The New England Patriots' 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday gave them the last pick of the first round. The Rams, meanwhile, will pick No. 31 overall.
After all, the official end of the NFL season means that it's draft season. With that in mind, here's the full order for the first round of this year's NFL draft.
1. Arizona Cardinals 2. San Francisco 49ers 3. New York Jets 4. Oakland Raiders 5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6. New York Giants 7. Jacksonville Jaguars 8. Detroit Lions 9. Buffalo Bills 10. Denver Broncos 11. Cincinnati Bengals 12. Green Bay Packers 13. Miami Dolphins 14. Atlanta Falcons 15. Washington 16. Carolina Panthers 17. Cleveland Browns 18. Minnesota Vikings 19. Tennessee Titans 20. Pittsburgh Steelers 21. Seattle Seahawks 22. Baltimore Ravens 23. Houston Texans 24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears) 25. Philadelphia Eagles 26. Indianapolis Colts 27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys) 28. Los Angeles Chargers 29. Kansas City Chiefs 30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints) 31. Los Angeles Rams 32. New England Patriots
Super Bowl 53: Patriots top Rams, Woodside alum Julian Edelman wins MVP
USATSI
Super Bowl 53: Patriots top Rams, Woodside alum Julian Edelman wins MVP
For the sixth time in 18 seasons, the New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions.
The Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Sunday. New England quarterback Tom Brady now has more Super Bowl rings than any other player in NFL history.
He and the Patriots have now won more Super Bowls than any other franchise, including his childhood team. The San Mateo native grew up rooting for the 49ers, and he now has one more ring than them.
A big reason why is because of another Bay Area native. Wide receiver Julian Edelman, who attended Woodside High School, was named Super Bowl MVP for his efforts on Sunday.
Edelman caught 10 passes for 141 yards, which were two shy of matching former Patriots Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch for 10th in Super Bowl history. The 32-year-old did not play in the Patriots' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.
Like Brady, Edelman grew up a 49ers fan. He almost played for the team, too.
Edelman met with then-49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh during the 2014 offseason on a free-agent visit, but San Francisco hoped to sign him out of college. The Kent State attended a 49ers local pro day in 2009, and according to former 49ers.com writer Taylor Price, the Niners hoped he would fly under the radar enough to play for his hometown team.
Nearly a decade later, Edelman is a three-time Super Bowl champion and the Patriots now have more titles than the team he grew up rooting for. His and Brady's 10-year-old selves are surely upset, but they wouldn't have it any other way.
Former 49ers believe they could've beaten Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI
USATSI
Former 49ers believe they could've beaten Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI
Seven years ago, the 49ers vanquished the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI for San Francisco's sixth Super Bowl title. Or, that's how it should have gone, according to the players themselves.
The 49ers and Patriots did not meet up in Indianapolis on Feb. 5, 2012, as the New York Giants won the NFC Championship two weeks prior. After Kyle Williams' fumbled in overtime -- his second on the night -- Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes drilled a 31-yard field goal to send New York back to the Super Bowl.
The Giants beat the Patriots 21-17 in the title game. A pair of former 49ers think they could have, too.
"We felt like we had an opportunity to go to that Super Bowl and actually win it," former 49ers safety and current NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner said. "We had guys that knew how to disguise and be able to deceive [Patriots quarterback] Tom Brady into throwing the ball into certain places.
"I think we would have given those guys problems."
The 49ers were in the middle of their best season in a decade. San Francisco finished the regular season 13-3, won the NFC West and boasted one of the NFL's most fearsome defenses in its first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Led by Frank Gore, the 49ers' rushing attack was also eighth-best in the NFL, averaging 127.8 yards per game on the ground. The Patriots' run defense was middle of the pack, and former 49ers defensive tackle Ian Williams said he thought San Francisco would have taken advantage.
"We were able to run the ball like no other," said Williams, who was a rookie that season and is now an NBC Sports Bay Area analyst. "We would have come in there, made it a great game and won by at least a touchdown or two."
The 49ers ultimately got a shot at the Patriots the following season. Colin Kaepernick led the Niners into Foxboro, and San Francisco escaped New England with a 41-34 win.
For Whitner, that was enough to know what could have been.
"We proved it when we went up to Foxboro and beat them," Whitner said. "We were up [31-10] in that football game when we faced Tom Brady with the same defense we had."
The 49ers made it to the Super Bowl that season, but fell a yard short of coming from behind to beat the Baltimore Ravens. San Francisco ultimately made it to one more NFC Championship game, before Jim Harbaugh was let go in 2014 and Colin Kaepernick opted out of his contract after the 2016 season.
San Francisco never got its shot against New England, and the Patriots went on to win two more Super Bowls. They entered Sunday in striking distance of another, with the potential of surpassing the 49ers' dynasty.
But had the 49ers faced them seven years ago, they think it could have been them.