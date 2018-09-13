49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo channels Bill Belichick as 49ers look ahead to Lions

Jimmy Garoppolo channels Bill Belichick as 49ers look ahead to Lions

By Matt Maiocco September 13, 2018 7:28 AM

The 49ers Insider Podcast

SANTA CLARA -- It does not get more Belichickian than the approach Jimmy Garoppolo is taking this week as the 49ers look to bounce back after an error-riddled season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 49ers quarterback divulged the message he has been sharing this week with his teammates:

“It’s just, ‘We’re on to Detroit,'” Garoppolo said.

Garoppolo completed fewer than 50 percent of his pass attempts, going 15 of 33 for 261 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in the 49ers’ 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. His 45.1 passer rating was worst among all quarterbacks in the opening week who attempted at least 20 passes.

The attention quickly shifted -- as New England coach Bill Belichick often advises when he does not appreciate a certain line of questioning about something in the past – to the upcoming game. The 49ers’ home opener comes on Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Levi’s Stadium.

“There’s a lot of things that we need to put into this week and that’s kind of how the whole season goes,” Garoppolo said. “It’s a 24-hour rule after the game whether you win or lose, and then it’s on to the next opponent.”

Some of Garoppolo’s problems – two of his interceptions and a missed throw to tight end George Kittle in the end zone -- in Minnesota were of his own making. But he also did not get a lot of help. There were potential big plays on catchable passes that fell to the ground, and Kendrick Bourne ran the wrong route, which hung Garoppolo out to dry for an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Has coach Kyle Shanahan detected any change in the quarterback’s demeanor this week?

“No, it’s been the exact same,” Shanahan said. “I’d be disappointed if it was different. Jimmy tries his hardest every week. I know he didn’t have his best game last week, but he doesn’t need to come in here and make stuff up.

“He’s had some successful games in this league. He’s going to have plenty more. He just needs to get back to work. He went against a good defense, they made some good plays and we missed some. That’s what it was and now we’re ready to do better this week.”

Said Garoppolo, “I come in here every day grinding, trying to be the best quarterback for this team that I can be. As long as I have that mindset, I think I’ll be all right.”

Garoppolo now takes one loss on his resume into his ninth career NFL start. And he will be facing a coach whose defenses he has gone up against more than any one else throughout his five-year NFL career.

Former New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is the Lions’ first-year head coach. His new team is coming off a disastrous 48-17 home loss to the New York Giants in his debut.

“There’s a couple of little things you remember from over the years and stuff,” Garoppolo said. “But Matty P’s a smart coach, and I’m sure they’ll have something game-planned for us.

“They’re talented. Matty P, they’re a game-plan team. Across the board, good D-line, they get penetration, they set the edge, fast linebackers and talented secondary. They’re good at every level. We’ll have to come out with a good mindset.”

This Sunday, be sure to watch 49ers Pregame Live at 12 p.m. and 49ers Postgame Live immediately after the game on NBC Sports Bay Area and live streaming on the NBC Sports app. Greg Papa, Donte Whitner, Jeff Garcia, Matt Maiocco and Laura Britt will have everything you need to know from the 49ers’ season opener.

Seven former 49ers nominated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019

garciabryantap.jpg
AP

Seven former 49ers nominated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019

By Matt Maiocco September 13, 2018 10:00 AM

The 49ers Insider Podcast

Seven former 49ers were announced Thursday among the 102 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

The list includes Jeff Garcia, who joins four other quarterbacks – Randall Cunningham, Dave Krieg, Donovan McNabb and Steve McNair – to be nominated. Garcia, currently an analyst on NBC Sports Bay Area, was a four-time Pro Bowl selection in his 11-year NFL career. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in three consecutive seasons with the 49ers (2000-2002). Garcia is the last 49ers quarterback to earn a trip to the Pro Bowl.

The other former 49ers to be nominated for the Hall of Fame are running back Ricky Watters, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, tight end Brent Jones, defensive lineman Bryant Young, linebacker Takeo Spikes and safety Tim McDonald.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch, a nine-time Pro Bowl player with Tampa Bay and Denver in his 15-year career, returns as a nominee. He has advanced as a finalists in the top 15 for the past five years.

There are four first-year eligible players among the nominees: tight end Tony Gonzalez, linebacker London Fletcher, cornerback Champ Bailey and safety Ed Reed.

Former 49ers running back Roger Craig, who is more than 25 years removed from his NFL career, is no longer eligible as a modern-era finalist.

The list of modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November. In January, the list will be narrowed to 15 finalists.

The 48-member selection committee will consider 18 finalists to be among the four to eight individuals elected into the Hall of Fame during a meeting on the day before Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. The 15 modern-era finalists will be joined by the senior finalist, Johnny Robinson, and the contributor finalists, Pat Bowlen and Gil Brandt.

Modern Era Nominees

*Finalist in 2018; (Players and coaches must have last played or coached at least five full seasons to be eligible for nomination. Therefore, any individual who last played or coached in 2013 are eligible for the first time in 2019).

