The 49ers need a No. 1 wide receiver and George Kittle is on the case.
In the wake of an ESPN report that Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown got into a dispute with a teammate and skipped practices ahead of the 2018 season finale on Sunday, the 49ers tight end sent a curious tweet to Brown at 10:05 p.m. PT on New Years Eve.
Just 25 minutes later, Brown responded.
Brown is the dynamic playmaker Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers need. The 30-year-old caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. Brown has at least 1,284 receiving yards in each of the last six seasons.
Among 49ers wide receivers in 2018, Kendrick Bourne had the high-water mark with 487 yards on 42 receptions.
Brown has two years remaining on a four-year, $68 million contract he signed with Pittsburgh prior to the 2017 season. According to Spotract, Brown has a base salary of $12.625 million in 2019 with a cap hit of $22.165 million.
A few of Kittle's teammates took notice of his tweet and chimed in.
Kittle needs some help and he's trying to make things happen himself. Now, let's see if GM John Lynch is willing to pony up the high price it would take to get Brown from the Steelers.
Many mock drafts have the 49ers taking Kentucky edge-rusher Josh Allen with the No. 2 pick in April’s NFL draft. If Allen's performance in Tuesday’s Citrus Bowl is any indication, 49ers fans should be salivating over the prospect of having him join Robert Saleh's defense.
Allen dominated throughout Kentucky’s 27-24 victory over Penn St., recording three sacks and even blocking a field goal.
With this performance, Allen, a senior, set Kentucky football records for career sacks (31.5) and sacks in a season (17).
Take a look at his highlight reel from the game. There’s a lot of footage.
Ever since Aldon Smith left the 49ers in 2015, San Francisco has struggled to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That could change by drafting Allen, who seems like an ideal fit on the defensive line next to DeForest Buckner.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will get a close look at Allen at the Senior Bowl, where Shanahan -- along with Raiders coach Jon Gruden -- will be coaching. Assuming Allen continues to showcase the skills that were on display Tuesday, don’t be surprised if the 49ers make him their first round pick in April.
That is, if Allen is even available at No. 2.
Talented and confident? Seems like a perfect fit in Red & Gold.
Outside of an edge rusher, the biggest need in the 2019 NFL Draft for the 49ers and Raiders may be at wide receiver. In the Sugar Bowl, there will be two pass catchers to keep an eye on.
Here's why both Bay Area NFL teams should watch Georgia play Texas on New Year's Day.
Riley Ridley, WR (Georgia)
Ridley, the younger brother of Falcons rookie Calvin Ridley, is much more talented than his college stats. Though he leads the Bulldogs with 39 catches for 509 yards and nine touchdowns, those numbers don't jump off the page.
But his ability does.
He isn't the only wide receiver who has been hurt by a college's offense. The Draft Network notes players such as Michael Thomas and Doug Baldwin who didn't have eye-popping numbers in college, but clearly had the talent.
Here's former pro cornerback Eric Crocker showing why Ridley can thrive in the NFL with evidence against Alabama:
Ridley has the size at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds and the skills that should make him an option for the Raiders at the end of the first round or the 49ers in the second round.
Collin Johnson, WR (Texas)
The NFL College Advisory Committee has reportedly told Johnson to return to Texas for his senior year. If he does declare though, the big target can be an option on Day 2.
Standing at 6-6 and 220 pounds, Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger loved throwing to Johnson this season.
He's more than just a big body, too. The dude goes after the football and knows how to haul it in.
Johnson has 65 catches for 945 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 1, at 5:45 p.m. PT
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN