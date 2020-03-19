Lock in, football fans.

Free agency finally is here, and it could be a wild one. There are plenty of big names on the open market this offseason, with teams looking to make a splash.

Teams cannot sign players until Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT. Until then, teams and players can only agree to terms of a deal.

Tune in for the latest news, rumors and updates on the 49ers, Raiders and all around the NFL.

Thursday

4:25 p.m. PT: The Dolphins and Falcons have shown the most recent interest in Todd Gurley, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports citing a source.

When the Rams shopped RB Todd Gurley in recent weeks, the two teams that showed the most interest were the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

2:50 p.m. PT: Veteran cornerback Kevin Johnson is joining the Cleveland Browns, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports citing a source.

Former Bills’ and Texans’ CB Kevin Johnson is signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal that could go up to $6 million on incentives with the Cleveland Browns, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

12:45 p.m. PT: NFC West stunner: The Rams are releasing Todd Gurley, according to multiple reports.

Rams are releasing RB Todd Gurley, per source. Cutting him today spares the Rams from having to pay him an additional $10.5 million due today. Rams spent weeks exploring a trade for him. Now Gurley will be free to sign with any team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

11:20 a.m. PT: Despite rumors connecting Antonio Brown with the Bucs, Ian Rapoport reports that the match is unlikely.

New #Bucs QB Tom Brady may want to bring Antonio Brown with him to Tampa Bay, but it doesn't sound like coach Bruce Arians enjoyed his previous time with AB. pic.twitter.com/HivirRnQAV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2020

9:52 a.m. PT: Another Super Bowl champion quarterback is on the market, as the Denver Broncos have waived Joe Flacco, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports citing a source.

Broncos just informed former Super-Bowl MVP Joe Flacco that he is being waived with a failed physical designation, per source.



Flacco now joins a group of free-agent QBs looking for work.



Three Super Bowl MVPs in headlines this week: Flacco waived, Foles traded, TB to TB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

In 49ers news, San Francisco told guard Mike Person he will be released, sources tell Schefter.

49ers just informed starting guard Mike Person that he is being released, per source. A veteran guard now available. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

In what could be a related move, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reports that the Niners and former New York Jets offensive lineman Tom Compton have agreed on a one-year deal, citing a source.

Source: The #49ers have agreed to terms with former #NYJets guard Tom Compton on a one-year deal. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 19, 2020

6:09 a.m.: The Philadelphia Eagles made a big splash by acquiring cornerback Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions for a third- and a fifth-round pick.

A splash for Philly: The #Eagles are trading for #Lions star CB Darius Slay, sources say, finishing off talks that first began around the trade deadline. As part of the deal, Slay receives a new contract that puts him among the highest-paid at his position. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2020

Wednesday

8:53 p.m. PT: Lions cornerback Darius Slay could be on the move as ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Wednesday night that the All-Pro could be headed to the Eagles in a trade, and he could get a nice three-year extension as well.

I'm told there are ongoing discussions right now regarding the framework of a 3-year extension as part of a trade that would send CB Darius Slay to the #Eagles, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 19, 2020

8:01 p.m. The Buccaneers and Tom Brady reportedly are still finalizing their deal, but they are expected to reach one.

Bucs and Tom Brady still trying to finalize contract language as of Wednesday night and those discussions will go into Thursday, per source. Contract language more challenging this off-season than any time in recent memory. No problems forseen with Bucs-Brady, but no deal yet. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

A'Shawn Robinson, meanwhile, confirmed he's signing with the Los Angeles Rams and won Twitter in the process.

5:15 p.m. Karl Joseph reportedly is leaving the Raiders for the Cleveland Browns.

I'm told S Karl Joseph has agreed to terms with the #Browns, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 19, 2020

Former #Raiders safety Karl Joseph is signing with the #Browns, source said. It’s a 1-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2020

3:45 p.m. The Seahawks are bolstering their offensive line.

Seattle adding offensive line help: Seahawks reached agreement on a two-year, $11 million deal with former Jets’ OT Brandon Shell, per source.



Almost like an accidental free-agent OT trade: Seattle gets Shell, Jets get former Seahawks OT George Fant. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

3:30 p.m. The Rams are making sure their left tackle stays in LA.

The #Rams are giving LT Andrew Whitworth a 3-year deal worth $30M, source said. He can get up to $37.5M — $12.5M fully guaranteed. It's the highest paying contract signed by 35+ year old non-QB in NFL history. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

3:07 p.m. Malcolm Jenkins is heading to the Bayou.

The #Saints have agreed to terms with safety Malcolm Jenkins, per source.