QUARTERBACKS (5) — Randall Cunningham, Dave Krieg, Jeff Garcia, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair

RUNNING BACKS (14) — Shaun Alexander, Tiki Barber, Earnest Byner, Larry Centers, Corey Dillon, Eddie George, *Edgerrin James, Darryl Johnston, Eric Metcalf (WR/KR/PR), Clinton Portis, Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker (also KR), Chris Warren, Ricky Watters

WIDE RECEIVERS (9) — *Isaac Bruce, Gary Clark, Henry Ellard (also PR), Torry Holt, Chad Johnson, Derrick Mason, Sterling Sharpe, Rod Smith, Hines Ward

TIGHT ENDS (4) — Mark Bavaro, Tony Gonzalez, Brent Jones, Jay Novacek

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (15) — Willie Anderson (T), *Tony Boselli (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ray Donaldson (C), *Alan Faneca (G), Chris Hinton (G/T), Kent Hull (C), *Steve Hutchinson (G), Mike Kenn (T), Olin Kreutz (C), *Kevin Mawae (C/G), Tom Nalen (C), Chris Samuels (T), Richmond Webb (T), Steve Wisniewski (G)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (7) — La’Roi Glover (DT/NT), Russell Maryland (DT), Leslie O’Neal (DE), Simeon Rice (DE), Richard Seymour (DT), Neil Smith (DE), Bryant Young (DT)

LINEBACKERS (14) — Carl Banks, Cornelius Bennett, Tedy Bruschi, London Fletcher, Seth Joyner, Wilber Marshall, Clay Matthews, Willie McGinest (also DE), Karl Mecklenburg, Sam Mills, Chris Spielman, Takeo Spikes, Darryl Talley, Zach Thomas

DEFENSIVE BACKS (18) — Eric Allen (CB), Steve Atwater (S), Champ Bailey (CB), Ronde Barber (CB/S), Bill Bates (S), LeRoy Butler (S), Nick Collins (S), Thomas Everett (S), Rodney Harrison (S), *Ty Law (CB), Albert Lewis (CB), *John Lynch (S), Tim McDonald (S), Ed Reed (FS), Dennis Smith (S), Troy Vincent (CB), Adrian Wilson (S), Darren Woodson (S)

PUNTERS/KICKER (3) — Jason Elam (K), Jeff Feagles (P), Sean Landeta (P)

SPECIAL TEAMS (2) — Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB), Steve Tasker (ST also WR)

COACHES (11) — Don Coryell, Bill Cowher, Tom Flores, Jim Hanifan, Mike Holmgren, Jimmy Johnson, Richie Petitbon, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, Clark Shaughnessy, Dick Vermeil

49ers-Lions Injury Report: Marquise Goodwin sits out with thigh injury

49ers-Lions Injury Report: Marquise Goodwin sits out with thigh injury

By Matt Maiocco September 12, 2018 4:00 PM

The 49ers Insider Podcast

SANTA CLARA – The 49ers opened their week of preparation to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday with a lot of question marks.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin had a deep thigh contusion and will likely be listed as questionable for the game, along with guards Mike Person (foot) and Joshua Garnett (toe), and linebacker Malcolm Smith (hamstring). None of those players practiced in pads on Wednesday. Goodwin, Person and Garnett sustained injury in the season opener againt the Minnesota Vikings, while Smith has not played since the first preseason game.

“They’ll be day-to-day,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanhan said. “Hopefully, they’ll have a chance this Sunday.”

In addition, safety Adrian Colbert did not practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

The 49ers placed linebacker Brock Coyle on injured reserve on Wednesday. Coyle sustained a concussion in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Vikings. Shanahan said Coyle also sustained a compression facture of the fourth thoracic vertebra, which is located in the upper region of the middle back. Players on injured reserve must spend a minimum of eight weeks on injured reserve before becoming eligible to return to action.

“He will recover at some time this year, but we know it’s going to be at least six weeks before he can have a chance to play football,” Shanahan said.

Wednesday’s Injury Report

49ERS
Did not practice
S Adrian Colbert (hamstring)
G Joshua Garnett (toe)
WR Marquise Goodwin (quadricep)
G Mike Person (foot)
LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring)
T Joe Staley (not injury related – vet day)

Limited practice
OL Erik Magnuson (hamstring)
S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)
CB K'Waun Williams (rib)
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (ankle)

LIONS
Did not practice
T Andrew Donnal (knee)
G T.J. Lang (back)

Limited practice
DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder)

Full participation
RB LeGarrette Blount (shoulder)
QB Matthew Stafford (shin)

This Sunday, be sure to watch 49ers Pregame Live at 12 p.m. and 49ers Postgame Live immediately after the game on NBC Sports Bay Area and live streaming on the NBC Sports app. Greg Papa, Donte Whitner, Jeff Garcia, Matt Maiocco and Laura Britt will have everything you need to know from the 49ers’ home opener.

Load more