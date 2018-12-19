49ers

NFL QB Power Rankings: Nick Mullens finishes 2018 season in Top 20

By Matt Maiocco December 19, 2018 7:05 AM

The weekly NFL Quarterback Power Rankings definitely made an impact this season, as we received word that people gathered at coffee shops and juice bars across the globe to discuss.

However, the decision was made to produce one final weekly ranking with two games remaining in the regular season so that we could do our part in preventing American productivity from lagging in the final weeks of 2018.

The season began with Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo tied at No. 15.

Carr ended up putting together a decent season in an otherwise disaster for the Raiders, while Garoppolo made the ill-advised decision to plant his left foot and try to cut back inside for a couple of more yards late in the Week 3 loss to Kansas City. The 49ers’ hopes ended at that point.

Garoppolo sustained a torn ACL, but the 49ers expect him to be ready to participate in organized team activities this offseason.

Nick Mullens did everything the 49ers asked of him, and rose from and unknown to the top two-thirds of quarterbacks in the league.

Now, take some time away from your work duties and holiday shopping for the last time this year to peruse our final NFL QB Power Rankings:
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City: No need to wonder who will lead the next generation of superstar QBs. (Last week: 3)
2. Drew Brees, New Orleans: The MVP battle, as well as NFC home-field advantage, is going down to the wire. (3)
3. Philip Rivers, L.A. Chargers: He seems to enjoy playing a road game every week. (5)
4. Russell Wilson, Seattle: Whether he’s throwing footballs or shoes, he’s always on the mark. (4)
5. Tom Brady, New England: Reports of his demise has been greatly exaggerated. (6)
6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay: Because of him, the Packers’ job will be the best that’s come available in quite some time. (7)
7. Deshaun Watson, Houston: He’s been even better in Year 2, following ACL surgery, than he was after a remarkable start as a rookie. (9)
8. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis: Dearest Mother, provisions are needed for a cold late-December and maybe even January, too. (11)
9. Matt Ryan, Atlanta: The stats and the victories do not match up. (17)
10. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota: He could still pay off if the Vikings nail down the wild-card spot. (18)
11. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh: It’s pretty impressive to lead an upset of the Patriots with reportedly broken ribs that apparently weren’t broken at all. (10)
12. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland: No buyer’s remorse here. (12)
13. Dak Prescott, Dallas: Things were looking good . . . and then the Cowboys had their first shutout loss since 2003. (8)
14. DEREK CARR, RAIDERS: He should wear a T-shirt, “I survived Year 1 of Gruden.” (13)
15. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee: He’s made significant strides in his all-around game, including his downfield blocking. (15)
16. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago: Remember, playoff football is about the QB who does not lose it as much as it is about the QB who tries to win it. (22)
17. Cam Newton, Carolina: It was painful just watching him try to throw the football on Monday night. Give that man time to get healthy. (16)
18. Jared Goff, L.A. Rams: What’s happened? Sheesh. His crash of the last two weeks, however, did not keep him out of the Pro Bowl. (32)
19. NICK MULLENS, 49ERS: And, suddenly, people are writing about the potential bounty S.F. could get in a trade. (24)
20. Nick Foles, Philadelphia: They let darn-near anyone win a Super Bowl these days, don’t they? (Carson Wentz: 14)
21. Ryan Tannehill, Miami: Sadly, he won’t be handing the ball to Frank Gore for the remainder of the season. (1)
22. Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants: Bank it: He will still be the Giants’ quarterback a decade from now. (20)
23. Matthew Stafford, Detroit: He is the definition of empty calories. (21)
24. Sam Darnold, N.Y. Jets: J.J. Watt to Darnold: “You’re going to be a great pro.” That’s good enough for us. (26)
25. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay: One step forward, two steps back. (19)
26. Case Keenum, Denver: He kept them in it for a while but was not good enough to finish the job. (23)
27. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore: Sure, but is he “elite?” (25)
28. Josh Allen, Buffalo: It’s virtually impossible to succeed in Buffalo, so Allen did about as well as he could. (27)
29. Josh Rosen, Arizona: Despite a rough rookie season, Rosen should enter next season as the starter – regardless of the coach. (30)
30. Jeff Driskel, Cincinnati: It might be time for some permanent switches in Cincinnati. (28)
31. Josh Johnson, Washington: Bravo to Mr. Johnson for his first NFL victory at age 32. (Mark Sanchez, 31)
32. Cody Kessler, Jacksonville: We’re are reconsidering our at-least-he’s-better-than-Bortles stance. (29)

