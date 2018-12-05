49ers

Jeff Garcia: 49ers' defense must make adjustments to fit their players

By Jeff Garcia December 05, 2018 9:03 AM

Editor’s note: Former 49ers Pro Bowl quarterback Jeff Garcia, now an NBC Sports Bay Area analyst, shares his thoughts on the team each week throughout the season. This week, he takes look at some good, some bad, and the future.

The same things continue to haunt the 49ers.

There is really nothing more to say about their loss in Seattle. It’s all been said before. There were penalties and turnovers. They moved the ball at times but then shot themselves in the foot.

It is hard to read too much into what is going on because of the guys that are now playing due to all of the injuries. The fight of the team was better. You saw them compete and battle, but some of that was because Seattle called off the dogs in the second half, too.

Still, it was good to see some of the young players have success. It was nice to see the way Jeff Wilson ran. I thought he was a positive sign in the backfield. He is a guy who was a third or fourth-string player, and he showed he is capable to toting the rock and catching passes out of the backfield.

Here are three observations as the 49ers enter Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos:

Pettis part of the future

It has been a while since the 49ers have hit on a young wide receiver. Dante Pettis is showing some signs of hope for the future.

He is a football player, from the standpoint of having a really good understanding of the game. I really like what I see from him as a route runner. He has a good feel for setting up defensive backs to create separation.

Pettis appears to have good game speed, too. He obviously ran away from people on the long touchdown catch-and-run he had on the post pattern.

I don’t know if Pettis is a No. 1 receiver, but I definitely believe he has a future on this team and can be a great contributor for a long time.

Stepping outside the scheme

The 49ers’ defensive scheme has proven to be successful in the NFL. It is based on the same defense the Seahawks have used through the years. But if your players do not fit the scheme, you still need to put those players in the best possible positions to have success.

What the 49ers have tried to do with their 2017 third-round draft pick, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, has not worked. He has played three-deep coverage or man coverage most of the time. He is not getting help over the top. I think one of the things that the coaching staff could have done is adjusted some safety help to not put Witherspoon on an island all the time.

[RELATED: Russell Wilson threw Fred Warner's shoe, triggered Kyle Shanahan's outburst]

They could allow Richard Sherman to play one-on-one on his side and shut down his side with the experience he brings. They should roll coverage every now and then and help Witherspoon out. I think that’s been part of the problem with this scheme. The 49ers simply do not have the same kind of quality players in their defensive backfield that Seattle had with the Legion of Boom. Obviously, injuries have been a problem in the secondary, along with communication problems between the safeties and corners, but your scheme has to make adjustments to fit your players.

Edge rusher will make a difference

The 49ers are currently in line to have the No. 1 overall pick. The best player in next year’s draft is expected to be edge rusher Nick Bosa. This could work out perfectly for the 49ers.

The big man, DeForest Buckner, has been doing an outstanding job. The 49ers are getting some good pressure from Buckner, who leads the team with nine sacks. They have gotten some pressure sporadically from Cassius Marsh and Ronald Blair, but that hasn’t been consistent enough. And they have not gotten anything out of Solomon Thomas.

What the 49ers need more than anything is to add some strength on the edge. In order to play this type of pass coverage in the secondary, the 49ers need pressure from their front four.

If they are not getting pressure consistently from the edge, that is difficult for this defense to overcome. Eventually teams are going to find the holes in their zone and be able to attack them. That’s been a problem throughout this season.

Germany carries 49ers' Mark Nzeocha to lead in Pro Bowl voting

By Matt Maiocco December 05, 2018 1:58 PM

Riding the wave of international popularity, 49ers special-teams player Mark Nzeocha is atop the list of NFL Pro Bowl voting.

Nzeocha, who played college football at Wyoming, is from Neusitz, Germany. The small town is located approximately an hour east of Nuremberg in the southern part of the country. His parents and two of his brothers still live there.

