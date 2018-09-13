SANTA CLARA -- It does not get more Belichickian than the approach Jimmy Garoppolo is taking this week as the 49ers look to bounce back after an error-riddled season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 49ers quarterback divulged the message he has been sharing this week with his teammates:

“It’s just, ‘We’re on to Detroit,'” Garoppolo said.

Garoppolo completed fewer than 50 percent of his pass attempts, going 15 of 33 for 261 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in the 49ers’ 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. His 45.1 passer rating was worst among all quarterbacks in the opening week who attempted at least 20 passes.

The attention quickly shifted -- as New England coach Bill Belichick often advises when he does not appreciate a certain line of questioning about something in the past – to the upcoming game. The 49ers’ home opener comes on Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Levi’s Stadium.

“There’s a lot of things that we need to put into this week and that’s kind of how the whole season goes,” Garoppolo said. “It’s a 24-hour rule after the game whether you win or lose, and then it’s on to the next opponent.”

Some of Garoppolo’s problems – two of his interceptions and a missed throw to tight end George Kittle in the end zone -- in Minnesota were of his own making. But he also did not get a lot of help. There were potential big plays on catchable passes that fell to the ground, and Kendrick Bourne ran the wrong route, which hung Garoppolo out to dry for an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Has coach Kyle Shanahan detected any change in the quarterback’s demeanor this week?

“No, it’s been the exact same,” Shanahan said. “I’d be disappointed if it was different. Jimmy tries his hardest every week. I know he didn’t have his best game last week, but he doesn’t need to come in here and make stuff up.

“He’s had some successful games in this league. He’s going to have plenty more. He just needs to get back to work. He went against a good defense, they made some good plays and we missed some. That’s what it was and now we’re ready to do better this week.”

Said Garoppolo, “I come in here every day grinding, trying to be the best quarterback for this team that I can be. As long as I have that mindset, I think I’ll be all right.”

Garoppolo now takes one loss on his resume into his ninth career NFL start. And he will be facing a coach whose defenses he has gone up against more than any one else throughout his five-year NFL career.

Former New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is the Lions’ first-year head coach. His new team is coming off a disastrous 48-17 home loss to the New York Giants in his debut.

“There’s a couple of little things you remember from over the years and stuff,” Garoppolo said. “But Matty P’s a smart coach, and I’m sure they’ll have something game-planned for us.

“They’re talented. Matty P, they’re a game-plan team. Across the board, good D-line, they get penetration, they set the edge, fast linebackers and talented secondary. They’re good at every level. We’ll have to come out with a good mindset.”