The terms are as follows:



Four years, $32M - up to 35 max - with $16.25 guaranteed. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2020

1:09 p.m.: Chris Harris is staying in the AFC West.

CB Chris Harris tells me he is picking the Chargers. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 18, 2020

12:23 p.m.: The Raiders continue to make moves.

Raiders have agreed on a deal with CB Eli Apple, source confirms. As @Jerrymcd said. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) March 18, 2020

10:38 a.m.: The Bolts got a little stronger in the trenches Wednesday.

#Chargers have agreed with former #Vikings DT Linval Joseph on a two-year, $17 million deal with another $2 million in incentives, sources say. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2020

10:34 a.m.: It looks like Ben Garland is sticking around.

The #49ers are re-signing center Ben Garland on a 1-year deal worth $2.25M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

10:30 a.m.: Mitchell Trubisky's job might not be safe anymore. There's a new sheriff in the Windy City.

QB trade: Jacksonville is trading QB Nick Foles to Chicago for the Bears’ compensatory fourth-round pick, sources tell ESPN.



Bears’ coaches such as Matt Nagy have worked with Foles in past and know him well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

9:35 a.m.: Former 49er Eric Reid now is a free agent.

Slight surprise in Charlotte: The Panthers will be releasing safety Eric Reid, source says. Team saw him as a great culture fit, ownership/management really liked him, all seemed well. But team decided to instead go a different way at safety in free agency. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 18, 2020

9:13 a.m.: The Patriots are breaking up the band.

7:26 a.m: How will the Patriots replace Tom Brady?

From @nflnetwork: The #Patriots may move slow at the QB position as they try to replace Tom Brady, and it would be a surprise if they spent a lot of money to do it. pic.twitter.com/yTC8VSyjD8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

6:15 a.m.: Emmanuel Sanders made a big impact on the 49ers after a mid-season trade, catching 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns in 10 regular-season games.

But the veteran wide receiver’s San Francisco run could be short, as NFL Media’s Jane Slater reported there’s mutual interest between Sanders and the Dallas Cowboys.

The #Cowboys have expressed an interest in 2x Pro Bowler and former SMU wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders per a source informed. Sanders, last with the 49ers, trains in Dallas in the offseason and is equally interested in the #Cowboys I’m told. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 18, 2020

5 a.m. PT: Tom Brady's Tampa Bay contract is finalized, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, and the NFL world waits for his official announcement.

The #Bucs’ contract with new QB Tom Brady, one that pays him up to $30M on a per-year basis, is agreed to and finalized, sources say. Not that there was any doubt, but there were no issues. All that’s left is for @TomBrady to announce it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

ESPN's Adam Schefter, though, reports everything isn't done yet on Brady's deal, but no issues are expected.

Tom Brady-Bucs update: While there won’t be any last-minute snags, the two sides still are going over the language in the contract before it can be finalized, per league sources. But nothing expected to prevent Brady from announcing that he is the new Bucs’ QB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

Brady's shocking switch overshadowed all notable free-agency moves, including new homes for veterans Gerald McCoy, Thomas Davis, Joe Schobert, Jordan Howard and numerous others.

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Gerald McCoy on a three-year deal, according to a source. Like all these deals, it’s pending a physical. McCoy started every game last season for Carolina after a nine-year run with Tampa Bay. He... https://t.co/ydMR3wPmzv — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 18, 2020

LB Thomas Davis announces on his Instagram that he is reuniting with Ron Rivera with the Redskins. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Former #Browns LB Joe Schobert is headed to the #Jaguars on a 5-year, $53.75M deal, source said. He gets an average of $10.75M per year. $12M to sign and $22.5M guaranteed. A new face on that Jax defense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

The #Dolphins are closing in on a deal for #Eagles RB Jordan Howard, source said. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry last year and flashed when healthy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Lastly, the details of Teddy Bridgewater's contract with the Panthers are out.

Teddy Bridgewater's three-year, $63 million deal with the #Panthers includes $33M fully guaranteed at signing. He gets $24M in Year 1, including a $15M signing bonus. A strong commitment to a player who last was a full-time starter in 2015. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2020

Tuesday

8:55 p.m. PT: Gerald McCoy will join the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Gerald McCoy on a three-year deal, according to a source. Like all these deals, it’s pending a physical. McCoy started every game last season for Carolina after a nine-year run with Tampa Bay. He... https://t.co/ydMR3wPmzv — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 18, 2020

7:30 p.m. PT: Washington is a possible Cam Newton destination, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

I also was told there is not an overriding concern about Newton's foot as a deterrent, it was also mentioned there's a belief that Newton will be motivated to prove himself within his new circumstances now, but again, Washington remaining patient on this front, "wait & see" mode. https://t.co/W01zQZFPj9 — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the Silver and Black continued to revamp their defense. NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair confirmed the Raiders agreed to deals with safety Jeff Heath and edge rusher Carl Nassib.

