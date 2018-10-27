For the sixth time in 18 seasons, the New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions.

The Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Sunday. New England quarterback Tom Brady now has more Super Bowl rings than any other player in NFL history.

He and the Patriots have now won more Super Bowls than any other franchise, including his childhood team. The San Mateo native grew up rooting for the 49ers, and he now has one more ring than them.

A big reason why is because of another Bay Area native. Wide receiver Julian Edelman, who attended Woodside High School, was named Super Bowl MVP for his efforts on Sunday.

Edelman caught 10 passes for 141 yards, which were two shy of matching former Patriots Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch for 10th in Super Bowl history. The 32-year-old did not play in the Patriots' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Like Brady, Edelman grew up a 49ers fan. He almost played for the team, too.

Edelman met with then-49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh during the 2014 offseason on a free-agent visit, but San Francisco hoped to sign him out of college. The Kent State attended a 49ers local pro day in 2009, and according to former 49ers.com writer Taylor Price, the Niners hoped he would fly under the radar enough to play for his hometown team.

Taylor, for those who may not know, formerly managed https://t.co/4pWVQtWgzt. Edelman went to Woodside High, making him eligible for #49ers local pro day (2009). https://t.co/Lsu12mDTSC — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) February 4, 2019

Nearly a decade later, Edelman is a three-time Super Bowl champion and the Patriots now have more titles than the team he grew up rooting for. His and Brady's 10-year-old selves are surely upset, but they wouldn't have it any other way.