49ers

George Kittle says Jimmy Garoppolo dared him to recruit Antonio Brown

garoppolokittleap.jpg
AP

George Kittle says Jimmy Garoppolo dared him to recruit Antonio Brown

By Ali Thanawalla February 01, 2019 1:10 PM

At 10:05 p.m. on Dec. 31, George Kittle sent out a simple tweet.

"Sup? @AB84," the late-night tweet read, aimed at disgruntled Steelers receiver Antonio Brown.

The 49ers tight end officially had started the campaign to recruit the Brown to the 49ers.

Now, a new part of the story has come to light. It wasn't all Kittle's doing.

"You know what, Jimmy G dared me that I wouldn't do it, so I said 'You know what, I will do it.' And that's all it was," Kittle said Thursday on The Jim Rome Show.

Brown is feuding with the Steelers organization and wants out. Owner Art Rooney II has said the team won't release the All-Pro receiver, but a trade is on the table.

Brown and Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice have been openly campaigning for a trade to the 49ers. Nothing can happen until the new league year begins in mid-March.

"[Antonio Brown] is a fantastic player," Kittle told Rome. "Anything that happens with players in the offseason, that's on Coach Shanahan and Mr. Lynch and whatever decisions they make, I'm standing behind them."

[RELATED: Rice vows to mentor Brown]

If the 49ers were able to acquire Brown, he'd form a dynamic duo with Kittle. The two players combined for 192 receptions, 2,674 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns this past season.

Now we can see why Garoppolo is pushing for the 49ers to add Brown.

Super Bowl 53: 49ers records that could be broken by Patriots or Rams

joerayap.jpg
AP

Super Bowl 53: 49ers records that could be broken by Patriots or Rams

By Dalton Johnson February 01, 2019 1:28 PM

Super Bowl LIII will be a tough one to pick your rooting interest if you're a 49ers fan. 

Do you root for the Patriots, as Tom Brady tries to further improve his status as the potential G.O.A.T. over Joe Montana? Or do you cheer for an NFC West rival in the Rams? It won't be easy. 

To make matters even more interesting, there are a few 49ers Super Bowl records that have a chance of getting broken on Sunday. 

First, it starts with the quarterbacks. 

Jared Goff, 17 years younger than Brady, leads an explosive offense that ranked second in the NFL in multiple offensive categories. The third-year pro has weapons all over the field, but is it enough to challenge tying Steve Young's record six touchdowns in one Super Bowl?

Probably not. 

Brady has the third-most touchdowns in a single Super Bowl at four, but yeah, he has a bit of a history on the biggest stage. For now, Young's record seems safe. 

Moving on to Jerry Rice. ...

With three rings to his name, Rice owns multiple Super Bowl records. The only one that has a chance of being touched is his mark of three receiving touchdowns in one game. 

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski caught two scores last year in Super Bowl LII and is one of the greatest red-zone threats in NFL history. Both teams -- including the Bay Area's own Julian Edelman of the Patriots -- have players that can have the hot hand for the end zone. 

The record by a 49ers player that has the greatest chance of being tied or broken, though, belongs to none other than kicker Ray Wersching. 

In Super Bowl XVI, the 49ers beat the Bengals 26-21, and much of that had to do with Wersching's right foot. He was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals, and no one since has nailed that many through the uprights since. 

But, this year's Super Bowl has two superb kickers. 

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein -- better known as Greg the Leg -- made 87.1 percent of his field goal attempts in the regular season while missing a few weeks to injury. In the playoffs, he's already made seven field goals, including the game-winner in the NFC Championship Game. 

Stephen Gostkowski of the Patriots converted 84.4 percent of his field goals in the regular season, but he's a two-time champion and hasn't missed yet in this season's playoffs. 

[RELATED: Trent Brown opens up about why trade from 49ers 'helped me out a lot']

No matter which team you're rooting for, there is one thing 49ers fans can cheer for: keep these records intact.

Kyle Shanahan surprised 49ers assistants were raided after 4-12 season

shanahanusatsi.jpg
USATSI

Kyle Shanahan surprised 49ers assistants were raided after 4-12 season

By Matt Maiocco February 01, 2019 1:00 PM

ATLANTA – Coach Kyle Shanahan was not expecting to account for so many coaching departures after a season in which the 49ers fell far below expectations.

Shanahan said Friday at the Super Bowl that he expects to have his complete coaching staff finalized next week after a number of his assistants moved on for better positions on other staffs.

“It was a little unexpected,” Shanahan said during an appearance on KNBR. “I didn’t think our staff was going to get raided after a 4-12 year, so that caught me off a little bit

“A lot of guys tried to take a bunch of guys on the staff, and it was well-deserved. Some guys got to move on, and I had to keep some guys here. But I had to deal with that for a lot of January, but I think in the long run, we’re going to end up being better off.”

Shanahan confirmed an NBC Sports Bay Area report from this week that the club will hire Shane Day to replace Rich Scangarello as quarterbacks coach. New Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio hired Scangarello to be his offensive coordinator. The Broncos also hired T.C. McCartney, formerly a 49ers quality control coach, to be their quarterbacks coach.

Day, 44, has worked 10 NFL seasons, including his first three offensive quality control coach with the 49ers from 2007 to 2009 under Mike Nolan. He worked with quarterbacks, running backs and offensive line during his time seasons with the 49ers. Day has served under Mike Martz and, the past three seasons, as tight ends coach with the Miami Dolphins under Adam Gase.

Shanahan said he put Day through a long interview in Mobile, Alabama, during the week of the Senior Bowl. Day will spend a lot of time learning the 49ers' offense before the club reports back for the offseason program in mid-April.

“He has a lot of knowledge about the quarterback game,” Shanahan said. “I’m going to sit him down here over the next couple of months and I’m really going to teach him our system, what we like to do and the way we like to do it.

“He’s a very smart guy and he’s capable of soaking in a lot of information, and he’s going to have a lot of his own ideas to bring to the table. We’re going to put him in a crash course of learning here over the next couple of months. And when the players get in and we’re allowed to talk to them, he’ll be allowed to take over right where Rich left off.”

The 49ers this offseason also lost defensive backs coach Jeff Hafley (co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State) and assistant offensive line coach Adam Stenavich (Green Bay offensive line coach). The 49ers hired Joe Woods as passing game coordinator/defensive backs, and fired defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina to bring aboard well-respected line coach Kris Kocurek.

The 49ers denied permission for passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur (Green Bay and Minnesota) and run game coordinator Mike McDaniel (Arizona) to interview for offensive coordinator positions -- spots that Shanahan deemed as lateral moves.

[RELATED: Kittle ''one of luckiest guys in NFL' to play for Shanahan]

In another 49ers staff development, assistant strength and conditioning coach Shane Wallen this week accepted a position as a strength and conditioning coach with the Chicago Cubs. Wallen was instrumental in raising awareness and funds for victims of the Camp Fire in Paradise, where he grew up. Wallen’s father’s home was destroyed in the fire, which displaced thousands of people in the community.

In a message posted on social media, Wallen thanked the 49ers, general manager John Lynch and Shanahan “for affording me the opportunity to come back home and coach for the team I grew up watching, for supporting my hometown through such a devastating time.”

Load more