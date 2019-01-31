49ers

George Kittle: 'One of luckiest guys in NFL' to play for Kyle Shanahan

By Ali Thanawalla January 31, 2019 9:43 AM

Andre Johnson in 2008. Jabar Gaffney in 2011. Pierre Garcon in 2013. Julio Jones in 2015. Marquise Goodwin in 2017.

Those players all had the best season of their careers with Kyle Shanahan as their offensive coordinator or head coach.

George Kittle added his name to that list this past season.

The second-year 49ers tight end had a breakout season in 2018, catching 88 passes for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns.

Kittle gives all the credit to Shanahan.

"I think I'm one of the luckiest guys in the NFL," Kittle said Thursday on PFT Live. "Just to be around that creativity. I feel like I'm open half the time I'm on the field and that's just his schemes and his play-actions and stuff. It's really fun to be on a team with a guy that thinks like that."

Kittle broke the NFL single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end, surpassing the record set by Rob Gronkowski in 2011 and held for a few minutes by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Kittle also broke Eric Johnson's franchise record of 88 receptions by a tight end.

By Dalton Johnson January 31, 2019 8:59 AM

Colin Kaepernick's attorney didn't hold back on Thursday, slamming the NFL for blackballing the former 49ers quarterback in a response to President Donald Trump's attacks on players for protesting social justice during the playing of the national anthem.

"The collusion actually was the NFL kowtowing to the president — I think it's clear," high-profile attorney Mark Geragos said Thursday in an exclusive interview on NBC's "Today."

Geragos' comments come one day after Goodell denied any kind of blackballing against Kaepernick. 

"I think if a team decides that Colin Kaepernick or any other player can help their team win, that’s what they’ll do," Goodell said. "They want to win, and they make those decisions individually in best interest of their club."

It's safe to say Geragos strongly disagrees. He adamantly stated Kaepernick's collusion case against the league. 

"There isn't anyone who has a couple of neurons firing that wouldn't say this isn't collusive activity," Geragos said.

As part of the evidence for Kaepernick's collusion case, Geragos is using former 49ers safety Eric Reid, who joined the quarterback in kneeling, as an example.

"Eric Reid went under oath and actually testified that he would consider alternatives to kneeling," Geragos said. "Within three days, 72 hours, he had three different teams that were vying for him and to sign him. You tell me how is it that when he testified under oath, and it's supposedly a private proceeding, three teams knew enough to reach out to his agent what he had said under oath that he would consider alternatives."

Kaepernick first began kneeling as a protest against racial and social injustices during the 2016 preseason and Reid quickly joined him. Kaepernick became a free agent following the season as he opted out of his contract before the 49ers were going to cut him, and hasn't played since. 

But hey, Nathan Peterman and Mark Sanchez are really helping teams win right now ...

By Matt Maiocco January 31, 2019 5:37 AM

ATLANTA -- Reuben Foster will not face any legal consequences from his November arrest at the 49ers’ team hotel in Tampa, Fla.

But NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the now-Washington linebacker still is subject to punishment from the league even after the Florida State Attorney’s office dropped a domestic violence charge against him on Jan. 3.

“We continue our investigation into that,” Goodell said Wednesday at the Super Bowl. “Whether the charges were dropped doesn’t necessarily mean there isn’t violation of our personal conduct policy. Reuben and I have met before. We will talk again. But we’ll conclude that investigation, make a determination, and we’ll go from there.”

The NFL suspended Foster for two games at the beginning of the 2018 season for violations of the league’s policies on personal conduct of substances of abuse.

His suspension for personal conduct was from his no contest plea on the weapons charge, which was reduced to a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to two years probation, 232 hours of community service and $235 in fines. Foster’s violation of the league’s policy on substances of abuse stemmed from an offseason misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana in Alabama.

Foster, 24, was a first-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2017. But he appeared in just 17 games before the team released him following a string of off-field incidents, including three arrests.

Foster was arrested Nov. 24 at the 49ers' team hotel in Tampa after his ex-girlfriend accused him of swatting a phone out of her hand, pushing her in the chest and slapping her on the left side of her face with an open hand.

He remained at Hillsborough County jail overnight. The morning after his arrest, the 49ers announced they were releasing Foster -- just hours before the 49ers’ game against the Buccaneers.

”This wasn’t a comment on what happened there, because that would be mere speculation on our part,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said at the time. “It’s more of a comment on him not living up to what we had communicated, to the energy and the time that we invested into him.”

Washington claimed Foster off waivers and paid him $257,350 over the final five weeks of the season while he was placed on the commissioner exempt list, which prohibited him from practicing or attending games.

It was not the first alleged domestic violence incident involving Foster and the woman, Elissa Ennis. In February, she told officers in Los Gatos that Foster struck her eight to 10 times in the head. He originally was charged with felonies for domestic violence, making criminal threats and weapons possession.

Three months later, a Santa Clara County judge dismissed the domestic violence charges, ruling the District Attorney’s office did not show sufficient evidence to proceed with the case. Ennis testified during the preliminary hearing that she lied during her initial statements to investigators as revenge against Foster, who told her he wanted to break up with her.

