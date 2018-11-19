Raiders

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers overtake Raiders for No. 1 draft pick position

By Scott Bair November 19, 2018 12:33 PM

The Raiders won a game, and lost rights to the No. 1 overall draft pick for the moment. The 49ers were thankful for that, because they’ve got 'em now.

There was some adjustment at the bottom of this week’s NFL power rankings, and some shuffling in the middle as supposed contenders compile tough losses.

Movement at the top could come after Monday night’s game between the Rams and Chiefs, quite possibly the best game on the regular-season slate.

The Saints are taking firm grasp of the top spot, and are playing as well as any team in recent seasons.

Let’s take a look at this week’s NFL power rankings:

Raiders snap count: Three running backs split duties vs. Cardinals

By Scott Bair November 19, 2018 1:48 PM

ALAMEDA – The Raiders were committed to running the ball well Sunday against Arizona. Doug Martin carried the load early, but was sidelined by an ankle injury in the second half. 

The Raiders looked to Jalen Richard and little-used DeAndre Washington to keep the run game rolling, and those two accomplished the mission well

The rushing trio churned out 152 yards on 33 carries in a 23-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The last time this franchise gave three different rushers 10 carries in a game: Nov. 9, 2003. 

The Raiders lost that game but won this one thanks to offensive balance that is rare. 

Richard had 32 total snaps, Washington had 23 and Martin had 14 in the first half before succumbing to injury. Martin’s bum ankle is not expected to be a long-term issue. 

The Raiders seem to have found their starting safeties over the season’s second half, with Marcus Gilchrist and Karl Joseph seeing most all of the work. Gareon Conley had an interception in the first half, but gave way to Rashaan Melvin the majority of the time. 

Here’s the complete snap count from the Raiders victory in Arizona. 

Offense

Total offensive snaps: 68
Quarterback – Derek Carr 68
Running back – Jalen Richard 32, DeAndre Washington 23, Doug Martin 14
Wide receiver – Marcell Ateman 65, Seth Roberts 47, Brandon LaFell 37, Saeed Blacknall 16
Tight end – Jared Cook 39, Lee Smith 29, Derek Carrier 11
Offensive line – Gabe Jackson 68, Rodney Hudson 68, Brandon Parker 68, Kelechi Osemele 68, Kolton Miller 66, David Sharpe 10, Clinton McDonald 2, Jon Feliciano 2

Defense

Total defensive snaps: 54
Defensive line – Arden Key 48, Maurice Hurst 33, Johnathan Hankins 32, PJ Hall 31, Frostee Rucker 28, Jacquies Smith, Shilique Calhoun 12
Linebacker – Tahir Whitehead 54, Nick Morrow 34, Marquel Lee 20, Jason Cabinda 20
Defensive back – Marcus Gilchrist 54, Daryl Worley 47, Karl Joseph 35, Rashaan Melvin 31, Nick Nelson 30, Gareon Conley 30, Reggie Nelson 19Erik Harris 7, Leon Hall 4

Special teams

Derek Carrier 30, E. Harris 28, Kyle Wilber 28, Lee 28, K. Smith 25, N. Nelson 24, Morrow 24, Calhoun 23, Dwanye Harris 17, 
Trent Sieg 13, Johnny Townsend 13, Daniel Carlson 10
Worley 10, L. Smith 9, Washington 8, Gilchrist 6, Joseph 6, Melvin 6
Parker 5, Jackson 5, Osemele 5, Miller 5, Sharpe 5, Feliciano 5, Richard 4, Cabinda 4, McDonald 3, Whitehead 3, Key 3, Hankins 3, Conley 3, R. Nelson 2

Brandon LaFell out for Raiders' 2018 season with torn Achilles tendon

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff November 19, 2018 12:04 AM

Brandon LaFell’s season is over, and now the Raiders need another wide receiver.

Because of course they do.

LaFell tore an Achilles tendon during Sunday’s 23-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, a team source told NBC Sports California’s Scott Bair, but an MRI is needed to confirm that diagnosis.

LaFell was seen in the Raiders’ locker room at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium in a walking boot.

Even before LaFell’s season-ending injury, the Raiders were digging deep for receivers during this lost season. Marcell Ateman and Saeed Blacknall both made their NFL debuts Sunday, and although they both performed well, the Raiders will need depth at the position, especially if Martavis Bryant and Jordy Nelson can’t play because of their knee injuries. Both veterans missed the game in Arizona.

So, who’s available in Week 11 of an NFL season? The Raiders will have to find out.

Then again, Ateman ended up leading the Raiders with four catches for 50 yards -- including a big grab on their game-winning drive -- so maybe they’ll want to see what they have in him and Blacknall.