5:15 p.m. PT: The Raiders are loading up on defense, adding Maliek Collins, NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair has confirmed.

Really like the Maliek Collins addition. He's coming on, per source. He'll be 25 in a few weeks, with seven sacks in the last two years. 48 total pressures in 2019. They needed help rushing inside. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) March 17, 2020

4:25 p.m. PT: Safety Tre Boston will stay with the Panthers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Safety Tre Boston stays with the Panthers on a 3-year deal worth $18M with $9.5m in year one, per @RosenhausSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

4:03 p.m. PT: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneer. The legendary QB has agreed in principle to a deal with the Bucs, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports, citing sources.

To be clear: Former #Patriots QB Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the #Bucs, source said. It is believed to be roughly $30M per year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

3:19 p.m. PT: The Chargers appear to be out on free-agent quarterback Tom Brady, leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only likely suitor, NFL Media's Jim Trotter reports.

I’ve been saying for two days I believe the Chargers are the best fit for Brady - and I still believe that. But I’m told the Brady camp has led the Chargers to believe he is going to stay back East because of family considerations. #StayTuned — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) March 17, 2020

The Chargers made a serious run at Brady, but, barring a change of heart by the quarterback, the team believes it is out of the running for him. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) March 17, 2020

The Raiders also continue to emphasize defense on Tuesday, agreeing to terms with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Carl Nassib, the Oakland Tribune's Jerry McDonald reports.

Carl Nassib played in 59 games with 32 starts for Cleveland and Tampa Bay. Has 18 career sacks. 14 games, three starts with Bucs. He's 6-7, 275. Agrees with #Raiders — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) March 17, 2020

2:36 p.m. PT: Cincinnati is spending big, bringing in cornerback Trae Waynes on a three-year contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports citing a source.

The #Bengals are giving FA CB Trae Waynes a massive 3-year, $42M deal, source said. He gets $20M in the first year and averages $14M over the course of the deal. With two big deals in free agency, Cincy is in the ballgame. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

2:20 p.m. PT: The Raiders are addressing the secondary, signing former Cowboys safety Jeff Heath, NFL Media'sTom Pelissero reports citing a source.

The #Raiders are signing former #Cowboys S Jeff Heath, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2020

1:29 p.m. PT: Another big name is headed to Las Vegas, as the Raiders have agreed to a one-year deal, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jason Witten can make up to $4.75 million in 2020, per @toddarcher. https://t.co/hvkdzTizGT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

And after letting Philip Rivers go in free agency, the Chargers finally are focusing on the offensive line, signing former PGreen Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports citing a source.

Former Packers’ OT Bryan Bulaga reached agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers, per source.



More protection for whoever plays QB.... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

12:53 p.m. PT: Former Pro Bowl defensive end Vic Beasley is headed to Music City, signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, ESPN's Dianna Russini reports.

Former Falcons’ pass rusher Vic Beasley will sign with the Titans, per his agency. The 27 year old led the league in sacks in 2016 when he was in Atlanta. — Dianna (@diannaESPN) March 17, 2020

Former Raiders nemesis Philip Rivers has found a new home, signing a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports citing a source.

Colts are giving Philip Rivers a one-year, $25 million deal, per source. https://t.co/Nhdjuf1250 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

11:37 a.m. PT: Another defensive line transaction for the 49ers, as the team is bringing back Ronald Blair on a one-year contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport first reports citing a source.

Important piece to the puzzle for SF. Ronald Blair was setting himself up nicely before his ACL injury. The #49ers wanted him back, and other teams probably discouraged because they could not bring him into their facility any time soon to check on his medical. https://t.co/BtnLezV41W — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 17, 2020

9:37 a.m. PT: The Raiders are investing in another linebacker, agreeing to terms with former Los Angeles Rams defender Cory Littleton, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Former #Rams LB Cory Littleton has an agreement to join the #Raiders, source said, on a 3-year deal worth up to $36M. It has a base value of $11.75M per year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

It also appears that the Panthers now have found a replacement for Cam Newton, as the team is nearing an agreement with free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, Rapoport reports.

The #Panthers are finalizing a deal with QB Teddy Bridgewater to be their starting QB, sources say. New OC Joe Brady gets a new QB in Teddy B. There is a basic agreement. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

8:32 a.m. PT: Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has been given permission to request a trade, the Carolina Panthers posted on Tuesday morning.

