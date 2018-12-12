49ers

Jeff Garcia: Nick Mullens continues to do what's asked of him

jeff_garcia_three-steph_drop.jpg
NBC SPORTS BAY AREA

Jeff Garcia: Nick Mullens continues to do what's asked of him

By Jeff Garcia December 12, 2018 1:00 PM

Editor’s note: Former 49ers Pro Bowl quarterback Jeff Garcia, now an NBC Sports Bay Area analyst, shares his thoughts on the team each week throughout the season. This week, he takes a look at two impressive young guys on offense.

The 49ers turned to their young players against the Denver Broncos, and those guys stepped up.

As much as the Broncos were coming in on a three-game win streak, they had some issues with young guys taking more prominent roles on the field. The 49ers turned to their own group of youngsters, and those guys played well. It was good to see.

Rookie defensive backs D.J. Reed Jr. and Marcell Harris played really solid football. They were involved. They were all over the field, combining for 19 tackles.

Harris made two big stops on back-to-back, third- and fourth-down plays in the fourth quarter. That was a big sequence, as the 49ers were protecting their lead.

The 49ers led 20-0 at halftime. The offense did not score in the second half. They will need four good quarters to hang with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Nothing to knock with Nick

Every week we’re trying to pick apart Nick Mullens’ game and figure out his weakness that can be exposed as he moves forward. But every week, he steps up and does his job. There has not been any noticeable drop-off.

The Tampa Bay game was the worst showing for the entire team this season. But in four of his five starts, Nick has played some pretty good football. He has been very efficient and makes good decisions with the football.

Against the Broncos, the second half was nowhere near the first half. They pulled the reins back a little and tried to focus on the running game. The big mistake was the interception, but even that was not his fault. It was a pass that should have been caught, but it was deflected into the defender’s hands.

Nick continues to play good, clean football. It is hard to say anything negative about him, especially because he is not surrounded by a bunch of elite weapons. There really is no No. 1 wide receiver out there, though Dante Pettis is doing a lot of good things. It’s good to get Marquise Goodwin back out there.

[RELATED: Pettis leads 49ers receivers in snaps]

The 49ers are playing a running back, Jeff Wilson Jr., who is essentially the fifth man in line. Of course, tight end George Kittle is doing some great things. Nick is doing a great job of getting the ball into the right guy’s hands. He is making plays and moving the chains.

For being on a big stage in his first opportunity in the NFL, Nick Mullens is doing everything the 49ers are asking of him.

Kittle channeling his inner T.O.

George Kittle is fun to watch. He’s got a great attitude. You wish more guys had his attitude and his approach to the game. He is refreshing.

Of course, he has a lot of athletic ability. But what I see most from Kittle is the fight within him. He is not going to be denied. It’s his mental and physical toughness. He takes the approach into every game that he is going to be the difference-maker. He is going to battle every single play, whether he is blocking or running a route. He wants to be the best player on the field.

When he gets the ball in his hands, you see can see how he runs. It’s like when T.O. used to run those slant routes or take those quick throws and turn them into big gains. T.O. ran with purpose, with anger and with an attitude that showed, “I am going to get to the end zone.” You see that with Kittle, too.

The guy can move. When he starts getting down the field, he does not want to be stopped. You see the same approach when he blocks on the line of scrimmage. He takes pride in his work. That’s what makes him so good.

It’s too bad he did not get the ball in the second half to get the single-game yardage record for a tight end. That is a record that has stood for a long time, and it’s unfortunate he did not get that opportunity to break Shannon Sharpe’s mark.

Closest thing to the playoffs

The Niners have to be feeling good about themselves coming out of last week with a win. Denver had a lot riding on that game. They were competing for a playoff spot, and the Niners knocked them off.

Seattle comes to Levi’s Stadium playing some really good football, especially on defense. What they did Monday night against Minnesota and all their weapons across the board was very impressive.

The 49ers know what they’re up against. They know what it’s going to take to win this game. In Seattle, the offense played well in the second half. They have to match that.

