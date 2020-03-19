Lock in, football fans.
Free agency finally is here, and it could be a wild one. There are plenty of big names on the open market this offseason, with teams looking to make a splash.
Teams cannot sign players until Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT. Until then, teams and players can only agree to terms of a deal.
Tune in for the latest news, rumors and updates on the 49ers, Raiders and all around the NFL.
Thursday
4:25 p.m. PT: The Dolphins and Falcons have shown the most recent interest in Todd Gurley, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports citing a source.
2:50 p.m. PT: Veteran cornerback Kevin Johnson is joining the Cleveland Browns, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports citing a source.
12:45 p.m. PT: NFC West stunner: The Rams are releasing Todd Gurley, according to multiple reports.
11:20 a.m. PT: Despite rumors connecting Antonio Brown with the Bucs, Ian Rapoport reports that the match is unlikely.
9:52 a.m. PT: Another Super Bowl champion quarterback is on the market, as the Denver Broncos have waived Joe Flacco, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports citing a source.
In 49ers news, San Francisco told guard Mike Person he will be released, sources tell Schefter.
In what could be a related move, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reports that the Niners and former New York Jets offensive lineman Tom Compton have agreed on a one-year deal, citing a source.
6:09 a.m.: The Philadelphia Eagles made a big splash by acquiring cornerback Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions for a third- and a fifth-round pick.
Wednesday
8:53 p.m. PT: Lions cornerback Darius Slay could be on the move as ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Wednesday night that the All-Pro could be headed to the Eagles in a trade, and he could get a nice three-year extension as well.
8:01 p.m. The Buccaneers and Tom Brady reportedly are still finalizing their deal, but they are expected to reach one.
A'Shawn Robinson, meanwhile, confirmed he's signing with the Los Angeles Rams and won Twitter in the process.
5:15 p.m. Karl Joseph reportedly is leaving the Raiders for the Cleveland Browns.
3:45 p.m. The Seahawks are bolstering their offensive line.
3:30 p.m. The Rams are making sure their left tackle stays in LA.
3:07 p.m. Malcolm Jenkins is heading to the Bayou.
1:09 p.m.: Chris Harris is staying in the AFC West.
12:23 p.m.: The Raiders continue to make moves.
10:38 a.m.: The Bolts got a little stronger in the trenches Wednesday.
10:34 a.m.: It looks like Ben Garland is sticking around.
10:30 a.m.: Mitchell Trubisky's job might not be safe anymore. There's a new sheriff in the Windy City.
9:35 a.m.: Former 49er Eric Reid now is a free agent.
9:13 a.m.: The Patriots are breaking up the band.
7:26 a.m: How will the Patriots replace Tom Brady?
6:15 a.m.: Emmanuel Sanders made a big impact on the 49ers after a mid-season trade, catching 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns in 10 regular-season games.
But the veteran wide receiver’s San Francisco run could be short, as NFL Media’s Jane Slater reported there’s mutual interest between Sanders and the Dallas Cowboys.
5 a.m. PT: Tom Brady's Tampa Bay contract is finalized, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, and the NFL world waits for his official announcement.
ESPN's Adam Schefter, though, reports everything isn't done yet on Brady's deal, but no issues are expected.
Brady's shocking switch overshadowed all notable free-agency moves, including new homes for veterans Gerald McCoy, Thomas Davis, Joe Schobert, Jordan Howard and numerous others.
Lastly, the details of Teddy Bridgewater's contract with the Panthers are out.
Tuesday
8:55 p.m. PT: Gerald McCoy will join the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.
7:30 p.m. PT: Washington is a possible Cam Newton destination, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.
Meanwhile, the Silver and Black continued to revamp their defense. NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair confirmed the Raiders agreed to deals with safety Jeff Heath and edge rusher Carl Nassib.
5:15 p.m. PT: The Raiders are loading up on defense, adding Maliek Collins, NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair has confirmed.
4:25 p.m. PT: Safety Tre Boston will stay with the Panthers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
4:03 p.m. PT: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneer. The legendary QB has agreed in principle to a deal with the Bucs, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports, citing sources.
3:19 p.m. PT: The Chargers appear to be out on free-agent quarterback Tom Brady, leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only likely suitor, NFL Media's Jim Trotter reports.
The Raiders also continue to emphasize defense on Tuesday, agreeing to terms with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Carl Nassib, the Oakland Tribune's Jerry McDonald reports.
2:36 p.m. PT: Cincinnati is spending big, bringing in cornerback Trae Waynes on a three-year contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports citing a source.
2:20 p.m. PT: The Raiders are addressing the secondary, signing former Cowboys safety Jeff Heath, NFL Media'sTom Pelissero reports citing a source.
1:29 p.m. PT: Another big name is headed to Las Vegas, as the Raiders have agreed to a one-year deal, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.
