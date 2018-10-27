49ers running back Matt Breida (ankle) and cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) are expected to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night.
Breida, who re-aggravated a left ankle injury in Week 7, will be "limited," Schefter tweeted, citing a source.
Breida suffered a mid-ankle sprain in a Week 5 loss to the Cardinals, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. Since then, the second-year pro has been limited to 76 rushing yards on 19 attempts, including a rushing touchdown and a fumble.
Sherman told reporters earlier this week that he expected to play after missing a Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Both players returned to limited practice Friday.
The 49ers will be down one starter Sunday. Wide receiver Pierre Garçon (knee, shoulder) will not play in Arizona, but rookie Dante Pettis (knee) will return to the lineup.
For the sixth time in 18 seasons, the New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions.
The Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Sunday. New England quarterback Tom Brady now has more Super Bowl rings than any other player in NFL history.
He and the Patriots have now won more Super Bowls than any other franchise, including his childhood team. The San Mateo native grew up rooting for the 49ers, and he now has one more ring than them.
A big reason why is because of another Bay Area native. Wide receiver Julian Edelman, who attended Woodside High School, was named Super Bowl MVP for his efforts on Sunday.
Edelman caught 10 passes for 141 yards, which were two shy of matching former Patriots Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch for 10th in Super Bowl history. The 32-year-old did not play in the Patriots' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.
Like Brady, Edelman grew up a 49ers fan. He almost played for the team, too.
[RELATED: Whitner, Williams beleive 2011 49ers could've beaten Pats]
Edelman met with then-49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh during the 2014 offseason on a free-agent visit, but San Francisco hoped to sign him out of college. The Kent State attended a 49ers local pro day in 2009, and according to former 49ers.com writer Taylor Price, the Niners hoped he would fly under the radar enough to play for his hometown team.
Nearly a decade later, Edelman is a three-time Super Bowl champion and the Patriots now have more titles than the team he grew up rooting for. His and Brady's 10-year-old selves are surely upset, but they wouldn't have it any other way.
The 49ers and the Raiders knew for weeks where they were picking in the 2019 NFL Draft. Now, the entirety of the NFL does, too.
The New England Patriots' 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday gave them the last pick of the first round. The Rams, meanwhile, will pick No. 31 overall.
After all, the official end of the NFL season means that it's draft season. With that in mind, here's the full order for the first round of this year's NFL draft.
1. Arizona Cardinals
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. New York Jets
4. Oakland Raiders
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. New York Giants
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Detroit Lions
9. Buffalo Bills
10. Denver Broncos
11. Cincinnati Bengals
12. Green Bay Packers
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Atlanta Falcons
15. Washington
16. Carolina Panthers
17. Cleveland Browns
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Tennessee Titans
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Seattle Seahawks
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Houston Texans
24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears)
25. Philadelphia Eagles
26. Indianapolis Colts
27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys)
28. Los Angeles Chargers
29. Kansas City Chiefs
30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints)
31. Los Angeles Rams
32. New England Patriots