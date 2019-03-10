49ers

Trade for Antonio Brown didn't interest 49ers; Odell Beckham Jr. would, though

By Matt Maiocco March 10, 2019 9:32 AM

The 49ers were seen as the favorites to land Antonio Brown for the first couple months of the offseason.

The buzz came from Jerry Rice, who publicly supported the idea of his former team acquiring the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver. Tight end George Kittle helped create a little more intrigue when he reached out to Brown on social media after, he said, Jimmy Garoppolo dared him.

And Santa Clara appeared to be the preferred destination for Brown, who appeared in a photo-shopped 49ers uniform on his social media account.

All the while, the 49ers' decision-makers remained silent. General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan did their homework behind the scenes and never showed any interest in engaging in trade talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers. When it came to one of the game's best pass-catchers, the 49ers took a hard pass.

The Raiders acquired Brown on Saturday night in exchange for a third-round and a fifth-round draft pick. They also reportedly re-worked Brown’s contract to pay out more than $30 million in guaranteed money, as part of a three-year $50 million deal.

Brown, who turns 31 in July, has been ultra-consistent and productive on the field, catching at least 101 passes for 1,284 yards in each of the past six seasons. But the 49ers clearly saw everything else that comes with Brown as being too risky for an organization at this stage of its building process.

That is not to say the 49ers are set at wide receiver. In fact, they remain interested in adding another playmaker in the passing game.

The free-agent market is light. But there are indications that if the New York Giants become receptive to trading Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason, the 49ers would be interested in discussions.

Beckham is four years younger than Brown. He's also believed to be a more compatible fit in the locker room.

Shanahan has spoken to the importance of adding high-character veteran players who put the team first, have passion for the game and are reliable in the meeting room and practice field. The 49ers likely concluded that Brown falls short in those areas. Without speaking specifically about Brown, Shanahan recently addressed this topic at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“You take it into account with everything,” Shanahan said. “That’s why you like to deal with people you know and have an idea on. We try to hold everyone accountable on our team. We’re pretty consistent with that.

“So if someone isn’t like that, yeah, we do have a problem with that. I don’t think anyone is good enough to deal with that.”

[RELATED: Examining 49ers' scheduled free agents, other roster decisions]

Shanahan is a stickler for precise, disciplined route-running and attention to detail. He also believes veteran players who come in from the outside have the ability to set the tone for the entire locker room.

“I do not mind overpaying for character -- guys who are going to come in and work, who compete on the practice field, who can handle being coached, who aren’t coming in extremely sensitive and not putting themselves above anyone else,” Shanahan said after his first season as 49ers coach. “If you bring in an entitled guy, it hurts your team.”

By Matt Maiocco March 09, 2019 3:21 PM

The free-agent signing period begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. This is Part Two of a series that examines the 49ers’ biggest offseason needs and their options in free agency. Previously, we focused on wide receivers.

The 49ers answered one roster question on Friday when they restructured the contract of veteran linebacker Malcolm Smith to keep him on the roster.

But what does it really mean? Do the 49ers still need to add another player to line up alongside middle linebacker Fred Warner in the team’s defense? Is Smith considered a starter, as he was when the club signed him as a free agent in 2017? Or, at this point, is Smith a valuable depth piece due to his recent history of injuries?

The 49ers have one linebacker on their roster who is unequivocally a starter. Aside from Warner, the 49ers have questions to answer at the weak side and strong side positions.

Smith, Brock Coyle and Elijah Lee can play the weak side, as the 49ers' long-term plan blew up after Reuben Foster's string of off-field incidents led to the team's decison to release him. Smith and Mark Nzeocha saw action on the strong side last season.

On the roster

Fred Warner, Malcolm Smith, Dekoda Watson, Elijah Lee, Mark Nzeocha, Brock Coyle, Pita Taumoepenu, James Onwualu.

On the market

Three veterans who fit the 49ers’ scheme are C.J. Mosley (Baltimore Ravens), K.J. Wright (Seattle Seahawks) and Anthony Barr (Minnesota Vikings). Each will comes with a hefty price tag, for sure.

Mosley has been selected to four Pro Bowls in his five seasons, and likely will attract a lot of attention and a big contract. He is a middle linebacker, but that position and the weak side spot are interchangeable in the 49ers’ defense.

Wright, who turns 30 in July, plays the weak side position, and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has history with him from their time together in Seattle.

Barr is an accomplished strong side linebacker and considered an every-down player, but he has not proven to be a strong edge rusher on nickel downs. Barr has 13.5 sacks in his five NFL seasons.

The bottom end of the market for inside linebackers was set when the L.A. Chargers re-signed Denzel Perryman to a two-year contract reportedly worth $12 million to prevent him from reaching free agency. Perryman appeared in just 16 games the past two seasons due to ankle and knee injuries.

[RELATED: Breaking down 49ers' free agents, other roster decisions]

Offseason approach

The 49ers figure to get involved in free agency at the linebacker position. San Francisco should be able to sign a veteran to complement Warner.

Then, the 49ers can scratch that off their list of needs and not have to worry about spending one of their six draft picks to fill that role.

NFL Rumors: 49ers showing interest in Pro Bowl edge rusher Dee Ford

By Jennifer Lee Chan March 09, 2019 10:04 AM

The 49ers are reportedly showing interest in Pro Bowl edge rusher Dee Ford, whom the Kansas City Chiefs tagged as their franchise player this week.

General manager John Lynch has preached that he and his staff will always do their due diligence when it comes to players who could help the team. Ford definitely fits the bill. 

The 49ers have nearly $70 million in cap space and a need for an edge rusher. Ford will likely not be the only name they are connected to this offseason. Lynch previously confirmed that the team “went real hard” after Khalil Mack when the Raiders were shopping him. 

Ford played in 16 games in 2018, recorded 13 sacks and had a league-high of seven forced fumbles. Over his five seasons in Kansas City, he has recorded 30.5 sacks. His 2017 campaign was cut short, after being placed on injured reserve due to a lingering back injury. 

One reason the Chiefs could be shopping him is that he is a better fit in a 3-4 defense. 

New Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo operates in a 4-3 defense. 

[RELATED: Shanahan, 49ers 'went hard' after Mack in trade talks]

The Packers are reported to also be interested in Ford. Their outside linebackers coach Mike Smith worked with Ford last season in Kansas City. They also have $36 million in cap space which doesn’t make Ford’s approximately $15.4 million price tag prohibitive. 

The deadline to sign tagged players to long-term deals is July 15th. 
 