They must be better on the defensive side. You know Seattle is going to come in and play smash-mouth football with their three-headed monster rotation at running back. Obviously, the defense has to contain Russell Wilson. They must keep him in the pocket, and force him to throw over defenders and not through lanes.

Seattle is one of the hotter teams in the National Football League right now. It would be a great opportunity to play with a nothing-to-lose mindset. There is nothing on the line for the 49ers in this game, outside of playing for pride and showing they can knock off a playoff team.

And if they can do that with their young players just two weeks after getting blown out in Seattle, it would serve as a great building block for the future.

49ers injury report: Jaquiski Tartt, K'Waun Williams remain sidelined

breidatarttusatsi.jpg
USATSI

49ers injury report: Jaquiski Tartt, K'Waun Williams remain sidelined

By Matt Maiocco December 12, 2018 2:09 PM

SANTA CLARA – Defensive backs Jaquiski Tartt and K’Waun Williams remained out of practice Wednesday, as the 49ers began preparations to face the Seattle Seahawks.

Tartt (shoulder) and Williams (knee) sustained injuries in the 49ers’ Dec. 2 game at Seattle. Both players were inactive in the 49ers’ 20-14 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Defensive lineman Cassius Marsh also did not practice, as he remains in the NFL’s return-to-play protocol after sustaining a concussion on Sunday. Marsh was evaluated for a concussion the following day.

Linebacker and special-teams player Mark Nzeocha did not practice due to a groin injury.

Running back Matt Breida (ankle) returned to limited practice on Wednesday. He was inactive against the Broncos.

Offensive linemen Weston Richburg (knee) and Laken Tomlinson (hip), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (back), and linebacker Malcolm Smith (Achilles) were limited.

49ers practice report

WEDNESDAY
Did not practice
DE Cassius Marsh (concussion)
LB Mark Nzeocha (groin)
T Joe Staley (not injury related)
S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)
CB K'Waun Williams (knee)

Limited practice
RB Matt Breida (ankle)
DT D.J. Jones (back)
C Weston Richburg (knee),
LB Malcolm Smith (achilles)
G Laken Tomlinson (hip)

Kyle Shanahan explains how 49ers messed up 'victory formation' vs. Broncos

shanahanap.jpg
AP

Kyle Shanahan explains how 49ers messed up 'victory formation' vs. Broncos

By Matt Maiocco December 12, 2018 12:44 PM

SANTA CLARA – Coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers learned some valuable lessons from their horrendous clock management at the end of Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos.

Rarely before has “victory formation” been botched in such a way to enable the opponent a final chance to pull off the victory. But that is what happened at Levi's Stadium, leaving both teams stunned that Denver still had time to run a play.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal because we won now,” Shanahan said Wedesday, three days after the 49ers’ 20-14 win over the Brocnos. “It would have been a huge deal.”

Shanahan explained what led to quarterback Nick Mullens snapping the ball on fourth down with :07 remaining on the play clock and :08 remaining on the game clock. After gaining a first down on the final play before the two-minute warning, it should have easily taken just four kneeldowns from Mullens to run out the clock. The Broncos did not have any timeouts remaining.

But things started to go wrong when Mullens snapped the ball with :08 remaining on the playclock on second down. They still should have been able to run out the clock on fourth down.

But Mullens lost track of the downs. Shanahan said he was yelling at Mullens to take a “slow knee” to enable a couple of extra seconds to run off the clock to ensure that the Broncos would not get another chance.

“The problem was when we were telling him that, he’s not thinking much and you tell him and he looked right up at the scoreboard, you can see it on tape, the scoreboard says third and 12,” Shanahan said. “It’s fourth and 12.”

Shanahan had already taken off his headset at that point and was not using the sideline-to-helmet radio signal to communicate with Mullens. He said he would never do that again.

“But it’s a good learning lesson for him that you snap it at one second no matter what, that you don’t pay attention to the scoreboard because they’re not always on it, and that your coach should never take his headset off,” Shanahan said. “So I’m going to try not to, unless we’re up a lot.”

On the Broncos’ final play, Tim Patrick caught a 20-yard pass from Case Keenum, but his attempted lateral throw intended for running back Devontae Booker skipped out of bounds to end the game.

Load more