Bears $10,026 apiece for their involvement in a fourth-quarter scuffle Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Harris was fined $10,026 for the hit on Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky that started the melee. Bucker was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness, and Chicago players Josh Bellamy and Anthony Miller were also fined $10,026.

Sherman, Bellamy and Miller were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected from the game for fighting. None of the three players will serve a suspension, the NFL announced on Saturday.

The trio avoided the standard fine amount of $33,425 for fighting.

[RELATED: 49ers' Nick Mullens proved to Kyle Shanahan he is an NFL quarterback]

The melee began last Sunday when Harris hit Trubisky as he was sliding near the Bears sideline. Harris was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Miller ran up to Harris along the sideline and shoved him. Sherman was the eighth 49ers player into the scrum. He entered aggressively and began trading punches with Bellamy. Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno removed Sherman from the cluster of players.

“They continued to pull and jerk and grab on me,” Sherman said after the game. “I’m a grown man with kids. At the end of the day, they are going to get punished for it. I don’t put my hands on you, you don’t put your hands on me. You put your hands on me, you’re going to feel me.”

Sherman said he expected to get fined.

“Oh yeah, I’ll get fined,” he said at the time. “It will be worth every penny.”