#Panthers give Cam Newton permission to seek a tradehttps://t.co/Vf3GSBVA1j — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 17, 2020

7:19 a.m. PT: In other major quarterback news, the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees have agreed to terms on a new contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports.

The #Saints agree to terms with QB Drew Brees, source said. He gets a 2-year deal worth roughly $50M. Never in doubt, but now done. And Brees took less to help the team continue to build. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

6:30 a.m. PT: Tom Brady opened the second day of the NFL's negotiating period with a bang, announcing that he'll leave the Patriots after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl championships.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers appear to be the two favorites to land the quarterback, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

The #Bucs made a strong offer to QB Tom Brady believed to be $30M or more. The #Chargers did, as well. And now, he’s leaving New England. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Monday

9:43 p.m. PT: The 49ers' former cross bay rival was reportedly chasing Jimmie Ward before he decided to return to San Francisco.

#Raiders were on Jimmie Ward as well, sources said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 17, 2020

9:36 p.m. PT: Jimmie Ward is coming back to the 49ers. A league source told NBC Sports Bay Area that the sides agreed to a three-year contract. NFL Media reported Monday night that the deal is worth $28.5 million.

9:23 p.m. PT: Free agent linebacker Blake Martinez reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with the New York Giants worth just over $30 million.

Former #Packers ILB Blake Martinez agreed to a 3-year deal worth just over $30m with #NYG, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 17, 2020

7:57 p.m. PT: Amari Cooper reportedly is sticking around in Dallas.

Amari Cooper intends to re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys on a 5-year, $100 million deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

The Raiders traded Cooper to the Cowboys for a first-round pick back in 2018, seemingly wary of his eventual payday. It looks like he got one from Jerry Jones.

7:46 p.m. PT: Another move, another splash.

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills for a huge haul of picks.

Compensation update: Bills are trading a 1st-round pick, a 5th-round pick, a 6th-round pick and a 2021 4th-round pick for Vikings WR Stefon Diggs and a 2020 7th-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Jimmy Graham, meanwhile, reportedly is heading to the Windy City.

Breaking: Jimmy Graham is going to the Bears on a two-year, $16 million deal, including $9 million guaranteed, a source tells @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/imkn76IAmP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2020

5:45 p.m. PT: The Raiders are looking to bring a new signal-caller to Sin City, as the team is "close" in discussions with former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reports.

The #Raiders are pushing to close out a deal with QB Marcus Mariota, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Mike Mayock's No. 1-ranked QB in his @nflnetwork coverage leading up to the 2015 Draft could soon be on his roster. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2020

5:34 p.m. PT: The NFL's league year is set to start on time amid the coronavirus, but OTAs are not.

Joint statement from the NFL and NFLPA pic.twitter.com/JjzNqGQi9M — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 17, 2020

4:20 p.m. PT: Miami is breaking out the Brinks truck, signing former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones to a five-year deal, making him the highest-paid corner in the NFL.

Byron Jones’ new contract with the Dolphins will be a five-year, $82.5 million deal, including $57 million guaranteed, per source. It includes $40 million in first two years. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

3:43 p.m. PT: The Giants are strengthening the secondary, signing former Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports citing a source.

Former Panthers CB James Bradberry is going to the Giants...3 yr $45M with $32M GTD, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

3:08 p.m. PT: The Broncos have shored up the offensive line, inking former Detroit Lions guard Graham Glasgow to a four-year contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports citing a source.

The #Broncos are signing OL Graham Glasgow to a 4 year, $44M deal with $25M guaranteed, per @SPORTSTARSNYC. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

2:14 p.m. PT: NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco confirmed the 49ers are trading DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for a first-round pick.

Source confirms #49ers trade of DeForest Buckner to Colts for No. 13 overall pick. The deal becomes official on Wednesday, the first day of the new league year. https://t.co/3kFtt4w74h — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 16, 2020

The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, are shoring up their offensive line.

The #Browns get their right tackle, agreeing to terms with Jack Conklin on a 3 year deal with the Browns for $42M with $30M fully guaranteed. He earns $20mil in the first year, per @RosenhausSports. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

1:08 p.m. PT: Another blockbuster trade. The 49ers have agreed to trade defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the No. 13 pick in the upcoming draft, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports citing a source.

Trade AND deal: Colts trade first-round pick (13th overall) to 49ers for All-Pro DT DeForest Buckner, who already has agreed to a massive contract that pays him $21 million a year and makes him the second-highest paid DT in NFL history behind only Aaron Donald, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

After today’s trade for the No. 13 overall pick, the 49ers now have two first-round picks.