Jeff Wilson Jr. rejuvenated by 49ers' trust in him with critical carry

By Matt Maiocco December 19, 2018 8:22 AM

SANTA CLARA – Despite having problems earlier in the game, rookie running back Jeff Wilson Jr. heard his number called at the most critical time on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

“They could’ve done a million things,” Wilson said of the 49ers’ coaching staff. “They could’ve put someone else back there. They don’t know what they did to my life by sticking with me and putting me back in that game and letting me finish.

“I didn’t want to end like that. That would’ve been a tough apple for me to bite. Going back out there just rejuvenated me.”

Wilson fumbled for the third consecutive game on Sunday against Seattle, but he played a key role in overtime as the 49ers snapped a 10-game head-to-head losing streak against the Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium.

Running back Matt Breida carried on the first three plays of overtime but left the game with an aggravation of an ankle injury. That’s when the 49ers called upon Wilson at a time when they could not afford a turnover.

“That meant the world to me.” Wilson said. “Obviously, everyone knows what happened prior to that to me earlier in the game. For them to show they still have that faith in me, they still trusted me. Not only the coaches, but my teammates. That was like the greatest thing that could have happened.”

Wilson took a handoff from the Seattle 41 and blasted off right tackle for 16 yards to place the 49ers in field-goal range. He carried for gains of 3 and 4 yards before Robbie Gould was sent out to kick the game-winning field goal on third down.

He finished with 46 yards rushing on seven attempts. In four games, Wilson has gained 230 yards on 52 carries while also catching 10 passes for 87 yards. However, Wilson has fumbled three times, losing two of them.

Wilson said his teammates and running backs coach Bobby Turner kept his spirits up on the sideline after the fumble and a dropped pass.

“Coach Turner was all positive,” Wilson said. “He’ll get on me later in the week, but he was keeping me up and keeping me positive, being the coach he’s supposed to be.”

Wilson is a hard-charging running back who went undrafted after rushing for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior at North Texas. Wilson was plagued by fumbles in college, too.

It is a troubling area of his game that he promises he will solve. On Sunday, he tore off a 14-yard run in the first quarter before Seattle safety Bradley McDougald jarred the ball loose for the turnover.

“Just hold it tighter,” Wilson said. “At the end of the day, just put it closer to me. He just made a good hit on the ball when I tucked it in. It was lower on my stomach. I have to keep it on my breast plate. That’s something coach Turner is always coaching and always pounding on me. It should be a no-brainer, but we’ll get it fixed, for sure.”

49ers kicker Robbie Gould wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

By Matt Maiocco December 19, 2018 6:48 AM

Kicker Robbie Gould was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday morning after booting four field goals in the 49ers’ 26-23 overtime upset of the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Gould made kicks from 28, 33 and 45 yards in regulation. His 36-yard field goal with 3:06 remaining in overtime supplied the the winning points, as the 49ers snapped a 10-game head-to-head losing streak against Seattle.

Gould, 36, a 14-year pro, has now won the weekly honor six times in his career. He has also won the Special Teams Player of the Month three times in his career.

On the season, Gould has made 29 of 30 field-goal attempts. He was named as an alternate to the NFC Pro Bowl team. Since signing with the 49ers on the first day of free agency in 2017, Gould has made 68 of 71 field-goal attempts.

He ranks No. 2 all-time in field-goal accuracy at 87.62 percent. Baltimore’s Justin Tucker leads at 90.55 percent. Earlier this season, Gould set the 49ers’ record for most consecutive field goals with 33.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was snubbed on the initial list of Pro Bowl selections, also was passed over for NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Buckner recorded 11 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss. But the weekly honor went to Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who had seven tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble against Arizona.

Buckner is a first alternate for the Pro Bowl, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area. If either Aaron Donald, Fletcher Cox or Akiem Hicks cannot play in the game, Buckner would get invited to his first Pro Bowl.

NOTE: Listen to Robbie Gould on the 49ers Insider Podcast here.

