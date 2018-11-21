49ers

Week 12 NFL QB Power Rankings: 49ers rejects near the bottom

By Matt Maiocco November 21, 2018 9:23 AM

The usual suspects are at the top of this week’s NFL Quarterback Power Rankings.

But check out some of the names at the bottom. Matt Barkley. Colt McCoy. Blaine Gabbert. They have something in common, don’t they?

That’s right, they all were with the 49ers during the pre-Jimmy G days. Barkley, McCoy and Gabbert also serve as a reminder that the top two-thirds of quarterbacks in the NFL are very, very good. The others? Well, not so much.

Here is are our official QB rankings at the beginning of Week 12:

1. Drew Brees, New Orleans: There’s nobody playing better in the league – at any position. (2)
2. Jared Goff, L.A. Rams: He moves up to No. 2 because of the spectacle he supplied Monday night in the 54-51 win over the Chiefs. (9)
3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City: As far as five-turnover games go, his performance against the Rams on Monday was among the best. (3)
4. Russell Wilson, Seattle: Did someone say the Seahawks were a tear-down? As long as they keep this guy around, they are in win-now mode. (4)
5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay: We’re running the numbers, and still not sure how 19 touchdowns and one interception adds up to a Packers record of 4-5-1. (5)
6. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis: The elbow is fine. (11)
7. Cam Newton, Carolina: His best play of the week: Helping serve 1,200 underprivileged kids and family members Monday. Then, he sent them home with a Thanksgiving meal to enjoy on Thursday. (10)
8. Philip Rivers, L.A. Chargers: If they make the playoffs, they’ll be on the road – but that’s really no different than playing at home. (6)
9. Tom Brady, New England: You should never count out Tom Brady, unless his sub-par season continues. (8)
10. Deshaun Watson, Houston: He has led quite a turnaround. The Texans are the first team since 1925 to start 0-3, then win seven consecutive games. (7)
11. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh: This will be the last reference to Le’Veon Bell this season. (12)
12. Matt Ryan, Atlanta: His stats are on par with what he did in 2016, but the Falcons’ record does not reflect it. (13)
13. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota: So much for Cousins elevating the Vikings to Super Bowl favorites. (14)
14. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago: Hey, there’s nothing wrong with jumping on the back of his defense. (16)
15. Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants: Moving on up after a 17-of-18 showing against the Buccaneers. (22)
16. Matthew Stafford, Detroit: Yep, we all expected more. (18)
17. Dak Prescott, Dallas: Ready to pounce in the NFC East with Washington losing its stable leader. (19)
18. DEREK CARR, RAIDERS: With the win over the Cardinals, Carr and Jon Gruden have something they can shout about. (23)
19. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia: In comparison to Brees, he looked pathetic. (15)
20. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland: It’s too bad because Condoleezza Rice could have done wonders with him. (1)
21. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati: Still in the mix for another first-round playoff loss. (24)
22. Case Keenum, Denver: Amid the turmoil in the Mile High City, Keenum led the upset win over the Chargers. (25)
23. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore: At this stage, his legs are more threatening than his arm. (26)
24. Ryan Tannehill, Miami: When we last saw him, he was keeping the Dolphins in the race. (Brock Osweiler, 30)
25. Sam Darnold, N.Y. Jets: The bye week provided the best Sunday he’s experienced in a while. (32)
26. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay: He’s playing for a job on a team with a to-be-determined 2019 coaching staff. (Ryan Fitzpatrick, 20)
27. NICK MULLENS, 49ERS: During the bye week, he was still grinding away. No days off for this guy. (29)
28. Matt Barkley, Buffalo: Barkley was the odd-man out among Brian Hoyer, C.J. Beathard and Mullens in Kyle Shanahan’s first offseason. (28)
29. Josh Rosen, Arizona: Did you see what Mullens did a couple weeks back to the same Raiders defense the Cardinals? Rosen threw for 136 yards. (31)
30. Colt McCoy, Washington: Until Alex Smith’s horrific compound fracture, very few people realized McCoy was still in the league. (Alex Smith, 21)
31. Blaine Gabbert, Tennessee: Somehow, he keeps finding work as a backup. Now, he’s pressed into action, again. (Marcus Mariota, 17)
32. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville: There’s no way this is a 3-7 team, unless the QB is awful as this guy. (27)

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff November 21, 2018 1:29 PM

Death and destruction tolls caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, Chico and surrounding Northern California communities continue to climb. Along with that comes greater need for relief for those affected.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was born and raised in Chico, tweeted a video to his 4.4 million followers Wednesday announcing he was donating $1 million to relief efforts and sharing how others could help.

That’s when Rodgers’ young brother, Jordan, tried to drag the family’s well-chronicles issues into the situation.

Jordan’s tweet went viral, and hopefully that means more people saw Aaron’s original video and did something to help.

Because that was a bad tweet when we just need good right now.

If you want to follow Aaron’s lead, simply retweet his video with the hashtag #Retweet4Good, and State Farm Insurance will donate $1, up to $1 million total. That’s just one of many ways you can help, and here’s how else:

49ers' Matt Breida, Nick Mullens surprised many but not Buccaneers coach

By Matt Maiocco November 21, 2018 12:25 PM

Two of the 49ers’ pleasant surprises this season are far from that to Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter.

The 49ers cashed in after the 2017 NFL draft when neither running back Matt Breida nor quarterback Nick Mullens were among the 253 players chosen. Breida and Mullens signed with the 49ers as free agents, and now will be starting for the third consecutive game in the same backfield Sunday against the Bucs.

Koetter has been aware of Breida and Mullens for a while.

Todd Monken, Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator, was the head coach at Southern Miss, where Mullens shattered records. Monken recruited Mullens to Southern Miss after Mullens appeared set to remain in his hometown to play at Alabama-Birmingham. Mullens’ best season came in 2015, when he threw for 4,476 yards and 38 touchdowns with 12 interceptions as a junior.

After that season, Monken joined Koetter’s Bucs staff as offensive coordinator.

“So he was on our radar because of that connection,” Koetter said of Mullens on a conference call Wednesday with Bay Area reporters.

Mullens will make his third consecutive start Sunday against the Bucs in place of C.J. Beathard, who initially replaced injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

Koetter also is familiar with Breida, a native of Tampa. Koetter’s daughter, Kendra, began her college volleyball career at Georgia Southern, where Koetter’s friend, Todd Kleinlein, is the athletic director. Koetter and Kleinlein worked together at Arizona State, where Koetter was the head coach from 2001 to '06.

“And he had told me about Matt,” Koetter said of Kleinlein. “I actually attended a game when he played, and was very impressed.”

Breida made the 49ers' 53-man roster as a rookie, and is thriving in his second season. Breida is tied for 10th in the NFL in rushing with Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey with 632 yards rushing. Breida’s 5.6-yard rushing average is best in the league among ballcarriers with 100 or more rushing attempts.

“There are so many running backs nowadays that are maybe undrafted and come into the league and when they get their opportunity, they make the most of it,” Koetter said. “Matt has certainly done that. He’s playing good football.”