Without second-, third-, and fourth-round picks, the 49ers are likely to shop one of their first-round picks to pick up more draft compensation. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

12:46 p.m. PT: Could the Rams move Todd Gurley? NFL Media's Mike Silver reports the Rams are weighing their options.

Update: Another source insists the Rams have not put specific parameters on what they're looking to get back for Gurley. https://t.co/OpryUJF8S7 — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 16, 2020

12:15 p.m. PT: Jason-Pierre Paul is off the market, agreeing to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

11:46 a.m. PT: Another big-time trade, as the Baltimore Ravens send tight end Hayden Hurst to Atlanta in exchange for the Falcons' 2020 second and fifth-round draft picks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Trade terms.



🏈Atlanta gets: Tight end Hayden Hurst and Ravens’ 2020 4th-round pick.



🏈Baltimore gets: Falcons’ 2020 2nd-round pick and Falcons 2020 5th-round pick.



As it turns out, the Falcons’ fifth-round pick already has been sent to Jacksonville for Calais Campbell. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

10:58 a.m. PT: The Raiders have signed former Chicago Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair reports citing a source.

Using official reporter-type terms, Former Bears LB Nick Kwiatkoski has agreed on terms of a deal with the Raiders, per a league source.



As if his tweet wasn't clear as day. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) March 16, 2020

10:32 a.m. PT: Blockbuster. DeAndre Hopkins is heading to the Cardinals, according to multiple reports.

Framework of trade still being finalized, sources tell ESPN:



🏈Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins and a late-round pick.



🏈Texans get David Johnson and a second-round pick.



Other picks involved, but Hopkins wanted a new deal that Arizona can provide. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

10:05 a.m. PT: The Cardinals have agreed to trade running back David Johnson to the Texans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Trade: Cardinals and Texans are agreeing to a trade that will send David Johnson to Houston, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

9:45 a.m. PT: Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett says the 49ers are among a few teams expressing interest in his services, per ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Just got off the phone with impending FA WR Phillip Dorsett. He told me, teams showing preliminary interest in him include the #NYJ, #SEA, #LAC, #SF, #LVR. He said, "I just want to come in and have a great opportunity to play and showcase how I can really flourish as a player." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2020

9:37 a.m. PT: ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Cleveland Browns are closing in on tight end Austin Hooper. Schefter got word from Hooper, too.

The Cleveland Browns are working to close a deal on Austin Hooper, making him the game's highest paid tight end, per source. Other teams can swoop in late but Browns the leader. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2020

Austin Hooper just now: "I'm definitely leaning Cleveland. Unless something comes up unexected, then no question Cleveland is the leader." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

9:25 a.m. PT: ESPN's Josina Anderson is reporting that the Raiders are among teams interested in cornerback Bryon Jones.

I'm told the #Dolphins, #Jets, #Raiders, #Eagles are among the clubs that have discussed interest in impending free agent CB Byron Jones, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2020

9:13 a.m. PT: Rapoport reported the Minnesota Vikings used the franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris.

From @NFLNetwork: The #Vikings franchise tag S Anthony Harris, keeping him from being free. pic.twitter.com/mivGE2vegt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

7:31 a.m. PT: NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported the Dallas Cowboys have placed the exclusive rights franchise tag on QB Dak Prescott.

The #Cowboys have placed the franchise tag on QB Dak Prescott, as expected. It’s the exclusive tag. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

7:19 a.m. PT: Schefter reported Derrick Henry is being franchise tagged by the Tennessee Titans.

Former Browns’ LB Christian Kirksey has agreed to terms on a 2-year, $16 million dollar deal with the Green Bay Packers, per his agency @SPORTSTARSNYC. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

6:19 a.m. PT: Schefter reported the Green Bay Packers and linebacker Christian Kirksey have agreed to a two-year contract.

Former Browns’ LB Christian Kirksey has agreed to terms on a 2-year, $16 million dollar deal with the Green Bay Packers, per his agency @SPORTSTARSNYC. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

5:33 a.m. PT: As previously reported, Schefter says the Kansas City Chiefs are using the franchise tag on defensive lineman Chris Jones.

No surprise, but Chiefs are placing franchise tag on DT Chris Jones today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

5:22 a.m. PT: Schefter reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are placing the franchise tag on edge rusher Shaq Barrett.

Bucs placed franchise tag on Shaq Barrett, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

5:04 a.m. PT: ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the New York Giants will use the franchise tag on defensive lineman Leonard Williams.