“It’s a big thing back home,” Nzeocha said last week. “In Germany, they’re promoting it big time.

“Over the years, the interest in football has been growing. But I had no idea.”

Nzeocha and fullback Kyle Juszczyk are the only 49ers players who lead in the Pro Bowl voting through Dec. 4.

Nzeocha is the top vote-getter among special teams players. He is second on the 49ers with six special-teams tackles. Raheem Mostert, who sustained a fractured forearm in Week 10, leads the 49ers with seven special-teams tackle.

Tight end George Kittle ranks third in voting, while defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is No. 4 and kicker Robbie Gould is No. 5.

Votes from fans count one-third in the Pro Bowl selection process, with votes from players and coaches also counting one-third apiece.

Fullback
1, Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
2, Anthony Sherman, Chiefs
3, Roosevelt Nix , Steelers
4, Zach Line, Saints
5, Alex Armah, Panthers

Tight end
1, Travis Kelce, Kansas City
2, Zach Ertz, Philadelphia
3, George Kittle, 49ers
4, Eric Ebron, Indianapolis
5, Rob Gronkowski, New England

Defensive tackle
1, Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams
2, Geno Atkins, Cincinnati
3, Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh
4, DeForest Buckner, 49ers
5, Sheldon Rankins, New Orleans

Kicker
1, Wil Lutz, New Orleans
2, Graham Gano, Carolina
3, Justin Tucker, Baltimore
4, Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh
5, Robbie Gould, 49ers

Special teams
1, Mark Nzeocha, 49ers
2, Roosevelt Nix, Pittsburgh
3, Justin Hardee, New Orleans
4, Sherrick McManis, Chicago
5, Matt Slater, New England

Kyle Shanahan hopes he made decision difficult for Broncos' brass

By Matt Maiocco December 05, 2018 1:43 PM

Kyle Shanahan was certain he was not going to be hired as the next coach of the team his father led to two Super Bowl titles.

But after a four-hour interview in January 2017, Shanahan seemed to be a serious contender for the Denver Broncos job that ended up going to Vance Joseph. Kansas City special-teams coordinator Dave Toub was the only other candidate for the opening after Gary Kubiak resigned.

“I’d like to think I made the decision hard of them, but I didn’t think I had much of a chance before,” Shanahan said Wednesday, as the 49ers prepare to face the Broncos on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Shanahan’s father, Mike, still lives in the Denver area. Shanahan and his wife, Mandy, still consider that area home.

“But I definitely happy where I’m am, and I think it’s definitely a better situation not being there with my dad,” Shanahan said. “I enjoy going back there to visit, but I like living where I’m at.”

Shanahan interviewed for three head-coaching jobs in the first week of January while he was the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator. He met with the 49ers and Broncos on Jan. 6. A day later, he interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Another scheduled interview got canceled when weather issues prevented Rams officials from traveling to Atlanta to meet with Shanahan.

Shanahan interviewed with Broncos general manager John Elway and president Joe Ellis – two men who knew when he was much younger and his father was with the Broncos organization.

Now, Shanahan believes it was probably the better fit to step away from his father’s shadow and take his first head-coaching job with the 49ers, where he hand-picked general manager John Lynch.

But things have not exactly been smooth for Shanahan. After the 49ers went 6-10, the club has fallen to a 2-10 record with just four games remaining in his second season in charge.

Kyle Shanahan said his father’s input is always encouraged, and they speak regularly. He compared the dynamic to when he was in college and would call his dad after games to share his thoughts.

“He does the same thing to me that I did to him my entire life,” Kyle Shanahan said. “No matter how busy he was, he had to make sure he set aside to spend about 20 minutes to answer or return my phone call when I was in college so I could tell him all the things he did right and he did wrong.

“He always took it. Now that I look back on it, he was probably watching film and halfway listening to me the whole time. At least I thought he was (listening). He does the same to me. But I definitely listen to him more than he did to me.”

