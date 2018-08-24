Raiders

Raiders, Jon Gruden keep cards close to the vest in preseason win vs Packers

Raiders, Jon Gruden keep cards close to the vest in preseason win vs Packers

By Scott Bair August 24, 2018 10:45 PM

OAKLAND – The Raiders didn’t run a standard NFL dress rehearsal Friday during their third preseason game.

Fans hoping to see offensive stars shouldn't have blinked. Head coach Jon Gruden pulled quarterback Derek Carr, Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson, and running back Marshawn Lynch after one series against the Green Bay Packers. The rest of the regular offense didn’t last much longer.

Select defenders played through the first half, but not everybody. The Green Bay Packers pulled punches, sitting quarterback Aaron Rodgers among a host of others.

The Raiders won 13-6 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, by the way. Not that it matters in the slightest.

Gruden isn’t giving much away this preseason, surely leaving some tricks up his sleeve for when games actually count.

There isn’t much tape of Carr working Gruden’s offense, which is very likely by design.

Regulars will play even less, most not at all, next week in the preseason finale against Seattle.

The Raiders are largely healthy and Gruden wants to keep it that way, showing how little these exhibitions mean in the grand scheme. That’s especially true for a Raiders team with precious few roster spots that are truly open. Most guys have roles already defined, leaving little to decide in game action.

Gruden gave more extensive work to those hurt this preseason, including Gareon Conley and Marcus Gilchrist. Marquel Lee, Rashaan Melvin, Mario Edwards Jr. and Erik Harris also got extended snaps.

With little to assess regarding the Raiders offense or defense as a whole, there were a few takeaways from this one.

Let’s list them…

-- The Raiders have a backup quarterback problem. Connor Cook and EJ Manuel were awful for a second straight week, and it’s entirely possible Derek Carr’s reserve isn’t on the roster right now.

Cook struggled with accuracy. Again. EJ Manuel struggled with ball security. Again.

-- Gruden and co. will have some tough decisions on the defensive line, because they might have too many good ones. Young pass rushers showed well yet again, with Fadol Brown, Arden Key, Shilique Calhoun and Maurice Hurst standing out in a positive way. As a note, Bruce Irvin was not at Friday’s game due to an excused absence.

The Raiders generated heat anyway, a positive sign for a team that has struggled with sacks in recent seasons.

-- It sure seems like the cornerback lineup isn’t set just yet, with Daryl Worley, Rashaan Melvin and Gareon Conley rotating in different pairs on the outside.

-- The Raiders offensive line needs some work on the flanks, with right tackle Donald Penn having a rough start in his first start as a right tackle Kolton Miller wasn’t much better on the left, making it even smarter to get Carr out of there quickly.

Raiders QB Derek Carr feels ready to go despite minimal preseason work

Raiders QB Derek Carr feels ready to go despite minimal preseason work

By Scott Bair August 25, 2018 9:27 AM

The Raiders Insider Podcast

OAKLAND – Derek Carr planned to play into the second quarter on Friday night. That’s what the Raiders quarterback had heard, and that was his expectation after his first offensive series.

Head coach Jon Gruden had new new marching orders.

“He just came up to me after that drive and said, ‘I’ve seen enough. You’re good. You’re done,’” Carr said. “I didn’t know that was his plan, or even if it was his plan.”

Maybe it was the sack-fumble Carr took on his final play. More likely, it was simpler than that. Gruden knows Carr will be the unquestioned starter, and he has more pressing concerns evaluating his backups.

Either way, Carr played just seven snaps in a 13-6 victory over Green Bay. He only played six to open the preseason against Detroit and zero last week at the L.A. Rams.

It’s a virtual certainty Carr won’t play a single second in Seattle Thursday night.

“I have seen enough,” Gruden said. “There isn’t much more for me to see.”

Carr has been excellent in training camp. He and Gruden have bonded over a shared work ethic and love of offensive schematics. He has applied Gruden’s teachings well, executing the coaches vision precisely and with great consistency. A few extra preseason snaps won’t change that.

Carr connected on a deep shot to Amari Cooper. It wasn’t a perfect throw, but Cooper high-pointed the ball and gained 49 yards. He just missed Lee Smith on the next play. His best throw came on 3rd-and-7 – a tough situation he hoped to get – a dime to Jared Cook that set up first-and-goal. Carr floated a perfect ball to Cook, who faked a cut inside before breaking outside toward the sideline.

After two runs and that sack, Gruden pulled the plug.

“I wanted to get Connor (Cook) first team all offensive line for a couple series,” Gruden said. “But we have a pretty good idea who our starters are on offense. I was really pleased with Derek on how he started the game.”

Carr was also happy with his work in the short stint.

“It was good to get back out there, complete some passes and have a third down,” Carr said. “I really wanted a tough third down, and we got it. It was good.”

