Jimmy Garoppolo's jersey is more popular than Tom Brady's

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff September 06, 2018 3:24 PM

It's official. Jimmy Garoppolo has surpassed Tom Brady.

Okay, it's just in jersey sales, but still, the 49ers quarterback has the No. 2 best-selling jersey in the NFL, according to Fanatics.com.

As for Garoppolo's former teammate in New England, Brady is ranked No. 4, down from No. 2 last season.

New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley comes in at No. 1, while Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is No. 3 and former Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack is No. 5.

49ers notes: Long journey brings Mike Person back where he started

By Matt Maiocco September 06, 2018 6:32 PM

SANTA CLARA – Offensive lineman Mike Person spent his entire rookie season on the 49ers’ 53-man roster but never appeared in a game.

One year later, when he was cut, he thought his career might be over.

“That was my first experience getting released and I didn’t know. Is this it?” Person said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen.

“I’ve been able to stick it out eight years now. I’ve bounced around a little bit. But somehow, someway, I’ve found a way.”

From his beginnings as a seventh-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2011 and living with teammate Joe Staley for two weeks during the lockout that summer to participate in the Alex Smith-led workouts at San Jose State, Person persevered through every step along his journey.

After spending time in Indianapolis, Seattle, St. Louis, Atlanta, Kansas City and Indianapolis, again, he is back with the 49ers. Person had a strong training camp and is in line to open the season as the starter at right guard.

He is also back with Kyle Shanahan, who was offensive coordinator with the Falcons when Person started 14 games at center in 2015.

“I had a grasp of the playbook coming in,” Person said. “That was nice. I knew once San Francisco called, there was an opportunity I really wanted to pursue, because I loved playing for Kyle and this offense.”

Person was not considered to be competing for a starting job upon his arrival. But veteran Jonathan Cooper was slow to come around from a knee injury, and Joshua Garnett missed significant time in training camp with a knee condition of his own. Cooper was cut, and Garnett is behind Person in the race to start Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I’m a better player now, both physically and mentally,” Person said.

Familiarity with Cousins ‘Overrated’

Shanahan knows Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins well from their days together in Washington in 2012 and ’13. But Shanahan said that means nothing now – especially with Cousins running a new scheme under first-year Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.

“I think all that stuff is overrated,” Shanahan said. “We don’t know what system Kirk is running. Kirk struggles when people aren’t open and there’s free hitters coming at him. That’s every single quarterback in the league. We got to cover well and get after him and disguise things pretty good. Because when he knows what he’s doing and where he’s going and people are open in rhythm, he’s as automatic as anyone.”

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said Shanahan is involved with the entire team on a weekly basis but did not divulge whether this week was any different than other weeks.

“Kyle’s always involved every week,” Saleh said. “Kyle’s very, very good at trying to formulate a plan for the entire team, to understand what it’s going to take as a team to win.”

Practice Squad Shuffle

The 49ers signed defensive lineman Daeshon Hall to the team’s practice squad and released undrafted rookie defensive lineman Niles Scott. Hall (6-5, 265) was a third-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2017 NFL Draft. He saw action in the opener last season against the 49ers. He injured his knee in practice and spent the remainder of the season on injured reserve. The Panthers waived him on Sept. 1.

This ‘N’ That

Defensive lineman Ronald Blair left no doubt about his spot on the 49ers’ roster with his performance a week ago in the final preseason game. It’s uncertain what kind of role Blair will have on game days in the regular season, but he certainly has a supporter in Saleh. “I always mess with the staff. I always say, ‘If you like winning, then you like Ronnie,’” Saleh said. “He just always wins. He always finishes on the block. He does what he’s supposed to do. He’s got great versatility. We love Ronnie. We love his work ethic. He stands for everything we believe in. He gets the job done.” . . . Jeremiah Attaochu did not play in the final preseason game and ended up getting cut. “He did flash,” Saleh said. “It always comes back down to dependability and whether or not you can be available for game day.” Attaochu signed with the New York Jets after the 49ers released him. . . The 49ers won all three road games Jimmy Garoppolo started last season. Elvis Grbac (1995) holds the club record for quarterbacks with four consecutive road victories to begin his 49ers career. “It’s kind of a you-against-the-world environment that you’re in,” Garoppolo said. “I’ve never played there before, but I’ve heard good things about the stadium. So it’ll be a good, fun environment.”

49ers-Vikings Injury Report: Malcolm Smith's availability in question

By Matt Maiocco September 06, 2018 4:42 PM

SANTA CLARA – Linebacker Malcolm Smith was limited in practice Thursday, casting his availability for the 49ers’ season opener into question.

Smith missed all of last season with a torn pectoral sustained before the team’s first preseason game. He played in just six snaps for the 49ers in the first exhibition game this summer before exiting with a hamstring strain.

While defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said prior to practice Thursday that Smith “looks good for game day,” his availability for the opener Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings does not appear to be a sure thing.

Brock Coyle could get the nod to start at the weakside linebacker spot if Smith is unable to play.

Rookie Fred Warner will start at middle linebacker, a position that relays the defensive signals from the coaching staff to the huddle. Saleh said it is a role that is not too big for Warner.

“He was one of, if not the smartest interviews I’ve ever had personally at the combine for a linebacker,” Saleh said. “He’s picked it up well. He’s got great command of it. He’s got a long way to go. I don’t want to crown him quite yet, but he’s a rookie, he’s going to have his peaks and valleys, but we have great confidence in him.”

Defensive back Jimmie Ward (quadriceps) and offensive tackle Garry Gilliam took part in full practice on Thursday. Both players will be available for Sunday’s game.

Thursday’s Injury Report

49ERS
Did not practice
T Erik Magnuson (hamstring)

Limited practice
LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring)

Full participation
T Garry Gilliam (concussion)
DB Jimmie Ward (quadricep)

VIKINGS
Did not practice
RB Roc Thomas (ankle)

Limited practice
CB Mackensie Alexander (ankle)
T Aviante Collins (elbow)
C Pat Elflein (ankle, shoulder)
T Riley Reiff (foot)
CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring)

Full participation
WR Stacy Coley (groin)
CB Marcus Sherels (hamstring)

