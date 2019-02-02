49ers

Kyle Shanahan explains how NFL Next Gen data helps 49ers in practice

By Jennifer Lee Chan February 02, 2019 9:26 AM

Kyle Shanahan was working with Zebra Technologies, the company that collects all of the NFL Next Gen data, during Super Bowl week in Atlanta, and the coach shared how he and the 49ers staff use the information to their advantage.

While each player, game ball and referee is tracked in every NFL game, not every team tracks its players during practice. The 49ers do, though, and Shanahan explained why.

"We've been using the heck out of them the last few years,” Shanahan said this week on ESPN's "Golic and Wingo." "We track all of our players. It tells you how fast a guy is, how slow a guy is. It's been great for us.

"You always try to temper practice and things like that. 'Hey, I think our guys are doing too much, let’s take it down.' But you were always going off your gut feel."

With accurate tracking during practice, the 49ers can see how much a player has run in each session. It will indicate if a player is markedly inconsistent or not reaching their peak speed.

"We always want guys to run their fastest on Sunday," Shanahan said, "but you don't want to run your fastest seven days a week. But if you only run your fastest on Sunday, that's going to make you much more susceptible to pulling hamstrings and things like that.

"We always try to get them to get to their max speed at least one time during a week before Sunday. Now, instead of a guy just telling us he's running his fastest, we can actually see."

Shanahan joked that while it does make players a little paranoid, it helps everyone. The science and tracking behind it assists the training staff to understand how to keep players from becoming overworked.

If a player has a sudden drop-off in production, it opens communication. They can explain a sickness or soreness, and practice reps can be modified.

"If there's ever a red flag on something," Shanahan said, "like, 'Hey, this guy has always been this way every Wednesday, and for some reason this Wednesday, he was at this number. What’s wrong with him?' 'Oh he was sick today.' So, that makes sense.

"This is something we’ve done our whole career, but you're actually just guessing and going off watching people and stuff. So it's nice just to have some numbers with it."

The technology not only is used to track current players but prospects as well. Every player at last month's Senior Bowl was monitored, and it will help staffs evaluate players heading into the NFL draft. That just proves Next Gen stats have become a valuable tool for coaches and scouts around the league.

By Matt Maiocco February 02, 2019 2:49 PM

ATLANTA – Former Raiders coach Tom Flores and 49ers general manager John Lynch on Saturday fell short of the required votes to be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 48 voters selected the Class of 2019, which included first-ballot inductees tight end Tony Gonzalez, safety Ed Reed and cornerback Champ Bailey. Cornerback Ty Law and center Kevin Mawae were also voted into the Hall of Fame on the modern-era ballot.

Seniors nominee Johnny Robinson, and contributors Pat Bowlen and Gil Brandt round out the eight-person Hall of Fame class. Those eight individuals will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 3.

Gonzalez, who played football and basketball at Cal, is considered one of the top tight ends in NFL history. A 14-time Pro Bowl selection, Gonzalez played 17 NFL seasons with Kansas City and Atlanta. He ranks No. 2 all time behind Jerry Rice with 1,325 receptions. He ranks sixth in receiving yards (15,127) and eighth in receiving touchdowns (111).

Neither Lynch nor Flores advanced Saturday from the 15 finalists into the top 10. A maximum of five modern-era candidates can be elected into the Hall of Fame in any given year.

Flores, a two-time Super Bowl-winning coach, was a first-time finalist in his 24th year of eligibility. He was 83-53 in his nine seasons as Raiders head coach.

Lynch was a finalist for the Hall of Fame for the sixth time. Of the 22 finalists who have been a finalist six times, Lynch is the only one of those individuals who has not been inducted into the Hall of Fame. He appeared in nine Pro Bowls during his career with Tampa Bay and Denver.

The selectors met for nearly eight hours on Saturday at the Georgia World Conference Center on the eve of Super Bowl LIII, to discuss the merits of each of the 18 finalists. The conversation lasted 18:54 for Flores, while Lynch’s discussion went for 12:39.

Reed, a nine-time Pro Bowl performer with Baltimore, ranks No. 1 all time with 1,590 interception return yards. Bailey was elected to 12 Pro Bowls in his 15-year career with Washington and the Denver Broncos. Law, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, is the first player from the New England Patriots dynasty to be elected into the Hall of Fame. Mawae was an eight-time Pro Bowl player with the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.

Robinson recorded 57 interceptions in his 12-year career with the Dallas Texans and Kansas City of the AFL. Bowlen won three Super Bowls as Broncos owner, and Brandt was instrumental to the Dallas Cowboys’ success as a scout.

The longest discussion of the modern-era candidates was for Law (27:16), followed by offensive tackle Tony Boselli (26:10), Mawae (24:52) and coach Don Coryell (22:37). The shortest discussion was for Reed (2:20).

Defensive lineman Richard Seymour and wide receiver Isaac Bruce, who finished their careers with the Raiders and 49ers, respectively, did not make the cut from the 15 finalists into the final 10.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area is on the Pro Football Hall of Fame Board of Selectors.

Rams vs. Patriots live stream: How to watch Super Bowl 53 online

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff February 01, 2019 8:38 PM

It's a battle of Bay Area boys in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in Atlanta, and 49ers fans will have a tough time finding a rooting interest. 

The Los Angeles Rams, led by Marin County native Jared Goff, will take on San Mateo native Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Goff starred in high school at Marin Catholic from 2009 to 2012, and he was Cal's signal-caller for three seasons after that. Brady, meanwhile, graduated from Junipero Serra High School in 1995.

Goff was months removed from his seventh birthday when the Rams, then calling St. Louis home, lost to Brady's Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI. Seventeen years and a cross-country move later, the Rams will play in their first Super Bowl since Adam Vinatieri's last-minute field goal kick-started a Patriots dynasty.

A Rams win would bring the franchise's first title since "The Greatest Show on Turf" won Super Bowl XXXV. Coupled with the Seattle Seahawks' win in Super Bowl XLVIII, the 49ers' NFC West rivals will have won three championships since San Francisco's last title. 

Brady and the Patriots, meanwhile, seemingly can leave the 49ers' Super Bowl-winning squads in the dust as the NFL's greatest dynasty. Should the Patriots win, their six Super Bowls would surpass the 49ers and move into a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most of any franchise all time. Brady also would surpass ex-49ers linebacker Charles Haley for the most rings in NFL history.

There's a lot on the line in Atlanta. Here's where you can watch the game live on TV and online.

When: Sunday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT
TV: CBS
Live Stream: CBSSports.com; fuboTV -- Get a free trial