That initial series should conclude Carr’s preseason. If that’s the case, as expected, Carr’s ready to get going Sept. 10 against the Rams.

“It is different because I don't play as much (in this preseason), but we get so many things done in practice,” Carr said. “It's very tough, it's game-like and the kind of things I need to see and feel. Going out there today and being able to get hit a couple times, move in the pocket and find throws was nice.

“You don't need too much of that in the preseason, but just to get a few plays in here and there is good. If we practice at speed the way that we do, I feel that you can go out there in preseason and play a couple plays and be ready for the season."

Carr has found great sync with Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson, starting receivers who also exited after the first series. That provides confidence he doesn’t need any more work, and he’ll go into the regular season primed and ready to produce.

“We get a lot of practice reps, especially the way Coach Gruden designs his practices, it's all around the quarterback,” Carr said. “He's setting it up so I can be the most prepared in his mind, it's not my mind. I feel good about it and if the coach feels good about it, you can guarantee the players feel good about it.

"I feel in good rhythm, I feel in sync with those guys. I have guys that are easy to throw to, they're easy to talk to, so it makes it a lot easier."

Three things you need to know from Raiders' 13-6 preseason win vs Packers

Three things you need to know from Raiders' 13-6 preseason win vs Packers

By Scott Bair August 25, 2018 12:31 AM

OAKLAND – Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said it felt good to win Friday’s preseason game 13-6 over the Green Bay Packers, even though the final score didn’t matter one bit.

That winning feeling prevails, even in a slog-fest like this one that he said felt like “an eight-hour game.”

There’s plenty to glean from this contest, not all of it great, despite the fact few stars played much. Here are three things you need to know from Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Raiders have a backup QB problem

Derek Carr is going to be the Raiders' starting quarterback and, if all goes according to plan, he’ll play every single snap this season. Carr hasn’t played all 16 since 2015, so the Raiders certainly know important that No. 2 spot can be.

Connor Cook and EJ Manuel have not inspired confidence that either could be functional in relief. Both guys were terrible for a second straight game. In fact, they were so bad that Gruden couldn’t say for sure if Carr’s backup was currently on the roster.

“I don’t know (if we do),” Gruden said. “We’re going to continue to work and continue to see who’s available. I thought there were some good moments tonight, and some moments that weren’t good. It’s been too inconsistent. I don’t want to say any more until I see the tape, but we’re going to continue to evaluate it.”

The tape will show some inaccurate throws from both passers. Cook was 6-for-15 for 72 yards and a poorly thrown interception. He opened the preseason with a solid showing against Detroit, but struggled in practice and play since.

Manuel has been the better thrower but has a major turnover problem. He has now lost a fumble in all three preseason games.

It’s hard to bring in a new quarterback at this stage, to teach him Gruden’s offense and terminology in time to prepare him well enough to relieve Carr in a worst-case scenario. It might be what the Raiders do, should poor play force Gruden’s hand.

Jury’s still out on Penn experiment

Donald Penn started his first game at right tackle since being asked to make a position switch just over a week ago. After a live viewing, it didn’t go well. He got bull rushed on the first series, which got Carr sacked on his only series.

Gruden, fairly, didn’t want to comment on Penn’s performance until he watched the film, but was complimentary of a two-time Pro Bowler attempting a position switch at age 35. He’s also working his way back into football shape after recovering from December foot surgery. He wasn’t cleared for full practice until the last Tuesday of training camp, so he hasn’t had much time to get acclimated to full practice or the right tackle spot.

He moved so first-round offensive tackle Kolton Miller could stay on the left. Miller struggled some on the first drive, but seemed to get better on succeeding series. Putting Penn on the right permanently is dependent on two things: Penn’s learning curve as he adjusts, as well as Miller’s continued development.

The Raiders don’t have sure answers at either offensive tackle spot at this stage. It’s particularly important they find some to avoid the backup quarterback problem mentioned above. The issues are linked somewhat. If the line can’t get right, the offense won’t run or protect Carr, the franchise’s prize possession, well enough to be productive.

D-line looking a lot better

The Raiders have been completely dependent on Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin to pressure opposing quarterbacks in recent seasons. That’s why the Raiders drafted three defensive lineman and are pushing to develop a few more this offseason.

With Mack withholding services and Irvin away from the game with an excused absence, it was the reserves' time to shine on Friday. They certainly did that. The Raiders had five sacks, and continued to get solid production from rookies Maurice Hurst, Arden Key and P.J. Hall. Fadol Brown, Treyvon Hester and Shilique Calhoun put good film out there, and proved they too can get after the quarterback.

“The edge rush is better with a good inside pass rush,” Gruden said. “I think Key and Brown have don’t some good things. Those guys are better because of the guys inside, and that’s what we’ve seen this preseason. They’re working well together."

