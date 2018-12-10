49ers

Why 49ers couldn't get football to George Kittle to break NFL record

By Matt Maiocco December 10, 2018 6:39 PM

SANTA CLARA -- The task seemed simple enough.

George Kittle needed just 5 yards to break the NFL record for single-game receiving by a tight end. And he had 30 minutes to get it done.

But after a seven-catch, 210-yard first half, Kittle was held without a reception in the second half of the 49ers’ 20-14 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

“The only people that were happy were probably Shannon Sharpe and my dad,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

Sharpe owns the single-game record for a tight end with 214 receiving yards, and set that mark while with the Denver Broncos in 2002. His coach was Mike Shanahan, Kyle’s father. In that particular game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 20, 2002, Sharpe caught one pass for 8 yards in overtime. The Broncos won 37-34.

So, Kittle does have the NFL record for most receiving yards from a tight end in regulation. But through two quarters, it appeared he would be no problem shattering Sharpe’s record.

So, what prevented the 49ers from getting the record for Kittle?

“First of all, I wish that we did, and I definitely could have just said, ‘Hey, my goal in this half is to get George the record,’ ” Kyle Shanahan said. “We had a number of plays called to him. One, we had a lookey call to him, and he got doubled, so you go to Dante (Pettis) on it. That was good.

“Fourth play of it, we had a play called, and they got under it in zone coverage, so we threw it away. After that, I think you have to think in a very humble way when you call games. You try to win the game, and you try to do what’s right.”

There even was a play call in which Shanahan said he wanted quarterback Nick Mullens to get the ball to Kittle on a shovel pass.

“It was covered,” Shanahan said. “If we would have forced it, then he would have lost 3 yards, and now he would have needed 8 yards instead of 5."

The 49ers ran 66 total plays in the game, but just 27 of them came in the second half, as the team had difficulty getting first downs and staying on the field.

“I thought it would happen naturally throughout the game,” Shanahan said.

“Every play mattered there at the end, so you’re just trying to call plays to try to win the game, not to break a record. That’s what you feel bad about. I wish he could have broken the record. He deserved to.”

49ers' Pierre Garçon will have season-ending knee surgery, head to IR

By Matt Maiocco December 10, 2018 4:33 PM

SANTA CLARA -- 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garçon will undergo a season-ending procedure on his knee on Tuesday. 

Garçon, 32, missed the past four games with a knee condition and will go on injured reserve this week, coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

The veteran wideout appeared in eight games this season and caught 24 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown, but Garçon’s future with the 49ers is in question. He is scheduled to earn $6 million in salary and bonuses next season.

The 49ers have three wide receivers on the practice squad who are candidates to be promoted for the final three games: Victor Bolden Jr., Max McCaffrey and Steven Dunbar.

In other injury news, defensive end Cassius Marsh reported to the team facility with concussion symptoms on Monday and was placed in the NFL’s return-to-play protocol.

Cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon (ankle) and Tarvarius Moore (shoulder) are day-to-day. Running back Matt Breida (ankle), safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder), cornerback K’Waun Williams (knee), and linebackers Mark Nzeocha (groin) and Malcolm Smith (Achilles), will be re-checked on Wednesday.

Rookie defensive lineman Kentavius Street, a fourth-round pick who tore his ACL in the pre-draft process, might practice this week, Shanahan said. Street remains on the non-football injury list. He will not play this season, but the 49ers can get him on the practice field for the final three weeks.

49ers rookie D.J. Reed 'played fearless' in breakout game vs. Broncos

By Jennifer Lee Chan December 10, 2018 3:43 PM

SANTA CLARA — D.J. Reed had an impressive start in the 49ers' 20-16 win over the Broncos on Sunday. 

The 49ers rookie defensive back registered 10 solo tackles and two assists. Three of Reed's tackles were for a loss, including his sack of Denver quarterback Case Keenum that resulted in a forced fumble and a five-yard loss. He was on the field for 65-of-74 total defensive snaps (87.8 percent) and also played 12 snaps on special teams. 

Reed was not the only first-year player on the field for San Francisco. He played alongside fellow rookies linebacker Fred Warner and safety Marcell Harris on defense. 

Coach Kyle Shanahan spoke about how the younger players fared in the victory. 

“I thought they played hard and with passion,” Shanahan said. “We’ll watch the tape and we’ll be hard on them. We’ll watch everything.

“But I thought our guys came out today. And I just really wanted them to have fun playing football, and the only way you have fun is if you play with some passion and you play together. 

“When I’m looking up and just the energy you feel, I thought our guys really enjoyed the day. I know I enjoyed the first half a lot more than the second half, but I enjoyed the ending. I like how hard the guys played and very physical it seemed like.”

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman was also impressed with the play of fellow defensive backs Reed and Harris. 

“They played fearless,” Sherman said. “They played fearless today. They played with no hesitation. They didn’t second guess themselves, they didn’t think about anything. They just played fast and made tackles. They made some phenomenal one-on-one tackles in crucial spots in the ball game.” 

Reed’s performance is even more impressive, considering he had very little prior experience playing nickel. He played mostly outside corner in college and didn’t blitz very often. He remarked that both Sherman and his coaches told him to keep it simple and play fast. 

“Richard told me just to play fast yesterday,” Reed said, “He told me ‘If you mess up, you mess up. You’re going to mess up at least twice. Just go out there and play. You’re really good when you just play.’ So that’s just what I did.” 

Reed has also been hampered with the task of learning more than one position as a rookie. With several injuries in the secondary -- Jimmie Ward and Adrain Colbert going on injured reserve and Jaquiski Tartt out multiple games with a shoulder stinger -- Reed has been asked to fill in. 

“When you know too much it can be kind of a bad thing,” Reed said, “because you kind of just want to know what you’re doing. But in the long run, I kind of feel like it’s a good thing and things are going to eventually start to slow down for me.” 

Reed was so focused on his role in the game that he didn’t even realize that the defense impressively held Broncos running back Phillip Lindsey to only 30 yards on the ground. 

“Wow, It was 30?” Reed said. “Wow. He’s a good back. We were watching a lot of film on him. Our goal was to not let him get bounces outside and contain him. Because once he bounces with the ball he’s very hard to tackle and bring down. Wow. I didn’t know we kept him at 30 yards. That’s crazy.” 

Reed is known for being his own toughest critic. He will take this performance and use it to carry him through the remainder of this season and onto to next. 

"Just got to build on it,” Reed said. “Obviously celebrate the win today, because it feels good winning. But the next day, watch the film and it’s back to work. Just have to keep preparing and getting better.” 

