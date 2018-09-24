49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo knee injury isn't Taylor Swift's fault, and here's why

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff September 24, 2018 9:45 PM

Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the season Sunday when his left leg buckled as he tried to cut on the Arrowhead Stadium turf. So will there now be bad blood between 49ers fans and Taylor Swift?

Let us explain ...

Swift’s Sept. 8 show at Arrowhead set a stadium record for concert attendance with 58,611 -- set list here, for those interested. The immense crowd -- some of which stood on the natural grass playing field -- forced officials at the Chiefs' stadium to re-sod the turf, and just 15 days later, the 49ers were left with a blank space at starting quarterback after Garoppolo tore his ACL on that surface.

Kyle Shanahan wasn't happy about losing his QB, to say the least, and the 49ers coach mentioned the turf re-sodding when asked Monday if the team would review its training methods because of ACL tears for Garoppolo and running back Jerick McKinnon in the past month.

"People can, if they want. I personally think they're wasting time," Shanahan said of possible training program changes. "One guy made a cut in Kansas City on some re-sodded turf after a Taylor Swift concert -- I don't know if that had anything to do with it -- and the other guy made a cut on our practice field in the last play of practice. So, whatever information we get, it wouldn't affect me very much. We can't tell them to avoid Kansas City if we play there."

As Shanahan mentioned, no one knows if the turf conditions led to Garoppolo's season-ending injury, and it probably didn't. ACL tears, unfortunately, are commonplace in football, and correlation doesn't imply causation. Plus, a 2017 U2 concert at Arrowhead just five days before a Chiefs-Eagles game didn't lead to any documented catastrophic injuries.

So, Shanahan, the 49ers and The Faithful will have to stop wondering if this is why we can't have nice things, then just shake it off. There's 13 games left, and anything can happen in today's NFL.

Click to watch Shanahan's full press conference on YouTube

NFL co-rushing leader Matt Breida questionable vs. Chargers

breidaap.jpg
AP

By Matt Maiocco September 24, 2018 5:13 PM

SANTA CLARA -- Running back Matt Breida, who is tied for the NFL’s rushing lead, is listed as questionable for the 49ers’ Week 4 game at the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

Breida sustained a hyperextended right knee Sunday during the first half of the 49ers’ 38-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He returned in the third quarter and finished with 90 yards on 10 carries. Breida on Monday also had some calf soreness, Shanahan said.

Shanahan made note of the playing surface at Arrowhead Stadium, which recently had been re-sodded after a Sept. 8 Taylor Swift concert. He said he wasn't sure if the turf had anything to do with the injuries to Breida or quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who tore the ACL in his left knee when he tried to make a cut near the left sideline to stay inbounds.

Entering the Monday night game, Breida is tied for the NFL lead with Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott with 274 rushing yards on the season. Breida has carried the ball 32 times this season and is averaging 8.6 yards per attempt. Elliott has attempted 48 runs.

Shanahan gave other 49ers injury updates Monday:

-- Cornerback Richard Sherman has a calf strain and is expected to miss a couple of weeks.

-- Guard Mike Person has a knee sprain and is questionable for the game against the Chargers.

-- Guard Joshua Garnett still is nursing a toe injury and isn't expected to be available.

-- Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin made it through Sunday’s game healthy after sitting out Week 2 with a deep thigh bruise.

-- Safety Adrian Colbert sustained a hip injury and will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

-- Running back Alfred Morris had an ankle injury but returned to action. His practice availability will be determined Wednesday.

Click to watch Shanahan's full press conference on YouTube

Nick Mullens in line for 49ers promotion; Colin Kaepernick not an option

By Matt Maiocco September 24, 2018 4:33 PM

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers will elevate quarterback Nick Mullens from the practice squad to serve as C.J. Beathard’s backup after Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a season-ending knee injury Sunday.

The 49ers also will bring in a group of free-agent quarterbacks to work out Tuesday, coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

“I know we’re working out a number of guys tomorrow,” Shanahan said. “Right now, our plan is bring Nick up, so we have two right away.”

The group of quarterbacks expected to work out for the 49ers includes veteran free agents Kellen Clemens, T.J. Yates and Tom Savage. Shanahan said the team also has reached out to Matt Moore, but the coach said he wasn't sure if the QB would attend the workout.

One player who will not be at the workout is Colin Kaepernick, Shanahan said. He said the team hasn't discussed Kaepernick this year after he was a subject of conversations a year ago.

“I made that decision [to not pursue Kaepernick] because of the style of offense we wanted to go with,” Shanahan said. “That’s kind of what I said last year. It’s the same situation now. I always look into what style of offense I want to do, what style of offense we’ve been doing for the last two years.

“When you start to get to these quarterbacks we’re talking about, C.J.’s our guy, and we have Nick Mullens backing him up. When you get into a third or fourth guy, whoever that is, you’d like to bring in guys who you felt you didn’t have to change much of your offense for.”

Garoppolo is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair his torn left ACL at some point in the next week or two after his swelling goes down. Shanahan said he wasn't aware of any additional damage to Garoppolo’s knee.

Clemens, 35, is a 12-year NFL veteran who has started 21 of his 64 career games during his career with the New York Jets, St. Louis Rams and the Chargers. He has 16 career touchdown passes and 21 interceptions.

Yates, 31, started 10 of the 20 games in which he appeared with the Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. He has 10 TD passes and 11 interceptions.

Savage, 28, has started nine of his 13 games with the Texans. He has thrown five TD passes and seven interceptions.

Moore, 34, is a 10-year pro who has 30 career starts in his 49 appearances with the Carolina Panthers and Dolphins. He has thrown 45 TD passes and 31 interceptions.

Click to watch Shanahan's full press conference