And after letting Philip Rivers go in free agency, the Chargers finally are focusing on the offensive line, signing former PGreen Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports citing a source.
12:53 p.m. PT: Former Pro Bowl defensive end Vic Beasley is headed to Music City, signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, ESPN's Dianna Russini reports.
Former Raiders nemesis Philip Rivers has found a new home, signing a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports citing a source.
11:37 a.m. PT: Another defensive line transaction for the 49ers, as the team is bringing back Ronald Blair on a one-year contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport first reports citing a source.
9:37 a.m. PT: The Raiders are investing in another linebacker, agreeing to terms with former Los Angeles Rams defender Cory Littleton, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
It also appears that the Panthers now have found a replacement for Cam Newton, as the team is nearing an agreement with free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, Rapoport reports.
8:32 a.m. PT: Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has been given permission to request a trade, the Carolina Panthers posted on Tuesday morning.
7:19 a.m. PT: In other major quarterback news, the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees have agreed to terms on a new contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports.
6:30 a.m. PT: Tom Brady opened the second day of the NFL's negotiating period with a bang, announcing that he'll leave the Patriots after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl championships.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers appear to be the two favorites to land the quarterback, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
Monday
9:43 p.m. PT: The 49ers' former cross bay rival was reportedly chasing Jimmie Ward before he decided to return to San Francisco.
9:36 p.m. PT: Jimmie Ward is coming back to the 49ers. A league source told NBC Sports Bay Area that the sides agreed to a three-year contract. NFL Media reported Monday night that the deal is worth $28.5 million.
9:23 p.m. PT: Free agent linebacker Blake Martinez reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with the New York Giants worth just over $30 million.
7:57 p.m. PT: Amari Cooper reportedly is sticking around in Dallas.
The Raiders traded Cooper to the Cowboys for a first-round pick back in 2018, seemingly wary of his eventual payday. It looks like he got one from Jerry Jones.
7:46 p.m. PT: Another move, another splash.
The Minnesota Vikings reportedly traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills for a huge haul of picks.
Jimmy Graham, meanwhile, reportedly is heading to the Windy City.
5:45 p.m. PT: The Raiders are looking to bring a new signal-caller to Sin City, as the team is "close" in discussions with former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reports.
5:34 p.m. PT: The NFL's league year is set to start on time amid the coronavirus, but OTAs are not.
4:20 p.m. PT: Miami is breaking out the Brinks truck, signing former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones to a five-year deal, making him the highest-paid corner in the NFL.
3:43 p.m. PT: The Giants are strengthening the secondary, signing former Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports citing a source.
3:08 p.m. PT: The Broncos have shored up the offensive line, inking former Detroit Lions guard Graham Glasgow to a four-year contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports citing a source.
2:14 p.m. PT: NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco confirmed the 49ers are trading DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for a first-round pick.
The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, are shoring up their offensive line.
1:08 p.m. PT: Another blockbuster trade. The 49ers have agreed to trade defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the No. 13 pick in the upcoming draft, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports citing a source.
12:46 p.m. PT: Could the Rams move Todd Gurley? NFL Media's Mike Silver reports the Rams are weighing their options.
12:15 p.m. PT: Jason-Pierre Paul is off the market, agreeing to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
11:46 a.m. PT: Another big-time trade, as the Baltimore Ravens send tight end Hayden Hurst to Atlanta in exchange for the Falcons' 2020 second and fifth-round draft picks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
10:58 a.m. PT: The Raiders have signed former Chicago Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair reports citing a source.
10:32 a.m. PT: Blockbuster. DeAndre Hopkins is heading to the Cardinals, according to multiple reports.
10:05 a.m. PT: The Cardinals have agreed to trade running back David Johnson to the Texans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
9:45 a.m. PT: Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett says the 49ers are among a few teams expressing interest in his services, per ESPN's Josina Anderson.
9:37 a.m. PT: ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Cleveland Browns are closing in on tight end Austin Hooper. Schefter got word from Hooper, too.
9:25 a.m. PT: ESPN's Josina Anderson is reporting that the Raiders are among teams interested in cornerback Bryon Jones.
9:13 a.m. PT: Rapoport reported the Minnesota Vikings used the franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris.
7:31 a.m. PT: NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported the Dallas Cowboys have placed the exclusive rights franchise tag on QB Dak Prescott.
7:19 a.m. PT: Schefter reported Derrick Henry is being franchise tagged by the Tennessee Titans.
6:19 a.m. PT: Schefter reported the Green Bay Packers and linebacker Christian Kirksey have agreed to a two-year contract.
5:33 a.m. PT: As previously reported, Schefter says the Kansas City Chiefs are using the franchise tag on defensive lineman Chris Jones.
5:22 a.m. PT: Schefter reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are placing the franchise tag on edge rusher Shaq Barrett.
5:04 a.m. PT: ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the New York Giants will use the franchise tag on defensive lineman Leonard Williams.